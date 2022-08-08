Tributes to Grease star Olivia Newton-John

Flowers to be laid on her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce says flowers will be laid on Olivia Newton-John's star on the Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles, following news of her death.
She was honoured with the star almost 41 years ago to the day, on 5 August 1981.
It is located at 6901 Hollywood Boulevard.
'RIP dear, sweet Olivia'
Tributes are pouring in for Olivia Newton-John.
Star Trek actor George Takei called her a "great, iconic artist".
"I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond," he said, referring to her 1980 film. "Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled starring alongside Newton-John in the 1996 film It's My Party, one of the first films to address the topic of Aids patients dying with dignity.
She said on Twitter: "I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It's My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia."
US filmmaker James Gunn, calling Newton-John his "first real crush", tweeted: "I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace."
From country starlet to Grease bombshell
Best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in the
1978 musical film Grease, Newton-John began her career as the sweetheart of country-flavoured pop.
But it all changed when she donned black spandex to sing the famous hit You're The One That I Want, which saw Newton-John and co-star John Travolta shimmy their way through a school carnival.
Her new raunchy image found its peak in her 1981 album, Physical.
A diagnosis of breast cancer saw her move to an introspective style and she devoted more time to humanitarian causes.
Read the full obituary here.
You made all of our lives so much better - Travolta
Writing on Instagram, John Travolta who starred alongside her in Grease, said that her "impact was incredible".
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote.
"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.
"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
Symbol of hope, says husband in emotional statement
Olivia Newton-John’s death was announced on her Instagram page in a statement by her husband.
In it, John Easterling praised his wife for being a “symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer”.
Her manager Mark Hartley has told the BBC she died from cancer.
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage following the news that British-born singer and actress Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.
In a post on social media her husband John Easterling said his wife “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California”, she was surrounded by family and friends.
Stay with us as we bring you updates and the latest reaction to the news.