Welcome to our live coverage of Holly Willoughby’s return to ITV’s This Morning after a crisis hit the show.

Up until a few weeks ago, Willoughby had been hosting the popular daytime TV programme with Phillip Schofield for more than a decade.

But her co-host resigned last month after admitting he’d been in a relationship with a younger colleague.

Schofield told the BBC on Friday he had “lost everything” and that his career was over.

Willoughby has been on a two-week break ever since the resignation. Stay with us this morning as she returns and is expected to address his departure and the ongoing fallout at the top of the show at 10:00.