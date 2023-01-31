In 2001 the Guinness World Records declared Liverpool the"City of Pop" because of the amount of number one hits that had come from the city.
Since then Liverpool has continued to be a treasured destination for live music. The Cavern Club boasts memories of past rock and roll bands but also breeds artists of the future. Made famous by The Beatles, it continues to attract tourists from around the world.
But how has Liverpool become so well known for its music and who are the bands responsible for that?
The most synonymous with the city is of course The Beatles. They had 17 UK number singles and 20 in the US. Their original writing was integral to the development of 1960s music and fans all over the world flocked to this.
As well as The Beatles, many other bands and artists have helped to craft Liverpool’s sound and fame across the world. Gerry & The Pacemakers saw the development of Merseybeat style pop.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s punk rock and post-punk started to emerge. Bands like Echo & the Bunnymen, A Flock of Seagulls, Teardrop Explodes, OMD and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, were part of this era.
Some of the 1990s bands that enjoyed music success were the La’s, Cast and the Real People. Since 2000 bands like the Coral and the Wombats havefound prominence on the music scene.
More recently the Circa Waves, Jamie Webster and The Cheap Thrills have joined the list ofpopular artists from the city.
The music in Liverpool has created such an impact that in 2008 a museum was created, showcasing the city’s musical successes over the years.
Yes, Liverpool will party, but it will also stand with Ukraine
Claire Hamilton
Reporter, BBC Radio Mersesyide
This city knows how to throw a party. It also knows how to stand in solidarity with people going through tough times.
St George's Hall has seen great joy - like the opening of the city's Capital of Culture year celebrations in 2008) and great sorrow - like in 2012 when the city marked the findings of the Hillsborough independent panel report with a vigil.
So it's fitting that this magnificent building sees the handover of the Eurovision host title.
The £2m the council is spending on the event has been criticised by some, others - like local restaurants - say Eurovision is a lifeline and will genuinely stop some businesses from going under.
Hopes are high for this year's Ukrainian entry
Diana Kuryshko
BBC News Ukrainian
Ukraine held a concert to choose its 2023 act in Kyiv at the underground metro station Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square).
Tvorchi will compete in Liverpool with their song Heart of Steel, written after the war started and inspired by events that took place at the Azovstal steel plant. The duo have promised to represent Ukraine with dignity.
Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision song contest. Out of 17 appearances, it has three victories, two second places and has qualified for the final every time.
This year, Ukrainians are taking inspiration from Liverpool’s most famous musical sons, The Beatles.
What does tonight mean for fans?
Gem O'Reilly
BBC News
I've been speaking about the importance of tonight with super fans from all over the world.
Kjet from Germany said: "The handover ceremony always makes it feel like Eurovision is finally arriving in a new city.
I always find it so exciting to see which semi-finals my favourite countries or artists get drawn into."
Luke from the UK describes it as "a preview of how this year's contest will shape out with the running order of countries and our first taste of what this year's Eurovision production is going to be like."
Svajune from Lithuania says tonight is worth noting: "As a Eurovision fan, every little thing about it is worth celebrating."
Mattieu from France says the draw "allows us to get to know the host city better". And Matthew from Ireland says Eurovision and every moment of it "can connect so many people".
The Liverpool M&S Bank Arena is on a former dock on the banks of the River Mersey - next to the vibrant Albert Dock, and near the historic "Three Graces" (the Liver Building, Cunard Building and Port of Liverpool Building), which dominate the waterfront.
In short, it will look great on TV.
The facilities probably helped its bid too - it's next to a convention centre and an exhibition centre, which will be handy for hosting things like the press centre and other facilities, and has a couple of hotels on site.
It's also a short walk to the city centre's other hotels and rail links, and eight miles from John Lennon Airport.
Hiya, this is Liverpool calling…
Daniel Rosney
Eurovision reporter, BBC News
I should introduce myself properly. I'm the BBC’s Eurovision reporter and one of the hosts of Eurovisioncast which has launched today.
It’s presented by BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst, Radio Merseyside’s Ngunan Adamu, 2015’s Swedish winner Måns Zelmerlöw, and me.
If you’re more interested this year because the contest’s being held in the UK, and want all the backstage insights and gossip as you walk the dog, then our weekly episodes are for you. As well as for fans (like me) who live and breathe Eurovision 12 months a year.
It’s on BBC Sounds now, where we want to hear your memories of Eurovision, and to answer your questions, so feel free to slide into our inbox: eurovisioncast@bbc.co.uk
Their song Stefania beat the UK’s Sam Ryder, who came second place with Space Man, and Spain’s Chanel took third with her song SloMo.
Ukraine’s entry had been predicted to take the title as support rose following Russia's invasion, but Kalush Orchestra trailed Sam Ryder after the jury stage and were in fact in fourth place.
However, Ukraine’s act surged to the top spot after they received the highest ever vote from the public.
After the competition, it was decided that Ukraine would not host the following year’s contest because of the war. And the band, Kalush Orchestra sold their trophy for $900,000 (£712,000; €838,000) to raise money for to help.
It does what it says on the tin, it’s an international song contest with some absolute bangers.
The Eurovision Song Contest has been on every year since 1956 (we don’t talk about 2020 when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic).
It’s the world’s most-watched entertainment show, with 160 million viewers and one of the most complicated programmes to make in the world, with weeks and weeks of rehearsals.
This year, 37 countries will send a representative to Liverpool.
It’s actually broadcasters who are part of the European Broadcasting Union (a group of public service broadcasters who share content) that enter the contest. So for the UK, it’s the BBC and for Ireland it’s RTÉ, etc.
What to expect from tonight's show
The main event this evening will decide which countries will compete in the two semi-final events.
AJ Odudu and Rylan will conduct the live draw assisted by young people from a local school and Ukrainians who have settled in the city since the outbreak of the conflict.
The programme will also see the Mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, hand over the official keys of the Eurovision Song Contest, known as the Insignia, to the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson.
You can watch the show at the top of this page at 19:00, or on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Welcome, bonjour, pryvit!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the draw for the semi-finals, and official handover of the Eurovision competition to Liverpool.
Tonight kicks off the journey for the acts to the Grand Final on 13 May.
Thirty-one countries will find out which semi-final they will compete in to join the ‘big five’ (Spain, the UK, France, Germany and Italy) and Ukraine, who would have been this year’s hosts but for the war, in the final.
Stay with us as we build up to the draw and Eurovision in the UK kicks off.
Liverpool will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK for 25 years - it was chosen from a number of cities across the UK that had wanted to host the contest.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was held in Turin, Italy, and won by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.
