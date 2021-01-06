With various US media outlets projecting a victory for Raphael Warnock, all eyes are turning to the result of the second run-off contested by Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue.
By all accounts, this race is too early to project. The latest tally from Edison Research showed Ossoff with lead of 16,370, giving him a 50.2% to 49.8% advantage over Perdue with 98% of the expected vote counted. The Associated Press is showing a similar tally.
In its latest statement, Ossoff’s campaign appeared confident of victory, saying “we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won”.
“The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant,” campaign manager Ellen Foster said.
But Perdue’s campaign also said it believed it would be victorious. It called for patience until the public can be “certain the results are fair and accurate and voices of Georgians are heard”.
Raphael Warnock has addressed his supporters in a video posted to Twitter.
In it, he declares victory over his Republican rival Kelly Loeffler, calling it a “historic moment” which could “only happen here” in the US.
It’s worth noting that although US networks have called the race for Warnock, Loeffler has not conceded defeat and votes are still being counted.
Here’s an excerpt of what Warnock said:
Quote Message: I come before you as a proud American and a son of Georgia. A son of my late father who was a pastor, a veteran and a small businessman and my mother who, as a teenager growing up in Waycross, Georgia, used to pick somebody’s else’s cotton. But the other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States Senator. So, I stand before you as a man who knows that the improbable journey that led me to this place in this historic moment in America could only happen here. We were told we couldn’t win this election, but tonight we proved that, with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible."
I come before you as a proud American and a son of Georgia. A son of my late father who was a pastor, a veteran and a small businessman and my mother who, as a teenager growing up in Waycross, Georgia, used to pick somebody’s else’s cotton. But the other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States Senator. So, I stand before you as a man who knows that the improbable journey that led me to this place in this historic moment in America could only happen here. We were told we couldn’t win this election, but tonight we proved that, with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible."
Control of the Senate hangs in the balance
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Georgia Senate run-offs in the US.
These races are vitally important to both major parties and could have a huge impact on the first years of Joe Biden's presidency.
At stake is control of the US Senate.
The candidates were Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Here are where the results stand:
In a huge boost for the Democrats, Warnock is projected to have ousted Loeffler anad won one of the seats. If confirmed, he will become the first black senator from Georgia - a slavery state in the US Civil War
The second race between Ossoff and Perdue remains on a knife-edge. The Democrats need to take both seats to gain full control of Congress, while the Republicans only need to win one to retain the Senate
At present, some 98% of ballots have been counted. Thousands of votes remain to be tallied in the Atlanta suburbs, including in counties that lean heavily Democrat
Final results are expected by lunchtime on Wednesday (about 17:00 GMT)
Live Reporting
Edited by Kevin Ponniah and Joshua Nevett
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
-
In a huge boost for the Democrats, Warnock is projected to have ousted Loeffler anad won one of the seats. If confirmed, he will become the first black senator from Georgia - a slavery state in the US Civil War
-
The second race between Ossoff and Perdue remains on a knife-edge. The Democrats need to take both seats to gain full control of Congress, while the Republicans only need to win one to retain the Senate
-
At present, some 98% of ballots have been counted. Thousands of votes remain to be tallied in the Atlanta suburbs, including in counties that lean heavily Democrat
-
Final results are expected by lunchtime on Wednesday (about 17:00 GMT)
Ossoff v Purdue - the state of the race
With various US media outlets projecting a victory for Raphael Warnock, all eyes are turning to the result of the second run-off contested by Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue.
By all accounts, this race is too early to project. The latest tally from Edison Research showed Ossoff with lead of 16,370, giving him a 50.2% to 49.8% advantage over Perdue with 98% of the expected vote counted. The Associated Press is showing a similar tally.
In its latest statement, Ossoff’s campaign appeared confident of victory, saying “we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won”.
“The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant,” campaign manager Ellen Foster said.
But Perdue’s campaign also said it believed it would be victorious. It called for patience until the public can be “certain the results are fair and accurate and voices of Georgians are heard”.
Warnock hails ‘historic moment’
Raphael Warnock has addressed his supporters in a video posted to Twitter.
In it, he declares victory over his Republican rival Kelly Loeffler, calling it a “historic moment” which could “only happen here” in the US.
It’s worth noting that although US networks have called the race for Warnock, Loeffler has not conceded defeat and votes are still being counted.
Here’s an excerpt of what Warnock said:
Control of the Senate hangs in the balance
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Georgia Senate run-offs in the US.
These races are vitally important to both major parties and could have a huge impact on the first years of Joe Biden's presidency.
At stake is control of the US Senate.
The candidates were Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Here are where the results stand:
We'll bring you all the latest here. You can also read our full story.