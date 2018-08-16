Reaction to Aretha Franklin's death

American singer Lenny Kravitz shared a black-and-white photograph of the pair together:

The pair took the stage together in 2009 to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25th anniversary concert.

"It was beyond just to be next to her," he told USA Today earlier this week .

"She means so much to me and was such an influence on me with my music.

"I learned so much from her, and we became friendly during that time. We would talk on the phone after that and talk about doing some things together," he said.