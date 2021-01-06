EPA Copyright: EPA Jon Ossoff is a political newcomer, with a background in filmmaking Image caption: Jon Ossoff is a political newcomer, with a background in filmmaking

With various US media outlets projecting a victory for Raphael Warnock, all eyes are turning to the result of the second run-off contested by Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue.

By all accounts, this race is too early to project. The latest tally from Edison Research showed Ossoff with lead of 16,370, giving him a 50.2% to 49.8% advantage over Perdue with 98% of the expected vote counted. The Associated Press is showing a similar tally.

In its latest statement, Ossoff’s campaign appeared confident of victory, saying “we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won”.

“The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant,” campaign manager Ellen Foster said.

But Perdue’s campaign also said it believed it would be victorious. It called for patience until the public can be “certain the results are fair and accurate and voices of Georgians are heard”.