PA Media Copyright: PA Media Sir Keir Starmer speaking to broadcasters this morning Image caption: Sir Keir Starmer speaking to broadcasters this morning

We've also been hearing from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer this morning.

He has accused the BBC of being in a mess and repeated that its Chairman Richard Sharp's position is becoming "increasingly untenable".

Speaking to journalists just before it was announced Lineker would return to Match of the Day, Starmer says this is a "mess of the BBC's own making".

Starmer tells broadcasters the public would wonder: "How on Earth is he still in position but Gary Lineker has been taken off air?"

An ongoing KC-led review into Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman is investigating whether he failed to properly disclose details of his involvement in the facilitation of an £800,000 loan guarantee for the then-prime minister Boris Johnson. He has denied any involvement in the arrangement of a loan for Johnson.

The BBC is also conducting its own internal review over any potential conflicts of interest Sharp may have in his current role as BBC chairman.