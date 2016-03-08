Entertainment live: Sheen and Goldberg in 9/11 film

Thanks for joining us on the Entertainment Live page today - we've had news on a possible Glastonbury act, why Lena Dunham says she won't be airbrushed any more and Idris Elba on his new Disney movie.

We've also had International Women's Day news, including a video of famous faces talking about the women who have inspired them.

Do read on to catch up with anything you might have missed - handy if you happen to have a pub quiz or a dinner party tonight. Knowledge is power, after all.

We'll be back bright and early tomorrow to see what Wednesday brings.