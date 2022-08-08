Tributes to Grease star Olivia Newton-John

EPA Copyright: EPA

Tributes are pouring in for Olivia Newton-John.

Star Trek actor George Takei called her a "great, iconic artist".

"I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond," he said, referring to her 1980 film. "Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled starring alongside Newton-John in the 1996 film It's My Party, one of the first films to address the topic of Aids patients dying with dignity.

She said on Twitter: "I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It's My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

US filmmaker James Gunn, calling Newton-John his "first real crush", tweeted: "I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace."