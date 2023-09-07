Young Fathers at Mercury Prize ceremony
Music stars gather for Mercury Prize ceremony

  1. Olivia Dean ‘feels epic’ to be at shortlisted

    Steven McIntosh

    Entertainment reporter

    We've been hearing from a lot of the nominees ahead of tonight's ceremony - including Olivia Dean, who is is nominated tonight for her album Messy.

    She describes as a“warm cup of tomato soup on a Sunday afternoon”.

    “It’s going to fill you up, really nicely, in your soul and in your heart,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Colin Paterson.

    “And you might dance around too. You’re going to go through a spectrum of emotions but you’re going to feel really good at the end.”

    Dean, who went to the Brit school and has also worked with Rudimental, counts Carole King, Aretha Franklin and Lauryn Hill among her musical influences.

    Her album is, she explains, dedicated to her grandmother Carmen - who came to the UK as part of Windrush and is celebrating her 80th birthday this week.

    Asked how she feels about being shortlisted, Dean says:

    “It means everything, I know some people are really cool and like‘awards don’t mean anything’, but they do.

    “And I feel really blessed and grateful to be recognised because I worked really hard on this album and I put my whole heart into it and it feels epic to be here.”

  2. The award’s real value is exposure

    Mark Savage

    Reporting from the Hammersmith Apollo

    Lankum at Mercury Prize
    Image caption: Irish folk bank Lankum say hundreds of people have been in touch since they were nominated

    Pulp, Primal Scream, PJ Harvey, Skepta, Wolf Alice - the Mercury Prize gets it right more often than not. Even when the judges’ choose what seems like an outlier - James Blake, say, in 2013 - history often proves them right.

    But the only predictable thing about the Mercury is it’s unpredictability.

    Any of the 12 albums on tonight’s shortlist would be a worthy winner, from Jessie Ware’s flirtatious disco opus That! Feels Good! to Loyle Carner’s rumination on fatherhood in Hugo.

    On the red carpet, no-one really seemed to mind whether they won or not - although Carner’s eyes lit up when I told him the prize comes with a cheque for £25,000.

    The award’s real value is exposure: The Irish folk band Lankum told me they’d been contacted by hundreds of people on social media who’d discovered their music through the shortlist.

    That said, a win becomes a permanent line in your biography - even for a band as big as the Arctic Monkeys.

    We’ll find out who gets that honour in just a couple of hours.

  3. Who are this year’s nominees?

    Alex Turner now has six Mercury nominations - five with the Arctic Monkeys and one with The Last Shadow Puppets.
    Image caption: Alex Turner now has six Mercury nominations - five with the Arctic Monkeys and one with The Last Shadow Puppets

    Here are the 12 nominees from the British Isles, who all have albums contending for the Mercury Prize 2023:

    • Arctic Monkeys - The Car
    • Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant to Be
    • Fred Again... - Actual Life 3(January 1 - September 9, 2022)
    • Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!
    • J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
    • Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
    • Lankum - False Lankum
    • Loyle Carner - hugo
    • Olivia Dean - Messy
    • Raye - My 21st Century Blues
    • Shygirl - Nymph
    • Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

  4. Eyes on the prize

    Heather Sharp

    Live reporter

    Good evening. You join us as we gear up to find out the winner of this year’s £25,000 Mercury Prize for the best British and Irish album of the year.

    Rapper Loyle Carner, former winners Young Fathers and experimental pop artists Jockstrap are among the favourites to win, but with the prize known for its unpredictability, it’s a waiting game until the winner is announced around 2200 BST.

    The stars have already been out on the red carpet, and within the next hour the ceremony will be getting under way, with performances by most of the 12 nominees.

    Stay with us and we’ll bring you the best pictures, interviews and all the background. And of course, the moment itself.

