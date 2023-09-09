The night kicks off after 19:00 BST with Richard Strauss’s swashbuckling Don Juan, and proceeds with works by other classical greats including Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi and Max Bruch.

There’ll also be a world premiere of a piece by James B Wilson, which was commissioned to mark 100 years of the BBC.

The second half starts with another world premiere - of Laura Karpman’s main theme from the upcoming Marvels superhero film.

Later, a number of British sea-songs will be sung, according to tradition - as will Rule, Britannia!, Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem, the National Anthem and Auld Lang Syne.

You can see the full programme here.