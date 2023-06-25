BBC Copyright: BBC Lil Nas X also played Glastonbury in 2019 Image caption: Lil Nas X also played Glastonbury in 2019

If the main stage is all about Elton, there’s still a tonne of incredible artists scattered around the site.

Rudimental (West Holts, 21:45) are always a thrill to watch, with more energy than a swimming pool full of dynamite. They’re on a roll with a top 10 single, Dancing Is Healing, and a new song with VenBee, Die Young, that are guaranteed to shake Pilton’s tectonic plates.

Alt-pop artist Caroline Polachek has one of the year’s best reviewed albums – the richly textured Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. A thoughtful and innovative live performer, her performance fits neatly into the gap between Lil Nas X and Elton John on the Pyramid Stage (Woodsies, 20:00).

And one of my favourite artists of all time, US folk-pop singer Lissie, is popping up (Avalon Stage, 19:50) to bring those Californian coastal vibes that a scorching weekend like this deserves.

Sadly, that one’s not on the live stream… but if you’re at the festival, go and check her out.