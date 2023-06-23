Sun shines on Glastonbury festival ahead of Arctic Monkeys

Glastonbury is back for its 38th year, hosted at the iconic Worthy Farm in Somerset. What began as a small hippie festival costing £1 for a ticket is now one of the most coveted on the festival calendar. Ticket prices this year rose to £340, but it was still a sell out. The festival opened its doors to 200,000 music lovers on Wednesday, and they’ll be on the 900-acre site until Sunday. The main headliners are Arctic Monkeys tonight, Guns N’ Roses on Saturday, and Elton John on Sunday - it’ll be his final UK performance ever, so stock up on tissues. But, before you go, there’ll be no summertime sadness as other highlights on the billing include Lizzo , Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey - it’s about damn time.
Edited by Marita Moloney
Pitch up a tent - Glastonbury 2023 is here
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
We’ve finally made it - it’s Friday, and it’s Glastonbury!
About 200,000 people secured golden tickets to this year's music extravaganza - but we’re here with the next best thing.
We’ll be here for the whole weekend, and you can watch performances from the five main stages at the top of the page.
Arctic Monkeys top the bill tonight, with Guns N' Roses and Elton John as the headline acts this weekend - but there’s a near endless list of acts to get stuck into.
It’s me, Aoife Walsh and Ece Goksedef in London - and our colleagues are down at Worthy Farm (we're not jealous, honest).
So grab your dancing shoes (or wellies), a great weekend lies ahead.