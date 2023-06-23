Sun shines on Glastonbury festival ahead of Arctic Monkeys

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Glastonbury is back for its 38th year, hosted at the iconic Worthy Farm in Somerset.

What began as a small hippie festival costing £1 for a ticket is now one of the most coveted on the festival calendar.

Ticket prices this year rose to £340, but it was still a sell out.

The festival opened its doors to 200,000 music lovers on Wednesday, and they’ll be on the 900-acre site until Sunday.

The main headliners are Arctic Monkeys tonight, Guns N’ Roses on Saturday, and Elton John on Sunday - it’ll be his final UK performance ever, so stock up on tissues.

But, before you go, there’ll be no summertime sadness as other highlights on the billing include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey - it’s about damn time.