Musical stars tune up for Last Night of the Proms
UK audiences will be able to watch live from 19:00 on this page; those overseas will be able to hear the audio from BBC Radio 3.
Edited by Owen Amos
- Mariza sings Fado: A passionate and fiery evening of Fado music, otherwise known as the“Portuguese blues”. The concert was fronted by Fado legend Mariza, whose agile vocals and sparkling charisma lit up the Royal Albert Hall.
- Simon Rattle’s farewell: One of the year’s most emotional Proms, as Sir Simon Rattle bowed out as as Music Director of the London Symphony Orchestra. He chose to depart with Mahler’s valedictory Symphony No 9. When it ended, the hall sat in silence for 30 seconds. The end of an era.
- A night of Northern Soul: "Orchestral versions of pop music can feel a little bit contrived,” admitted BBC 6 Music’s Stuart Maconie, who co-curated this second concert of the Proms. "Northern Soul, absolutely not, because so many of the original records feature orchestration, so its in the vocabulary already."
- Chineke! blow the roof off: The Chineke! orchestra's youthful energy brings a whole new energy to well-loved classics. This year, the ensemble played Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony and Haydn’s exuberant Trumpet Concerto. Keep an eye out for soloist Aaron Azunda Akugbo, who tackles the piece with unmissable flair.
- Tainted Love: Originally a B-side on a 1965 Gloria Jones single, later a classic Northern Soul track at Va Va’s in Bolton and Wigan Casino – was led by a superb Vula Malinga. Watch below:
Take my tears and that's not nearly all...
The Proms season started eight weeks ago with a joyous rendition of Verdi’s Requiem, marking a return to large-scale choral and orchestral work after the Covid-enforced restrictions of the previous two seasons.
Since then, the highlights have come thick and fast.
World premieres and British sea-songs: What to expect
The night kicks off after 19:00 BST with Richard Strauss’s swashbuckling Don Juan, and proceeds with works by other classical greats including Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi and Max Bruch.
There’ll also be a world premiere of a piece by James B Wilson, which was commissioned to mark 100 years of the BBC.
The second half starts with another world premiere - of Laura Karpman’s main theme from the upcoming Marvels superhero film.
Later, a number of British sea-songs will be sung, according to tradition - as will Rule, Britannia!, Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem, the National Anthem and Auld Lang Syne.
You can see the full programme here.
Another member of the BBC Proms team
Malu Cursino
Live at the Royal Albert Hall
I am here with the wonderful Joanna Mills, BBC Proms team member, who has been here for the entirety of the Proms season!
Joanna says the highlight has been working with people she has always admired - listening to repertoire she truly adores.
What are the BBC Proms?
The Last Night of the Proms is a concert which acts as the finale to the biggest classical music festival in the world.
The Proms are a summer programme of shows centred on London’s Royal Albert Hall. The annual event was set up in 1895 and is now run by the BBC.
The Last Night is the 84th show of the 2023 season - which has featured big-name conductors like Simon Rattle, and even non-classical performers such as Self Esteem.
This year, it’s happened in venues in all four nations of the UK. Tickets for Last Night - featuring some of classical music’s top performers - are always a sell-out.
Read more about the highlights from this year’s season here.
Join me backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
Malu Cursino
Live at the Royal Albert Hall
After entering the hall and getting all necessary accreditations, I was delighted to see the musicians nailing down the last-minute details.
Rehearsals for tonight's show are happening right now, as I type.
I also spotted the one and only cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, one of the night's star performers.
Very soon, prommers will be filing in, and we'll be speaking to as many as possible.
Welcome to the Last Night of the Proms
Owen Amos
Live reporter
Some of the biggest names in classical music are gearing up for one of the shows of the year: the Last Night of the Proms.
Tickets were in high demand for the the show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It promises well-known pieces, premieres, and patriotic singalongs.
UK audiences can watch here from 19:00, and people around the world can listen to the audio here too - just click play at the top of the page.
We’ll have news, commentary, and reaction from the hall and around the world. Our first picture of the night, sent by reporter Malu Cursino, shows the final rehearsal.
I’ll be conducting - I’m joined by virtuoso talents Malu in the hall, and Michael Sheils Mcnamee in New Broadcasting House in London.