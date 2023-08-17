BBC Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson has paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson, who he dubbed "the king of the chat show".
"He was the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV for year after year," Robinson tweeted.
Who was Michael Parkinson?
For millions, Michael Parkinson was a familiar face on British television for decades from the 70s to the 00s, but for the younger among you, let’s hear a little more about the broadcasting giant’s career.
He was most well-known for his long-running chat show Parkinson, where he interviewed some of the world’s most famous names, including Muhammad Ali, David and Victoria Beckham, Celine Dion, David Attenborough and Naomi Campbell.
In fact, he reckoned he interviewed more than 2,000 celebrities in his time.
He was always insistent that his guest, not himself, should be the star of the show - and had a unique, gentle but probing style.
After 25 years of hosting his talk show on the BBC and ITV, he announced his retirement in 2007.
His final show on ITV1 drew an audience of 8.3 million, and he brought the curtain down with a “wish list” of guests including Peter Kay, Billy Connolly and Dame Judi Dench.
TV chat show giant Michael Parkinson has died
Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88.
A statement from Sir Michael's family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family."
The award-winning interviewer’s star-studded chat shows became essential viewing for millions in the 70s, 80s, and late 90s and 00s.
We’ll recap some of Parky’s classic moments, as well as tributes being paid to the broadcaster.
'The king of the chat show has died'
