Tributes paid to 'beloved' Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor

After the news of Sinéad O'Connor's death, we have started to see tributes posted on social media.
Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain took to Twitter to say "That’s just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her".
Irish journalist and TV presenter Conor Pope said: "There aren’t many news stories that will stop almost every Irish person in their tracks. This very sad news is one of them. RIP to one of the finest singers of this - or any - generation."
Stay with us as we continue to bring you the latest tributes and reactions to the death of the iconic Irish singer.
Music as therapy to escape a turbulent childhood
PA Media
Sinéad O'Connor saw music as the therapy to escape a turbulent childhood.
Her rebellious nature was mainly driven by resentment at the abuse she suffered as a child and her experience in a Dublin reformatory.
It was music that rescued her, unleashing a creative talent that made her a worldwide music star - but also a rebel prepared to be controversial and never play the game of being an image-led pop star.
With her elfin features and skinhead look she was one of pop music's most recognisable figures.
O'Connor was a precocious talent who used music as a means of dealing with the demons inside her.
A contradictory figure in many ways, she always refused to toe the establishment line, something that saw her achieve less success than she deserved.
The singer though was unapologetic and unrepentant for those life choices. "I always say, if you live with the devil, you find out there's a god."
Talent unmatched and beyond compare - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach (prime minister of Ireland), wrote on Twitter that he was "really sorry" to hear of the death of Sinéad O’Connor.
Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music." from Leo Varadkar Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music."
The song that made Sinéad O'Connor a household name
Sinéad O'Connor rose to fame in 1990 with a striking arrangement of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U.
Her version of the ballad topped charts across the world and spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, earning her three Grammy nominations.
The music video, directed by John Maybury, consists mostly of a close up on O'Connor's face as she sings the lyrics.
The visual won three Moonmen at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year, where the singer was the first female artist to win the esteemed prize.
PA Media
Tributes follow 'very sad news'
The music video on O’Connor’s official YouTube channel has had nearly 400 million views.
'Devastated' family ask for privacy
In a statement announcing her death, Sinéad O’Connor’s family say:
