Ken Bruce bows out from Radio 2 after 30 years

Bruce joined the BBC in 1977 when he was in his 30s as an announcer for Radio 4 Scotland and was one of the first presenters on the replacement BBC Radio Scotland.
He began his first regular BBC Radio 2 slot in 1984, taking over the Saturday late night show.
Bruce then moved to mid-mornings in 1986, before other periods on late nights and early mornings.
He landed what would become his permanent weekday mid-morning slot in 1992.
WATCH: Seems a shame to be leaving early - Ken Bruce
DJ Ken Bruce says it "seems a shame" to be leaving his Radio 2 show earlier than anticipated, after the BBC asked him not to complete his contract.
He tells Garry Richardson on Radio 4's Today programme: "It's entirely within the BBC's right to ask me to step away a little early.
"But for the sake of 17 days, which was all that was remaining [on my contract], it seems a shame."
He’s the man with the most-listened to radio show in the UK and has been a stalwart of the Radio 2 schedule for more than 30 years, but today Ken Bruce bows out from mid-mornings on the network.
We’ll bring you the best bits, the listeners’ comments, the corny jokes, and of course the famous PopMaster quiz here on this page throughout the morning as we see what kind of a send-off Bruce gets.
He’s leaving the BBC to host a show in the same time slot on Radio 2’s up-coming commercial rival Greatest Hits Radio - joining former station-mate Simon Mayo - and is taking PopMaster with him (he owns the rights).
You can also let us know your views - and your PopMaster score - we’ll post a link shortly to send us your comments.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
Bruce begins last show surrounded by thank you cards
Thank you cards have been given pride of place in the studio for Ken Bruce's last show, which fellow DJ Zoe Ball has just warned her soon-to-be former colleague could get emotional.
Imagine that's the case for the veteran presenter as well as many of you listening along!
We're off
Zoe Ball hands over from the Breakfast Show to Ken Bruce - and he's on the air.
You can listen along to the show with us by clicking on the play button in the picture at the top of this page.
We want to hear from Bruce superfans
Fans are gearing up for Ken Bruce's last show on Radio 2.
We'll be bringing you their reaction throughout the course of his show.
And we want to hear from you, so get in touch in the following ways:
Ken Bruce’s long career at the BBC
