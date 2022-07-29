Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We're expecting the long-awaited outcome of the Wagatha Christie trial in the next few minutes.

But regardless of the outcome, the legal costs for each side will be upwards of £1m.

Even the winner will only recover about 70% of their legal bill, leaving them with around £300,000 still to pay, says media lawyer, Jonathan Coad.

If any damages are awarded, they are only likely to be in the £15,000 to £40,000 range.

"It makes no sense for either of them," Coad adds. "Even the winner is going to come out with a massive loss."

Judges repeatedly pleaded for Vardy and Rooney to settle the matter out of court before the trial began in May, but neither side backed down.

Branding expert Chris Hunte, who runs the Addition agency, says the saga has been bad for both women professionally.

"Brands go into partnerships with celebrities to build consumer loyalty, ultimately increase sales and have a positive PR around associating with that person," he says.

"For both these ladies, the impact is huge, especially in the short run here. They could be losing hundreds of thousands of pounds alone, just from being involved in his case.”