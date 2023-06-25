Live
Elton John to play final UK show as sun shines on Glastonbury
See the line up for the weekend here and stream performances from different stages at the top of this page.
Edited by Owen Amos
Who else is playing today?
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
If the main stage is all about Elton, there’s still a tonne of incredible artists scattered around the site.
Rudimental (West Holts, 21:45) are always a thrill to watch, with more energy than a swimming pool full of dynamite. They’re on a roll with a top 10 single, Dancing Is Healing, and a new song with VenBee, Die Young, that are guaranteed to shake Pilton’s tectonic plates.
Alt-pop artist Caroline Polachek has one of the year’s best reviewed albums – the richly textured Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. A thoughtful and innovative live performer, her performance fits neatly into the gap between Lil Nas X and Elton John on the Pyramid Stage (Woodsies, 20:00).
And one of my favourite artists of all time, US folk-pop singer Lissie, is popping up (Avalon Stage, 19:50) to bring those Californian coastal vibes that a scorching weekend like this deserves.
Sadly, that one’s not on the live stream… but if you’re at the festival, go and check her out.
Goodbye, Captain Fantastic
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
People were up at the crack of dawn to reserve their place at the front of the Pyramid Stage for Elton John’s headline set tonight.
As the last UK show of his five year-long Farewell tour, it’s bound to be emotional. And the star’s promised several special guests to help him say goodbye.
When he played his final US show in LA’s Dodger Stadium last year, the guest list included Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee; while Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger watched from the sidelines.
Tonight, he’s got half of the British music industry on hand, so who knows who’ll turn up. (My money’s on Chris Martin. It’s always Chris Martin, isn’t it?)
Elton says the show will start with a song he hasn’t played in the last 10 years. When you drill down into his setlists, that doesn’t leave many choices.
Pinball Wizard seems like a good bet. If not that, then maybe the disco stomper Are You Ready For Love, or boogie-woogie barnstormer Honky Cat.
Sunday: A day of legends
Paul Glynn
Entertainment & arts reporter
Welcome back to the third day of our Glastonbury Festival live page coverage.
Are you feeling fresh? Have you showered? If the answer to the second question is yes then you’re probably not at the site.
Today we have more legends for you than a book about King Arthur, culminating with Elton John's last ever UK gig, on the Pyramid Stage from 21:00 BST.
Firstly, Yusuf aka Cat Stevens is on the Pyramid Stage soon, followed by Blondie at 17:00.
Reggae Dancehall star Barrington Levy also plays the West Holts Stage at 18:30.
The pick of the younger acts for the next few hours is Cat Burns (soon on the Woodsies Stage), Dermot Kennedy (16:30 on the Oher Stage) and Becky Hill (18:30 on the Other Stage)
Meanwhile it’s worth watching Viagra Boys (16:30 on the Park Stage) for the name alone. That should keep you going all afternoon.
And remember - you can pick a stage at the top of this page, while our reporters post all the latest news, reviews - and funny pictures - here.