Eurovision second semi-final to decide Saturday's final places

You may be scratching your head asking yourself why Australia is taking part in Eurovision.
Well, our friends down under are Eurovision regulars now.
The nation first took part at the 2015 song contest in Vienna as a one-off, but has returned every year since.
Australia has a long tradition of broadcasting the song competition and a loyal fan base, according to Eurovision organisers.
Culture of Ukraine very much on show
Andre Rhoden-Paul
Reporting from the Eurovision Village
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ukraine's 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala has been on the main stage at the Village.
The singer, dressed in an ornate pink outfit, sang a song in her native tongue.
She won the song contest with 1944, a song about the deportation of Crimean Tatars.
She has been accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, and told the audience of the honour she felt in sharing her culture with Liverpool.
That culture of Ukraine is very much on show tonight.
Ukrainian co-host describes 'incredible emotions'
Diana Kuryshko
BBC News Ukrainian, reporting from Liverpool
We asked Yulia Sanina, the Ukrainian co-host of the competition, how it felt to host a show for an audience of hundreds of millions of people.
"I don't know how to describe it," she said. "These are incredible emotions. I feel this energy of the audience, this message. The people here are very cool - everyone is dressed in bright clothes, everything lights up. And they support Ukraine so much here. It's incredible."
Yulia says that she feels that Eurovision is being held on behalf of Ukraine.
"Liverpool is all yellow and blue - our nightingales, our patterns, our musicians in the fan zone and on the Eurovision stage. We hear Ukrainian language during the show. It was very important for me that they talk about the fact that there is a war going on in Ukraine.
"Yes, it's an entertaining show, but it's important not to hide that, and that's what the focus is on."
WATCH: Go back stage with our Eurovisioncast
Ever wondered what happens back stage at Eurovision?
Nina Warhurst from the BBC's Eurovisioncast had a look behind the curtain and bumped into some well-known faces.
Somehow Nina had her hair done while she was at it.
If want to hear more from Eurovisioncast head over to BBC Sounds here.
.Copyright: .
Tuesday was a tough semi-final
Daniel Rosney
Eurovision reporter
Six thousand fans were chanting Norway as the final place was to be decided. I think there would have been uproar if the show’s opener hadn’t qualified.
Disappointment for five acts, though. Malta’s The Busker high-fived their team in the green room.
Ireland’s Wild Youth front man shook hands with his band and team before walking out, clearly dejected at the result.
It was a tough semi-final but it is a contest. Ireland now can’t defend their record seven wins, and the current favourite Loreen for Sweden could match it on Saturday.
In case you need reminding...
.Copyright: .
Here's a look at who made it through on Tuesday.
Queues start to form at Eurovision Village
Andre Rhoden-Paul
Reporting from the Eurovision Village
BBCCopyright: BBC
I've just got to Eurovision Village - the fan zone where people without tickets for the arena itself will be watching the second semi-final.
Following the downpour, it is quiet but queues are starting to form as people come down to the Village ahead of showtime in a couple of hours.
I'm seeing women wearing brightly coloured wigs, sequinned dresses and lots of Union Jacks as people dress accordingly to the spirit of Eurovision.
It's camptastic!
‘We’re really proud’
Gem O'Reilly
Reporting from Liverpool city centre
BBCCopyright: BBC
Before heavy rain set in, the sun was out earlier - and people were shining.
Quite literally - there was glitter everywhere.
As I made my way past Pier Head, near Albert Docks, to the fan village, I spotted a family dressed in Greek and Cypriot flags. They’d painted their faces in glitter and were laughing together.
Demi and Magdalena Andreou are mother and daughter, and are super excited to be attending the second semi-final tonight - and supporting Greece and Cyprus.
The Andreou family lives in London but they’re of Cypriot descent and so are here to represent their heritage.
I asked Demi about Victor Veronicos being Greece’s youngest ever act at 16. He’s the same age as her daughter Magdalena.
Demi said:“We are really proud. He’s got a powerful voice - he sings the song really well. We think the Cypriot guys are very good as well, very lively track and brilliant performers.”
Magdalena said: “I think it’s really important that Victor is representing the younger community, which you don’t see very often. It’s a good way to acknowledge us youngsters in the competition”.
A guide to the bustling Eurovision Village
Andre Rhoden-Paul
Reporting from the Eurovision Village
"Bustling” is the first word that comes to mind when I think of Eurovision Village.
This is the fenced-off fan zone at Pier Head - behind the grand landmark Liver and Port of Liverpool buildings - for the public to enjoy the spirit of Eurovision.
Many people in Liverpool will not have tickets for the arena itself, so instead will watch the semi-final here.
We have a very very loud main stage, where acts like Eurovision legend Sonia have performed this week, and the English National Opera have entertained folk with an operatic version of Eurovision iconic song Euphoria.
That's a first! There are also lots of bars and food vans, as well as a Discover Ukraine section where people can learn about that country’s culture - with interactive exhibitions - and buy from Ukrainian vendors.
It's a great atmosphere here with people sporting flags from all the competing countries.
Drag takes centre stage
Also in the interval, a performance called Be Who You Wanna Be will celebrate how Eurovision is a place for everyone.
Three drag stars will perform with a troupe of dancers to a medley of songs.
The details have been kept under wraps so we’ll just have to wait and see but host Alesha Dixon told The One Show a few weeks ago that it was “amazing” so we’ll take her word for it.
What else can we look forward to this evening?
The interval will include a performance titled Music Unites Generations, exploring the connection between generations of Ukrainians and the music they love.
Former Ukrainian Eurovision contestant Mariya Yaremchuk, rapper OTOY and 14-year-old Ukrainian Junior Eurovision representative Zlata Dziunka will all be involved.
UK is allowed to vote
Remember that if you’re watching this semi-final from the UK, you can cast your vote on who goes through to the final.
The UK’s Mae Muller is performing later on, which means British voters can join in.
But, as ever, you can’t vote for your own country. And for the first time, countries who are not competing in the contest will also be allowed to cast votes.
Up until this year the semi-finals had the same voting system as the grand final, in that the vote was split: 50% public vote and 50% jury vote (with the jury made up of music experts from each country).
This year, however, the 20 songs which qualify from the two semi-finals will be entirely decided by a public vote.
The final will still include a jury vote.
You can only vote in the semi-final your country takes part in. You can vote up to 20 times, but you cannot vote for the country you are voting from.
The UK doesn’t take part in the semis because it automatically qualifies for Saturday’s Grand Final as one of the so-called big five (the other countries are France, Germany, Italy and Spain).
And the reason? Cold hard cash. These countries, via their broadcasters, make the biggest financial contribution towards the organisation of the contest.
Despite not taking part, the Big Five are given a chance to vote in one semi-final each.
On Tuesday, viewers in Germany, Italy and France got their chance to vote, while those in Spain, Ukraine and the United Kingdom will get their turn tonight.
What happened in the first semi-final?
Sadly (or not, depending on your musical tastes and loyalties) we had to say goodbye to five acts on Tuesday evening - Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Malta, Ireland and Latvia.
Here are the performers who made it through to the Grand Final on Saturday:
Norway: Alessandra - Queen Of Kings
Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
Portugal: Mimicat - Ai Coração
Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele Si Luna
Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
Czechia: Vesna - My Sister's Crown
Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
So who is in the running tonight?
BBCCopyright: BBC
Where can you watch it?
The show is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with radio DJs and Eurovision superfans, Scott Mills and Rylan bringing their expert analysis and colourful commentary to the party.
The show starts at 20:00 BST.
Welcome to the second semi-final!
Thanks for joining us for semi-final number two - by the end of the evening, we’ll have the full line-up for Saturday’s Grand Final!
All the action is taking place at the Liverpool Arena near the Royal Albert Dock, which will also be the home of Saturday’s finale.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald and Paul Gribben
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC .Copyright: . .Copyright: . BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Norway: Alessandra - Queen Of Kings
-
Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
-
Portugal: Mimicat - Ai Coração
-
Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
-
Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
-
Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
-
Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele Si Luna
-
Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
-
Czechia: Vesna - My Sister's Crown
-
Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
BBCCopyright: BBC
Wait a minute... Australia is involved?
You may be scratching your head asking yourself why Australia is taking part in Eurovision.
Well, our friends down under are Eurovision regulars now.
The nation first took part at the 2015 song contest in Vienna as a one-off, but has returned every year since.
Australia has a long tradition of broadcasting the song competition and a loyal fan base, according to Eurovision organisers.
Culture of Ukraine very much on show
Andre Rhoden-Paul
Reporting from the Eurovision Village
Ukraine's 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala has been on the main stage at the Village.
The singer, dressed in an ornate pink outfit, sang a song in her native tongue.
She won the song contest with 1944, a song about the deportation of Crimean Tatars.
She has been accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, and told the audience of the honour she felt in sharing her culture with Liverpool.
That culture of Ukraine is very much on show tonight.
Ukrainian co-host describes 'incredible emotions'
Diana Kuryshko
BBC News Ukrainian, reporting from Liverpool
We asked Yulia Sanina, the Ukrainian co-host of the competition, how it felt to host a show for an audience of hundreds of millions of people.
"I don't know how to describe it," she said. "These are incredible emotions. I feel this energy of the audience, this message. The people here are very cool - everyone is dressed in bright clothes, everything lights up. And they support Ukraine so much here. It's incredible."
Yulia says that she feels that Eurovision is being held on behalf of Ukraine.
"Liverpool is all yellow and blue - our nightingales, our patterns, our musicians in the fan zone and on the Eurovision stage. We hear Ukrainian language during the show. It was very important for me that they talk about the fact that there is a war going on in Ukraine.
"Yes, it's an entertaining show, but it's important not to hide that, and that's what the focus is on."
WATCH: Go back stage with our Eurovisioncast
Ever wondered what happens back stage at Eurovision?
Nina Warhurst from the BBC's Eurovisioncast had a look behind the curtain and bumped into some well-known faces.
Somehow Nina had her hair done while she was at it.
If want to hear more from Eurovisioncast head over to BBC Sounds here.
Tuesday was a tough semi-final
Daniel Rosney
Eurovision reporter
Six thousand fans were chanting Norway as the final place was to be decided. I think there would have been uproar if the show’s opener hadn’t qualified.
Disappointment for five acts, though. Malta’s The Busker high-fived their team in the green room.
Ireland’s Wild Youth front man shook hands with his band and team before walking out, clearly dejected at the result.
It was a tough semi-final but it is a contest. Ireland now can’t defend their record seven wins, and the current favourite Loreen for Sweden could match it on Saturday.
In case you need reminding...
Here's a look at who made it through on Tuesday.
Queues start to form at Eurovision Village
Andre Rhoden-Paul
Reporting from the Eurovision Village
I've just got to Eurovision Village - the fan zone where people without tickets for the arena itself will be watching the second semi-final.
Following the downpour, it is quiet but queues are starting to form as people come down to the Village ahead of showtime in a couple of hours.
I'm seeing women wearing brightly coloured wigs, sequinned dresses and lots of Union Jacks as people dress accordingly to the spirit of Eurovision. It's camptastic!
‘We’re really proud’
Gem O'Reilly
Reporting from Liverpool city centre
Before heavy rain set in, the sun was out earlier - and people were shining.
Quite literally - there was glitter everywhere.
As I made my way past Pier Head, near Albert Docks, to the fan village, I spotted a family dressed in Greek and Cypriot flags. They’d painted their faces in glitter and were laughing together.
Demi and Magdalena Andreou are mother and daughter, and are super excited to be attending the second semi-final tonight - and supporting Greece and Cyprus.
The Andreou family lives in London but they’re of Cypriot descent and so are here to represent their heritage.
I asked Demi about Victor Veronicos being Greece’s youngest ever act at 16. He’s the same age as her daughter Magdalena.
Demi said:“We are really proud. He’s got a powerful voice - he sings the song really well. We think the Cypriot guys are very good as well, very lively track and brilliant performers.”
Magdalena said: “I think it’s really important that Victor is representing the younger community, which you don’t see very often. It’s a good way to acknowledge us youngsters in the competition”.
A guide to the bustling Eurovision Village
Andre Rhoden-Paul
Reporting from the Eurovision Village
"Bustling” is the first word that comes to mind when I think of Eurovision Village.
This is the fenced-off fan zone at Pier Head - behind the grand landmark Liver and Port of Liverpool buildings - for the public to enjoy the spirit of Eurovision.
Many people in Liverpool will not have tickets for the arena itself, so instead will watch the semi-final here.
We have a very very loud main stage, where acts like Eurovision legend Sonia have performed this week, and the English National Opera have entertained folk with an operatic version of Eurovision iconic song Euphoria.
That's a first! There are also lots of bars and food vans, as well as a Discover Ukraine section where people can learn about that country’s culture - with interactive exhibitions - and buy from Ukrainian vendors.
It's a great atmosphere here with people sporting flags from all the competing countries.
Drag takes centre stage
Also in the interval, a performance called Be Who You Wanna Be will celebrate how Eurovision is a place for everyone.
Three drag stars will perform with a troupe of dancers to a medley of songs.
The details have been kept under wraps so we’ll just have to wait and see but host Alesha Dixon told The One Show a few weeks ago that it was “amazing” so we’ll take her word for it.
What else can we look forward to this evening?
The interval will include a performance titled Music Unites Generations, exploring the connection between generations of Ukrainians and the music they love.
Former Ukrainian Eurovision contestant Mariya Yaremchuk, rapper OTOY and 14-year-old Ukrainian Junior Eurovision representative Zlata Dziunka will all be involved.
UK is allowed to vote
Remember that if you’re watching this semi-final from the UK, you can cast your vote on who goes through to the final.
The UK’s Mae Muller is performing later on, which means British voters can join in.
But, as ever, you can’t vote for your own country. And for the first time, countries who are not competing in the contest will also be allowed to cast votes.
Read more about how to vote here.
How does the voting work?
Up until this year the semi-finals had the same voting system as the grand final, in that the vote was split: 50% public vote and 50% jury vote (with the jury made up of music experts from each country).
This year, however, the 20 songs which qualify from the two semi-finals will be entirely decided by a public vote.
The final will still include a jury vote.
You can only vote in the semi-final your country takes part in. You can vote up to 20 times, but you cannot vote for the country you are voting from.
The UK doesn’t take part in the semis because it automatically qualifies for Saturday’s Grand Final as one of the so-called big five (the other countries are France, Germany, Italy and Spain).
And the reason? Cold hard cash. These countries, via their broadcasters, make the biggest financial contribution towards the organisation of the contest.
Despite not taking part, the Big Five are given a chance to vote in one semi-final each.
On Tuesday, viewers in Germany, Italy and France got their chance to vote, while those in Spain, Ukraine and the United Kingdom will get their turn tonight.
What happened in the first semi-final?
Sadly (or not, depending on your musical tastes and loyalties) we had to say goodbye to five acts on Tuesday evening - Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Malta, Ireland and Latvia.
Here are the performers who made it through to the Grand Final on Saturday:
So who is in the running tonight?
Where can you watch it?
The show is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with radio DJs and Eurovision superfans, Scott Mills and Rylan bringing their expert analysis and colourful commentary to the party.
The show starts at 20:00 BST.
Welcome to the second semi-final!
Thanks for joining us for semi-final number two - by the end of the evening, we’ll have the full line-up for Saturday’s Grand Final!
All the action is taking place at the Liverpool Arena near the Royal Albert Dock, which will also be the home of Saturday’s finale.