Reiner Bajo Copyright: Reiner Bajo All Quiet on the Western Front is adapted from a book and the 1930 version won two Oscars that year Image caption: All Quiet on the Western Front is adapted from a book and the 1930 version won two Oscars that year

This longlist is, of course, about to be whittled down.

But it's interesting to note that the film with the most mentions is Edward Berger's German World War One drama, All Quiet on the Western Front.

This anti-war film is a haunting tale about a group of young German soldiers, and is also a remake of the 1930 version, which won best film and director at that year's Oscars.

It's based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque.

The Banshees of Inisherin is just behind, along with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, plus Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This surreal, sci-fi film is sees a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who tries to avert disaster by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes.

The longlist , which was announced on 6 January, released results for all 24 Bafta categories.