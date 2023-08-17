BBC Copyright: BBC

For millions, Michael Parkinson was a familiar face on British television for decades from the 70s to the 00s, but for the younger among you, let’s hear a little more about the broadcasting giant’s career.

He was most well-known for his long-running chat show Parkinson, where he interviewed some of the world’s most famous names, including Muhammad Ali, David and Victoria Beckham, Celine Dion, David Attenborough and Naomi Campbell.

In fact, he reckoned he interviewed more than 2,000 celebrities in his time.

He was always insistent that his guest, not himself, should be the star of the show - and had a unique, gentle but probing style.

After 25 years of hosting his talk show on the BBC and ITV, he announced his retirement in 2007.

His final show on ITV1 drew an audience of 8.3 million, and he brought the curtain down with a “wish list” of guests including Peter Kay, Billy Connolly and Dame Judi Dench.