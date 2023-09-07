We've been hearing from a lot of the nominees ahead of tonight's ceremony - including Olivia Dean, who is is nominated tonight for her album Messy.

She describes as a“warm cup of tomato soup on a Sunday afternoon”.

“It’s going to fill you up, really nicely, in your soul and in your heart,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Colin Paterson.

“And you might dance around too. You’re going to go through a spectrum of emotions but you’re going to feel really good at the end.”

Dean, who went to the Brit school and has also worked with Rudimental, counts Carole King, Aretha Franklin and Lauryn Hill among her musical influences.

Her album is, she explains, dedicated to her grandmother Carmen - who came to the UK as part of Windrush and is celebrating her 80th birthday this week.

Asked how she feels about being shortlisted, Dean says:

“It means everything, I know some people are really cool and like‘awards don’t mean anything’, but they do.

“And I feel really blessed and grateful to be recognised because I worked really hard on this album and I put my whole heart into it and it feels epic to be here.”