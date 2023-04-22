Tributes paid to Dame Edna Everage creator Barry Humphries

He says: "For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone.
"But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.
Quote Message: A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace" from Anthony Albanese
A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace"
Who was Barry Humphries?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Humphries' most famous creation, Dame Edna, became a hit in the UK in the 1970s and landed her own TV chat show, the Dame Edna Everage Experience, in the late 1980s.
His other personas included the lecherous drunk Sir Les Patterson and his other popular characters on stage and screen included the more grandfatherly Sandy Stone.
The comic actor, author, director and scriptwriter announced a farewell tour for his satirical one-man stage show in 2012, but then returned last year with a series of shows looking back at his career.
He also voiced the shark Bruce in 2003 Pixar animated film Finding Nemo, as well as appearing in 1967 comedy Bedazzled, Spice World, The Hobbit and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.
Family remember 'unique wit' and 'loving husband and father'
A statement from Humphries family said: He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.
"With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.
"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.
"Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.
"He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.
"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."
Australia PM pays tribute to 'one-of-a-kind' Humphries
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Humphries.
Barry Humphries dies aged 89
