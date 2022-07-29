BreakingJudge says Rooney's Wagatha Christie post was 'substantially true'
In her ruling, obtained by the PA news agency, Mrs Justice Steyn said it was "likely" that Rebekah Vardy's then-agent, Caroline Watt, "undertook the direct act" of passing the information to The Sun newspaper.
"Nonetheless, the evidence... clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney's posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt," she added.
Mrs Justice Steyn continued: "In my judgment, the conclusions that I have reached as to the extent to which the claimant engaged in disclosing to the Sun information to which she only had access as a permitted follower of an Instagram account which she knew, and Mrs Rooney repeatedly asserted, was private, suffice to show the single meaning is substantially true."
BreakingRebekah Vardy loses her libel case against Coleen Rooney
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney,
bringing the so-called Wagatha Christie trial to an end, the PA news agency reports.
More updates to follow shortly.
Even the winner will come out with a massive loss
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We're expecting the long-awaited outcome of the Wagatha Christie trial in the next few minutes.
But regardless of the outcome, the legal costs for each side will be upwards of £1m.
Even the winner will only recover about 70% of their legal bill, leaving them with around £300,000 still to pay, says media lawyer, Jonathan Coad.
If any damages are awarded, they are only likely to be in the £15,000 to £40,000 range.
"It makes no sense for either of them," Coad adds. "Even the winner is going to come out with a massive loss."
Judges repeatedly pleaded for Vardy and Rooney to settle the matter out of court before the trial began in May, but neither side backed down.
Branding expert Chris Hunte, who runs the Addition agency, says the saga has been bad for both women professionally.
"Brands go into partnerships with celebrities to build consumer loyalty, ultimately increase sales and have a positive PR around associating with that person," he says.
"For both these ladies, the impact is huge, especially in the short run here. They could be losing hundreds of thousands of pounds alone, just from being involved in his case.”
How does someone ‘win’ a libel case?
There’s a lot of legal terminology being thrown around here –
so let’s go through some of the basics in a trial like this.
Under English and Welsh law, a person can bring a defamation case against
someone else when they feel a false statement has been made about them and it
is damaging to their reputation. Defamation is split into two categories –
libel, which means the statement is made in written form, and slander, which
means it is spoken.
For a claimant (Vardy) to win their case, they have to prove:
that the defendant (Rooney) has published a
statement to at least one third party that identifies them
that the statement is likely to cause others to
think less of them
that the statement has caused serious harm to
their reputation, or is likely to
Vardy’s legal team must also defeat any defence raised by Rooney
and her team.
On the other side, Rooney’s team have up to seven legal
defences they can use – but the two most obvious in this case are either truth
or honest opinion, as set out by the Leeds-based law firm Blacks.
Truth: Rooney has to prove that the
statement she made is correct - ie that Vardy was undoubtedly responsible for leaking stories to The Sun newspaper. (And even though the tweet says "Rebekah Vardy's account" - not Rebekah Vardy - it was agreed in a pre-trial ruling that the natural inference from the post was that this meant Vardy herself was responsible).
Honest opinion: Rooney has to demonstrate that the statement
outlined in her tweet was one of opinion, that this was indicated within the Twitter post and that an honest person could have held the same opinion on the basis of any fact which existed at the time the alleged defamatory statement was published.
A high noon finish for this High Court battle
Colin Paterson
BBC News correspondent
We'll soon be finding out the judgement
in the Vardy v Rooney libel trial.
There has been so much interest in this case that
it has its own nickname (the Wagatha Christie trial), its own podcast series and Channel 4 have announced a two-part docudrama with
actors playing Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, recreating the court scenes.
However, today at the High Court there are no
photographers and no onlookers – a stark contrast to the crowds which arrived
daily during the seven days of the trial in May.
That is because at midday the judgement will simply be
released online on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website, which will
certainly receive rather more traffic than usual. Rebekah Vardy and Coleen
Rooney will not be at the High Court. No final outfit choices for people to
analyse.
Coleen Rooney was photographed yesterday near her house
in Cheshire. Rebekah Vardy’s last social media post four days ago showed a
family scene by, what looked like, a swimming pool abroad. Their accounts will be
closely monitored to see if they give any reaction today.
After all the months of interest, all the column inches
written about this case, all the online discussion, the judgement is almost
here.
Who are the two women at the centre of the case?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Former magazine columnist and TV presenter Coleen Rooney is married to Wayne Rooney, England star and also a former player for Manchester United, Everton and others.
Rebekah Vardy, a former nightclub promoter and reality show contestant, is married to Jamie Vardy, who plays for Premier League club Leicester City.
Both Wayne and Jamie had also played together for the England football team, though Rooney told the court during the trial that she and Vardy were "not good friends".
The pair rose to tabloid fame as "Wags" - wives and girlfriends of the England footballers.
According to British journalist Elizabeth Paton - who has tried to explain all this to Americans in the pages of the New York Times - Rooney used her time as Wag to grow her celebrity status - reaching "peak Wag royalty" while Vardy is "a more recent addition to the fold".
The two were not "known enemies", Paton said, but this has obviously changed.
The story behind the… famous tweet
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
You might remember the social media post that rocked the pop culture world in 2019 when Coleen Rooney famously claimed that Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account was leaking stories about her to the press.
"It's.............. Rebekah Vardy's account," Rooney wrote in the tweet heard round the world, complete with the cliff-hanger ellipses.
The episode earned her the nickname Wagatha Christie - a play on Wag and Agatha Christie, the English writer famed for her detective novels.
Well, the post that started it all off originated as a humble handwritten note, the court heard during the trial.
Rooney said she initially wrote the post longhand (she was seen scribbling in a leopard print notebook throughout the trial too) before typing it out and sending it to her brother, who helped publish it on her social media accounts.
The original note has sadly been lost.
When will we know the verdict of the trial?
We're expecting to hear the verdict of the libel trial in which Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney at midday.
After seven days of bruising evidence, the so-called Wagatha Christie trial wrapped up on 19 May.
Both parties have had to wait months to hear the outcome of the case, however, the legal costs could be far greater than any damages that might be awarded at the end.
The women have paid for and got the full gamut of English justice. Some have put the final costs of the case at up to £4m ($4.8m).
What's this all about?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney rose to tabloid fame as "Wags" - wives and girlfriends of England footballers - but fell out spectacularly when this saga began some three years ago.
Rooney believed someone was leaking information about her to The Sun newspaper and embarked on some online detective work to deduce who she thought was responsible.
Over a series of months, she wrote made-up tales on her Instagram stories, restricted who could read them and waited to see if they would appear in The Sun. And sure enough they did.
Then, in October 2019, Rooney claimed in a tweet: "I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account," before delivering the pay-off: "It's………. Rebekah Vardy's account.”
