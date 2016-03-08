Entertainment live: Sheen and Goldberg in 9/11 film
- Bill Wyman treated for prostate cancer
- AC/DC postpone tour over singer's hearing loss
- Jane Horrocks to perform Smiths songs on stage
- Longlist for Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction announced
By Lauren Turner and Kev Geoghegan
JK Rowling publishes first part of US magic series
Okay, hold your horses - it's not quite a new instalment of the Harry Potter series.
But JK Rowling has published some new writing on her Pottermore site, about the history of magic in North America.
The first of four instalments looks at the 14th to 17th Centuries, and begins by explaining wizards knew about America long before Muggles did - and also that Americans have their own term for Muggles.
She goes on to describe the Native American magical community. There's going to be another piece of writing released tomorrow.
Eddie Izzard crosses halfway point in marathon mission
Eddie Izzard has now crossed the halfway point in his attempt to run 27 marathons for Sport Relief.
He has now completed his 14th run, stopping for a glass of bubbly along the way to mark the point 13.5 marathons were done and dusted.
"What we're doing here is making a difference," said Izzard.
Motown musical tells true story, says Smokey
Tim Masters
Arts and Entertainment correspondent
Singing legend Smokey Robinson says Motown the Musical, which opens in London's West End tonight, tells the real story behind the rise of the famous American record label.
Founded in Detroit in 1959 by Berry Gordy, Motown's list of artists included Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Temptations, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and the Jackson 5.
Speaking before tonight's opening night at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Robinson told me:
Gordy said he was delighted to bring the Broadway hit to London because the UK had always welcomed Motown with open arms.
Jenna Fischer to join Matt LeBlanc comedy pilot
The US Office actress Jenna Fischer will joined Matt LeBlanc's new CBS comedy pilot as his wife, according to reports.
I'm Not Your Friend stars LeBlanc as contractor Adam, who finds raising his kids more of a challenge than he expected when his wife returns to work.
Fischer - recently seen on UK screens in You, Me and the Apocalypse on Sky One - is playing Andi, who goes back to her job as a medical lab technician.
LeBlanc will soon be seen on the new series of Top Gear, presenting alongside Chris Evans.
Radio 3 celebrates female composers
Mark Savage
Music reporter
To mark International Women's Day, BBC Radio 3 has devoted its entire schedule to works written by female composers.
It's the second time the station has celebrated female musicians in this way - and last year's takeover had a lingering effect, with works by women featuring more prominently in the regular schedule.
Among today's highlights, the BBC Symphony Orchestra will play pieces by 10 living female composers and In Tune will speak to Jessy McCabe, the teenage student who successfully campaigned for one of Britain's biggest exam boards to include female composers on the A-level music syllabus.
Meanwhile, Katie Derham has selected the 11 most inspiring women currently working in classical music.
"We hope that, soon, gender imbalance will be a thing of the past," she says.
You can see full coverage on the Radio 3 website.
Sheen and Goldberg to star in 9/11 film
Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg are joining the cast of a film about the terror attacks in the US on 11 September 2001.
Filming for Nine Eleven started this week and it is due for release later this year.
It tells the story of five people trapped in a lift in the World Trade Centre in New York.
Director Martin Guigui said: "It's a project eight years in the making. A miracle it's come together."
The film is the first major project for Sheen since announcing he is HIV positive.
Art Garfunkel 'to perform at Glastonbury'
Metro
Art Garfunkel could be heading to Worthy Farm this summer, according to a Facebook post.
His guitarist Tab Laven has apparently confirmed the Glastonbury Festival appearance.
He's said to have written on his Facebook page: "We'll be back in England in June to perform at the Glastonbury Music Festival. Headliners this year include Coldplay, Muse and ELO.
"The huge festival is already sold out! We'll also be doing a show at King Henry the VIII's place, Hampton Court Palace on June 22nd, just outside of London."
Garfunkel's former musical partner Paul Simon played the festival five years ago.
Read more.
Oscar-winner JK Simmons to join Justice League
The Hollywood Reporter
Character actor JK Simmons, who won a best supporting actor Oscar in 2015 for his portrayal of sadistic bandleader Terence Fletcher in Whiplash, is to join the film Justice League.
According to reports, he will play Commissioner Gordon, the Gotham City police commissioner and friend of Batman.
Justice League, which will be directed by Zack Snyder, will reunite heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) from the soon-to-be-released Batman Vs Superman.
Also joining the cast are Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).
Simmons previously played newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.
Foxes, Kirstie Allsopp and Andrew Riseborough on inspirational women
It's international women's day, so here is a chance for us to show you some very famous women discussing their biggest inspirational figures, from Beyonce to Bjork.
Check out more at the Green Room.
Lena Dunham won't be retouched in photos any more
Girls star Lena Dunham recently spoke out about a Spanish magazine cover photograph she believed was airbrushed.
Despite the magazine's insistence the image was not altered, even sending her an uncropped version of the image- she later said she wasn't blaming anyone.
Well, Dunham has now said that she will not allow pictures of herself to be retouched in any way. Writing in her online magazine Lenny, Dunham said she still thinks the recent magazine cover was airbrushed, but added "who knows and really, who cares" - saying there's a bigger issue at stake.
She wrote:
She went on to say she was "done with allowing images that retouch and reconfigure my face and body to be released into the world.... if that means no more fashion-magazine covers, so be it".
Dunham said she respected the people who create magazines for letting her star in them, but added: "I bid farewell to an era when my body was fair game."
Read more.
Kanye West says he won't make any more CDs
Another day, another wacky Kanye West declaration....
After releasing his new album The Life of Pablo solely on the Tidal streaming site, now he's said that he won't release any more music on the CD format.
Admittedly, he may have a point, as according to the Recording Industry Association of America, sales in the US from streaming music were $1.87bn in 2014, compared with $1.85bn In CD sales.
Adele invites fans on stage to sing in Dublin
We doubt there are many Adele fans who would get a chance like this in their lifetime.
The singer invited two Irish singers - Ronan Scolard and Glenn Murphy - on stage at her gig in Dublin at the weekend.
The pair had posted a video online in which they covered a number of Adele's songs in a single go.
She even had a piano and mic set up for them.
Adele has also been surprising fans by signing programmes at random at her Manchester gig.
She's thought to have written in five of them, thanking the fans for attending the show.
The room where you can come face-to-face with a Rembrandt
BBC Culture
BBC Culture
In the British Museum, there is a hidden study room where - with no need for a membership card, an appointment, or a letter supporting their research project - visitors can have a private viewing of more than two million prints and 50,000 drawings by the likes of Michelangelo and Rembrandt.
BBC Culture has been along for a closer look.
First images from Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
The first images from Tim Burton's forthcoming adaptation of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children have been released by 20th Century Fox.
Based on the novel by Ransom Riggs, it tells the tale of a boy who, following a horrific family tragedy, follows clues that take him to an abandoned orphanage on a Welsh island.
The film stars Eva Green as Miss Peregrine (pictured above), Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson.
Tim Burton said:
The film is due out in autumn.
Stormzy delivers talk at Oxford University
British rapper Stormzy has delivered a talk at the Oxford University Guild.
He touched upon subjects like sexism in music, the use of the N-word by grime artists and his view on the lack of diversity at this year's Brit awards:
Following the criticism, next year's Brit Awards will represent a more diverse range of music, Brits chairman Ged Doherty said in an open letter to the Guardian.
Read more.
Leonardo DiCaprio toddler pic sparks Twitterstorm
At first glance it's a pretty innocuous and really rather sweet - a picture of toddler Leonardo DiCaprio being held aloft by his smiling parents.
Yet the image, taken sometime in the mid-70s, has sparked outrage online.
Why? Because of his mum Irmelin's unshaven armpits.
Seriously.
BBC Trending have been taking a look.
Idris Elba on his Walt Disney role and 'comedy' lifestory
Idris Elba has been talking about his role as Police Chief Bogo in new Walt Disney animation Zootopia.
Speaking of his transition from action films to Disney comedy, he joked: "It's easier - I just get to stand in front of a mic and make my voice work."
He told the BBC: "I do it because I've got children, and my children can't see all the films I'm in or the TV that I'm in, so this is great, they get to come and see this film."
Elba also spoke about being a diversity champion, his role in Beasts of No Nation and what kind of genre the film of his life would be.
Harper Lee's will to be kept private, court orders
The will of To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee is to remain private, according to court records that have just been released.
Monroe County Probate Judge Greg Norris signed the order for the will to be sealed from public view after a request from lawyers for Lee's personal representative Tonja Carter - with the writer's family agreeing to the request.
The lawyers wrote: "As the court is no doubt aware, Ms Lee highly valued her privacy.
"She did not wish for her private financial affairs to be matters of public discussion.
"Ms Lee left a considerable legacy for the public in her published works; it is not the public's business what private legacy she left for the beneficiaries of her will."
Lee died on 19 February at the age of 89.
Alessia Cara premieres exuberant Wild Things video
Alessia Cara, the Canadian songsmith who came second in the BBC's Sound of 2016, has released a video for her new single, Wild Things.
The song is a follow-up to her global smash Here, which reached the top five in America and gave the singer her first UK hit earlier this year.
Wild Things has none of that song's moody atmospherics, but acts as a call-to-arms for her generation's outsiders.
"Leave us alone - we don't need your policies," she protests. "Gather all the rebels now, we'll rabble rouse and sing aloud."
The teenager recently spoke to BBC Green Room about her friendship with Taylor Swift and how she turned YouTube videos into a record contract.