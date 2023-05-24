Tributes as Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

A force. That is the only way you could describe Tina Turner.
What an extraordinary career she had. Up until her mid-40s she had been successful, but all the real success came in her 40s and afterwards.
The incredible reinvention of her career that took place in the early 80s began with one song on a compilation album. It was Ball of Confusion to start off with and then Let's Stay Together. That turbo charged her rival.
She had been without a record deal at the time, and then you look back through the 80s and 90s and she was absolutely at the top of the music industry for 20 years after that.
There are generations of people who look at her as one of the great artists of the music world for the last 50 years.
WATCH: Eight of Tina Turner's most legendary songs
Turner's decades of hits
Dubbed the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner was famed for her raunchy and energetic stage performances and husky, powerful vocals.
Turner first found prominence as one of the backing singers for Ike Turner's band The Kings of Rhythm.
She soon went on to front the band, and they found commercial success with Fool in Love and It's Gonna Work Out Fine, which made the US charts in the early 60s.
Other hits included 1973's Nutbush City Limits, about the small town where Tina was born.
As a solo artist Tuner became one of the biggest pop and rock stars of the 80s and 90s, with hits including Let's Stay Together, Steamy Windows, Private Dancer, James Bond theme GoldenEye, I Don't Wanna Fight and It Takes Two, a duet with Rod Stewart.
She won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist, having first been inducted alongside Ike in 1991.
'Tina was a force of nature' - singer's manager of 30 years
We're now hearing a statement from Tina Turner's manager of 30 years, Roger Davies, who says Tina was a "unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent".
"I will miss her deeply," Davies adds.
Tina Turner dies aged 83
Hello and welcome as we bring you reaction to the sad news that singer Tina Turner has died aged 83.
One of rock 'n roll's most famous voices, Turner died after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.
Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner's career spanned over 60 years and some of her most famous records include "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "(Simply) The Best".
Selling more than 180m albums, the Tennessee born singer won 12 Grammy awards and over three decades of sold-out worldwide stadium tours.
Turner rose to fame in the late 1960s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, before carrying on as a solo artist in her own name.
We'll bring you all the tributes and reaction to her passing.
Tina Turner was a force in the music industry
David Sillito
Arts Correspondent
The pop legend who overcame abuse
Tina Turner's husky contralto and raunchy stage presence made her one of the best-known singers of her generation.
It was a long and often painful journey from a troubled childhood in rural Tennessee to global stardom.
She was almost 40 before she broke free from an abusive relationship to establish herself as a solo artist.
But she went on to record a string of best-selling albums, garner a host of awards, and become one of music's most popular live acts.
Read our full obituary here.
