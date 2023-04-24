BBC Copyright: BBC

In April 2004, the BBC took a huge gamble. Desperate to find a new show with mass appeal, it came up with a seemingly bizarre solution.

Ballroom dancing was deeply unfashionable. The quickstep and jive hailed from an era of Brylcreem and Butlin's holidays. Now, the corporation was attempting to make the nostalgic preserve of a few elderly enthusiasts the centrepiece of its Saturday nights.

Just days before the first show, the producers hit a crisis. Four judges had been offered contracts: Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, Bruno Tonioli, and a well-known figure from the world of dance. At the very last moment, that fourth judge dropped out.

The BBC was at a loss. Dozens of former world champions - giants of their profession - had already been interviewed, but none had been right. The show's professional dancers were asked if any luminaries had been missed.

Erin Boag, the former New Zealand champion, tentatively offered a suggestion. "Have you tried Len Goodman?" she asked.

"He's just a dance teacher from Dartford, but he's a bit of a character."

The rest is history.