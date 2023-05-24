Tributes as Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

A force. That is the only way you could describe Tina Turner.

What an extraordinary career she had. Up until her mid-40s she had been successful, but all the real success came in her 40s and afterwards.

The incredible reinvention of her career that took place in the early 80s began with one song on a compilation album. It was Ball of Confusion to start off with and then Let's Stay Together. That turbo charged her rival.

She had been without a record deal at the time, and then you look back through the 80s and 90s and she was absolutely at the top of the music industry for 20 years after that.

There are generations of people who look at her as one of the great artists of the music world for the last 50 years.