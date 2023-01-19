All Quiet on the Western Front has the most mentions
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
This longlist is, of course, about to be whittled down.
But it's interesting to note that the film with the most mentions is Edward Berger's German World War One drama, All Quiet on the Western Front.
This anti-war film is a haunting tale about a group of young German soldiers, and is also a remake of the 1930 version, which won best film and director at that year's Oscars.
It's based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
The Banshees of Inisherin is just behind, along with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, plus Everything Everywhere All At Once.
This surreal, sci-fi film is sees a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who tries to avert disaster by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes.
The longlist, which was announced on 6 January, released results for all 24 Bafta categories.
Best film: Who's in the running?
One of the biggest categories is of course Best Film. More than 200 films were submitted for Bafta members to consider - that’s a lot of films to watch! But no doubt after hours of viewing they whittled it down to a longlist of ten movies:
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
During this lunchtime’s announcement - the final five will be announced.
By the way Aftersun, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Living are also listed in other categories – Outstanding British Film or Film Not in the English Language – giving them more chances of taking home a prize if they make it through to the nominations stage.
Top Gun and Avatar sequels... how will the blockbusters fare?
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Two sequels - Tom Cruise's action-packed Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water - have both prompted huge numbers of people to head to enjoy them at cinemas, as people immerse themselves in the big-screen experience.
Maverick has grossed $770m (£624m) at the international box office - but it wasn't a match for the second Avatar film, which has made a whopping $1.35bn (£1bn).
Meanwhile The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, made $401.6 m (£325.6m).
But will Baftas voters rate these films as highly as some of the other films being talked about this year, which are not in the same league financially?
Last year's nominations favoured sci-fi epic Dune, followed by Jane Campion's arthouse film The Power of the Dog.
On the night, it was The Power of the Dog that took the main prizes, including best film and best director for Jane Campion.
Not too long to wait to find out who's on the shortlist this year...
The nominees for the Bafta rising star award
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
One award category we can already tell you about is Bafta’s Rising Star award.
The five names in the frame were announced a few days ago.
They include Naomi Ackie, who plays Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and The Woman King actress Sheila Atim.
Daryl McCormack who starred in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and two stars from Netflix’s Sex Education - Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey - are also up for the prize which is voted for by you.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
Aftersun
-
All Quiet on the Western Front
-
The Banshees of Inisherin
-
Elvis
-
Everything Everywhere All At Once
-
The Fabelmans
-
Living
-
Tár
-
Top Gun: Maverick
-
Triangle of Sadness
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- December 2022 - Initial voting begins to thrash out a long list of nominees
- 6 January - Voting starts again to narrow down the selections
- 13 January- A shortlist for this year’s awards is drawn up
- 19 January - The nominations are announced
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
All Quiet on the Western Front has the most mentions
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
This longlist is, of course, about to be whittled down.
But it's interesting to note that the film with the most mentions is Edward Berger's German World War One drama, All Quiet on the Western Front.
This anti-war film is a haunting tale about a group of young German soldiers, and is also a remake of the 1930 version, which won best film and director at that year's Oscars.
It's based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
The Banshees of Inisherin is just behind, along with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, plus Everything Everywhere All At Once.
This surreal, sci-fi film is sees a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who tries to avert disaster by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes.
The longlist, which was announced on 6 January, released results for all 24 Bafta categories.
Best film: Who's in the running?
One of the biggest categories is of course Best Film. More than 200 films were submitted for Bafta members to consider - that’s a lot of films to watch! But no doubt after hours of viewing they whittled it down to a longlist of ten movies:
During this lunchtime’s announcement - the final five will be announced.
By the way Aftersun, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Living are also listed in other categories – Outstanding British Film or Film Not in the English Language – giving them more chances of taking home a prize if they make it through to the nominations stage.
Top Gun and Avatar sequels... how will the blockbusters fare?
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Two sequels - Tom Cruise's action-packed Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water - have both prompted huge numbers of people to head to enjoy them at cinemas, as people immerse themselves in the big-screen experience.
Maverick has grossed $770m (£624m) at the international box office - but it wasn't a match for the second Avatar film, which has made a whopping $1.35bn (£1bn).
Meanwhile The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, made $401.6 m (£325.6m).
But will Baftas voters rate these films as highly as some of the other films being talked about this year, which are not in the same league financially?
Last year's nominations favoured sci-fi epic Dune, followed by Jane Campion's arthouse film The Power of the Dog.
On the night, it was The Power of the Dog that took the main prizes, including best film and best director for Jane Campion.
Not too long to wait to find out who's on the shortlist this year...
The nominees for the Bafta rising star award
One award category we can already tell you about is Bafta’s Rising Star award.
The five names in the frame were announced a few days ago.
They include Naomi Ackie, who plays Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and The Woman King actress Sheila Atim.
Daryl McCormack who starred in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and two stars from Netflix’s Sex Education - Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey - are also up for the prize which is voted for by you.
You can make your choice here.
The winner will be announced on Sunday 19 February.
What’s being announcing today?
Bafta has already asked its members to vote for everything from their favourite films, actors and actresses, to the people who do the music, special effects, design costumes or do hair and make-up.
Academy members make their choices during a number of processes:
Next it’s back to the academy members who’ll have their work cut out voting for an overall winner in each of the 24 categories.
The names will be placed into sealed envelopes and announced at the main ceremony next month.
Reminder - what are the Baftas?
So you know about the Oscars right, and the Golden Globes (which handed out its trophies last week).
They are probably the two biggest ceremonies in the US - but here in the UK the Baftas are the biggest event during the awards season.
They’re run by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which aims to develop and honour the best films, TV shows and games of the year.
As well as selecting what it thinks is the best film, actress or actor it also recognises people for outstanding achievement in films by awarding them The Fellowship.
Previous winners include Steven Spielberg, Dame Helen Mirren and Charlie Chaplin.
Welcome! It's Bafta award nominations day!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage. We're rolling out the red carpet for today's nominations - they'll begin at 12.20 GMT.
There's no need to dress up though, as we’ll just be finding out who could win a prize when the awards are handed out next month.
That'll be at London's Royal Festival Hall on 19 February.
So who's in with a chance? Over the next hour or so, we’ll take you through which films and stars are in the frame - and we’ll have full coverage of the nominees when they are announced.
So grab your popcorn, put your phone on silent, our main feature is about to begin.