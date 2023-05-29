This Morning returns as Phillip Schofield denies 'toxicity' claims

Will we hear about British Soap Awards replacement?
This Morning have just cut to an advert break, but afterwards, they'll be talking about this week's British Soap Awards.
Phillip Schofield was down to present the event - but his exit from ITV means he will no longer be doing so, and a new host is yet to be announced.
Let's see if we get any more details...
How they addressed the Schofield saga on the sofa
As the show's doctor discusses rising cases of measles, let's rewind a second to take a closer look at the somewhat awkward exchange at the beginning of the show, as they sought to address the elephant in the room.
Appearing to reference claims of "toxicity" at the programme, presenter Dermot O'Leary said: "We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you."
Picking up from O'Leary, co-presenter Alison Hammond appeared to downplay speculation that the show would be axed: "We really do and that's exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that."
And Gyles Brandreth, who was in the studio to review the news stories of the day, said the word "happy" at least four times as he stressed how pleased he was to be on the sofa...
Much bonhomie on the sofa
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
The atmosphere is definitely light and fun - they are going for laughs along the way.
Gyles Brandreth, a regular on the sofa, is talking about dressing up as a dinosaur and reminiscing about animal impersonator Percy Edwards.
There is much hilarity as Brandreth does some bird impressions, and presenter Alison Hammond is talking about dressing up as a banana, while co-presenter Dermot O'Leary talks about Johnny Morris voicing animals to films on children's TV.
Everyone is now standing up to increase their blood flow and waving their arms. This conversation is jumping round very quickly, I can't keep up...
Can I say that? - Gyles Brandreth
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
It's clear that Gyles Brandreth, a regular on This Morning, was keen to put his side across, but was acutely aware the main presenters weren't quite addressing the weekend's headlines about the show.
"We are very happy to be here," he says, which suggests he does not agree with recent news stories about the show's atmosphere being toxic.
"Can I say that as well?" This rather awkward exchange wasn't answered by the other presenters, so he carried on.
"It's actually a happy place to work. I enjoy coming in and have done since I began.
"We're happy people in a happy place with some interesting stories."
Columnist Sonia Sodha, sitting next to him on the sofa, agreed.
Everything then continued as normal, after the only reference so far to all the dramas behind the scenes.
What's Holly said about it all?
As the guests on the This Morning sofa chat about artificial intelligence, let's recap how presenter Holly Willoughby has reacted to her former co-host's affair.
After the news broke, Willoughby said it was "very hurtful" to discover Schofield lied to her about his relationship with a younger colleague.
Willoughby and Schofield presented the ITV daytime show This Morning together for 14 years until his exit last week.
In a statement on Saturday, Willoughby said when reports of it first surfaced, she "asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not".
Writing on Instagram, Willoughby added it had "taken time to process" the news.
We're happy people in a happy place - Gyles Brandreth
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Gyles Brandreth, actor and broadcaster, is on the sofa to talk about the food price cap.
He starts by saying: "We are happy to be here, this is a happy place to work, we're happy people in a happy place."
The whole team love making the show - O'Leary
Here's the first nod to the upheaval that's been affecting the show in the last couple of weeks.
Ahead of a chat of on the sofa about the latest news, presenter Dermot O'Leary says viewers will know that "we happen to be in the news" at the moment.
He says "the whole team love making this show".
"So that’s what we’re going to do," fellow presenter Alison Hammond says.
Tea rooms and shortbread - a cheerful start to the show
Presenter Alison Hammond has opened the show in usual chipper style, introducing what's coming up - including a visit to a tea room in Cheshire with an unusual claim to fame and a chat with chef Phil Vickery who'll be cooking a Philly cheesesteak and millionaire's shortbread.
Media waiting outside This Morning studio
Insaf Abbas
Reporting from Television Centre, London
A small huddle of media has been gathered here at Television Centre since early morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of This Morning’s presenters and ITV executives.
But none have been spotted at the main entrances, and we suspect they were dropped off round the back, where filming is not allowed.
We’ll keep an eye out for anyone who emerges after the programme has aired, and bring you whatever we get.
Show gets started
This Morning is starting now, and we'll be keeping an eye out for any reference to Schofield's departure and latest statement. It's being hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, the regular stand-ins.
We're watching along and will bring you the latest. Stay with us.
What's this all about again?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
If you’ve found yourself residing under some rocks recently, you may have missed the news that Phillip Schofield left ITV last week.
He admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague, leaving the future of This Morning in turmoil.
Here's a recap:
On Friday, Schofield confirmed he had a relationship with an employee while married and lied repeatedly to hide it
He quit ITV, describing their relationship as “unwise but not illegal"
For its part, ITV said it had investigated in 2020 but found no evidence of it other than “rumour”
On Sunday, lawyers representing Schofield confirmed to the BBC the pair had met when the younger colleague was 15, but stressed there was no sexual relationship until after he had started working at This Morning
He was 18 by the time he joined the programme
ITV bosses have been facing questions about whether the programme can survive
But the broadcaster says there are no plans to pull the show
Accusations of toxic culture on This Morning
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
As we've just reported, Phillip Schofield has released a statement on Instagram saying there was "no toxicity" at This Morning when he worked there.
It comes after Dr Ranj Singh, who worked on the programme for a decade, publicly criticised the show for having a "toxic" work culture and said the issues "go far beyond" the former presenter.
Writing on Twitter, the TV medic said he last worked on the show two years ago, having found himself used "less and less" after raising concerns about how people were being treated.
Dr Singh wrote that he "did not know the truth about what was going on with Phillip", adding: "It takes more than one person to create a culture."
On Sunday evening, ITV responded by saying it was sorry to read the post, but said after a complaint from Dr Singh there had been an external review which "found no evidence of bullying or discrimination".
BreakingSchofield says 'no toxicity' at This Morning - statement
Phillip Schofield has just released a statement on Instagram hitting back at critics and saying there was "no toxicity" at This Morning while he worked there.
Just before the show is about to go on air, Schofield says: "Now I no longer work on This Morning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people against me or the show who seem to have the largest voice."
He says This Morning is “the best show to work on, with the best people”, adding that “in all the years I worked there, there was no toxicity.”
This Morning returns after Schofield admits affair
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
All eyes are on London’s Television Centre today as This Morning airs for the first time since former presenter Phillip Schofield admitted having an affair with a younger male colleague.
ITV are under pressure, with fears for the future of the show, as several stars have questioned what the broadcaster knew of Schofield’s affair.
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are down to present the show from 10am - we'll bring you all the latest lines, so stick with us.
