'Have you tried Len Goodman?': The replacement judge that became a star
BBCCopyright: BBC
In April 2004, the BBC took a huge gamble. Desperate to find a
new show with mass appeal, it came up with a seemingly bizarre solution.
Ballroom dancing was deeply unfashionable. The quickstep and
jive hailed from an era of Brylcreem and Butlin's holidays. Now, the
corporation was attempting to make the nostalgic preserve of a few elderly
enthusiasts the centrepiece of its Saturday nights.
Just days before the first show, the producers hit a crisis.
Four judges had been offered contracts: Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips,
Bruno Tonioli, and a well-known figure from the world of dance. At the very
last moment, that fourth judge dropped out.
The BBC was at a loss. Dozens of former world champions - giants
of their profession - had already been interviewed, but none had been right.
The show's professional dancers were asked if any luminaries had been missed.
Erin Boag, the former New Zealand champion, tentatively offered
a suggestion. "Have you tried Len Goodman?" she asked.
"He's just a dance teacher from Dartford, but he's a bit of
a character."
The rest is history.
Craig Revel Horwood pays tribute to 'dear friend'
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has just paid this tribute to his fellow Strictly star.
Quote Message: I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away"
I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away"
"My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.
Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern” will live with me forever. RIP Len."
'He was an extraordinary talent' - Dan Walker
TV presenter and former Strictly contestant Dan Walker has paid
tribute to Goodman.
Posting on Twitter, Walker said: “He was an incredible man and
an extraordinary talent.
“Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf
with him and will never forget the little tips he would send every week on
Strictly.
“All my love to his family.”
'A wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions'
Tributes to the former Strictly star are now starting to come in. Leading the way is BBC Director-General Tim Davie.
Quote Message: Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.” from Tim Davie
Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”
Len Goodman dies aged 78
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
BBCCopyright: BBC
Hello and welcome as we bring you reaction to the sad news that Len Goodman has died aged 78.
The former Strictly Come Dancing head judge, known for his trademark "Seven!" votes, started on the show in 2004 and his final appearance was in the 2016 Christmas special. He also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the show.
I'm here in the newsroom in London with my colleagues and we’ll be bringing you live updates as reaction and tributes come in. Stay with us.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC
'Have you tried Len Goodman?': The replacement judge that became a star
In April 2004, the BBC took a huge gamble. Desperate to find a new show with mass appeal, it came up with a seemingly bizarre solution.
Ballroom dancing was deeply unfashionable. The quickstep and jive hailed from an era of Brylcreem and Butlin's holidays. Now, the corporation was attempting to make the nostalgic preserve of a few elderly enthusiasts the centrepiece of its Saturday nights.
Just days before the first show, the producers hit a crisis. Four judges had been offered contracts: Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, Bruno Tonioli, and a well-known figure from the world of dance. At the very last moment, that fourth judge dropped out.
The BBC was at a loss. Dozens of former world champions - giants of their profession - had already been interviewed, but none had been right. The show's professional dancers were asked if any luminaries had been missed.
Erin Boag, the former New Zealand champion, tentatively offered a suggestion. "Have you tried Len Goodman?" she asked.
"He's just a dance teacher from Dartford, but he's a bit of a character."
The rest is history.
Craig Revel Horwood pays tribute to 'dear friend'
Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has just paid this tribute to his fellow Strictly star.
"My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.
Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern” will live with me forever. RIP Len."
'He was an extraordinary talent' - Dan Walker
TV presenter and former Strictly contestant Dan Walker has paid tribute to Goodman.
Posting on Twitter, Walker said: “He was an incredible man and an extraordinary talent.
“Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him and will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.
“All my love to his family.”
'A wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions'
Tributes to the former Strictly star are now starting to come in. Leading the way is BBC Director-General Tim Davie.
Len Goodman dies aged 78
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Hello and welcome as we bring you reaction to the sad news that Len Goodman has died aged 78.
The former Strictly Come Dancing head judge, known for his trademark "Seven!" votes, started on the show in 2004 and his final appearance was in the 2016 Christmas special. He also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the show.
I'm here in the newsroom in London with my colleagues and we’ll be bringing you live updates as reaction and tributes come in. Stay with us.