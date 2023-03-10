On Tuesday, Gary Lineker reacted to a video posted by the Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Twitter outlining the UK government's plans to effectively ban anyone arriving in the UK via an illegal route from claiming asylum.

Responding to the video, Lineker wrote : "Good heavens, this is beyond awful."

Told by another user - in a tweet that has since been deleted - that he was "out of order" for expressing his view, he added : "We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I'm out of order?"

Following the comments, Braverman told the BBC the following day: "I'm disappointed, obviously. I think it's unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and - indeed - compassionate, to 1930s Germany. I also think that we are on the side of the British people here."