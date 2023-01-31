In 2001 the Guinness World Records declared Liverpool the"City of Pop" because of the amount of number one hits that had come from the city.

Since then Liverpool has continued to be a treasured destination for live music. The Cavern Club boasts memories of past rock and roll bands but also breeds artists of the future. Made famous by The Beatles, it continues to attract tourists from around the world.

But how has Liverpool become so well known for its music and who are the bands responsible for that?

The most synonymous with the city is of course The Beatles. They had 17 UK number singles and 20 in the US. Their original writing was integral to the development of 1960s music and fans all over the world flocked to this.

As well as The Beatles, many other bands and artists have helped to craft Liverpool’s sound and fame across the world. Gerry & The Pacemakers saw the development of Merseybeat style pop.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s punk rock and post-punk started to emerge. Bands like Echo & the Bunnymen, A Flock of Seagulls, Teardrop Explodes, OMD and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, were part of this era.

Some of the 1990s bands that enjoyed music success were the La’s, Cast and the Real People. Since 2000 bands like the Coral and the Wombats havefound prominence on the music scene.

More recently the Circa Waves, Jamie Webster and The Cheap Thrills have joined the list ofpopular artists from the city.

The music in Liverpool has created such an impact that in 2008 a museum was created, showcasing the city’s musical successes over the years.