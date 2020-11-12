As we've explained before, the US picks its presidents using something called the electoral college. Each state votes for a candidate, and the winner is assigned a certain number of electoral college votes - and once one candidate has more than half the total 538 electoral college votes, they win the presidency.

Joe Biden crossed the crucial halfway mark of 270 votes last Saturday when he was projected to win Pennsylvania. States however need to officially confirm their vote tallies. There are three states which technically remain up-for-grabs:

As things stand in Georgia, Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. Georgia is heading for a recount, as under its election rules a defeated candidate can request a recount if a margin of victory is under 0.5%. The state has not voted for a Democratic candidate since 1992

Biden is similarly ahead in Arizona, and some media organisations have already projected he has won the state - although the BBC has not done so yet. Arizona's secretary of state will certify results on the fourth Monday after the election under state law - meaning 30 November this year

Things are far less close in North Carolina, where Trump leads by around 73,000 votes. The state board of elections says the final county canvass of results is on 13 November and final state canvass on 24 November

