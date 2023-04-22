Tributes paid to Dame Edna Everage creator Barry Humphries

BBC Copyright: BBC

A statement from Humphries family said: He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.

"With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

"Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.

"He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."