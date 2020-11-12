As we've explained before, the US picks its presidents using something called the electoral college. Each state votes for a candidate, and the winner is assigned a certain number of electoral college votes - and once one candidate has more than half the total 538 electoral college votes, they win the presidency.
Joe Biden crossed the crucial halfway mark of 270 votes last Saturday when he was projected to win Pennsylvania. States however need to officially confirm their vote tallies. There are three states which technically remain up-for-grabs:
As things stand in Georgia, Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. Georgia is heading for a recount, as under its election rules a defeated candidate can request a recount if a margin of victory is under 0.5%. The state has not voted for a Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden is similarly ahead in Arizona, and some media organisations have already projected he has won the state - although the BBC has not done so yet. Arizona's secretary of state will certify results on the fourth Monday after the election under state law - meaning 30 November this year
It's been days since the White House race was called for Democrat Joe Biden, but Donald Trump has yet to concede - or show any signs of acknowledging his defeat.
Instead, he is making unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud, which he says tipped the race to Biden.
The maths, however, are daunting - he trails by tens of thousands of votes in several states he would have to overturn in order to succeed. Most see it as a lost cause.
Trump's position, in defiance of political norms and traditions, is sending tremors throughout the nation, as public officials and American voters react to a situation that, while telegraphed for months in advance, is still travelling uncharted terrain.
If (like us) you're into pretty maps, graphs and charts showing all the nitty-gritty of elections, then you're in luck.
Our team has done an in-depth guide to how Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump - showing which states flipped from Republican to Democrat, who voted for which candidate, and how the election night played out.
Joe Biden has picked veteran political operative Ron Klain to be White House chief of staff.
Klain has served as a top aide to Biden since the 1980s in the Senate and later when he was vice-president.
The ultimate Washington insider, Klain was also a senior White House aide to Barack Obama and chief of staff to Vice-President Al Gore.
He was played by actor Kevin Spacey in the movie Recount, about the presidential election of 2000.
The White House chief of staff - who manages the president's daily schedule and is often described as his gatekeeper - is a political appointee who does not require confirmation by the Senate.
Biden phones US allies
On winning the election, US presidents call up their peers
around the world. Whom they speak to and what they talk about can show their foreign
policy agendas for the years ahead.
On Wednesday Biden’s transition team announced he had spoken with the leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea. All three are key US
allies in the region, and the president-elect told Australia’s Prime Minister
Scott Morrison, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Moon Jae-in
of South Korea that he wanted to deepen those ties.
Trump made security in the region - particularly against
a nuclear-armed North Korea - a key feature of his presidency, holding historic
meetings with its leader Kim Jong-un. But he also clashed on occasion with traditional
US allies in the area, including Australia. Trump infamously rang
then-Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the start of 2017 over the fate of some 1,000 refugees - a call Turnbull called “very frank and forthright”.
Welcome to the US election live page
Welcome to our US election live page, where you can follow
the latest political twists and turns from the country where a stand-off rarely seen in American democracy continues with President Donald Trump refusing to accept defeat.
However, President-elect Joe Biden is ploughing on with preparations to take power on 20 January,
with the Trump administration so far not co-operating with the handover. Here are some of the headlines:
Biden has spoken to more national leaders as prime ministers
and presidents the world over congratulate him on his victory over Trump
US media report that the US state department is
stopping the president-elect from reading a stack of international messages. Some
leaders however have been noticeably silent since the election – you can find out who here
The Trump administration is also refusing to help with a
more pressing issue – national security. Biden still hasn’t got access to the
President’s Daily Brief, a summary of classified intelligence offered to
presidents since 1946. Republican Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma has
pledged to “step in and push” if Biden hasn’t started receiving it by Friday
As things stand in Georgia, Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. Georgia is heading for a recount, as under its election rules a defeated candidate can request a recount if a margin of victory is under 0.5%. The state has not voted for a Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden is similarly ahead in Arizona, and some media organisations have already projected he has won the state - although the BBC has not done so yet. Arizona's secretary of state will certify results on the fourth Monday after the election under state law - meaning 30 November this year
Things are far less close in North Carolina, where Trump leads by around 73,000 votes. The state board of elections says the final county canvass of results is on 13 November and final state canvass on 24 November
Biden has spoken to more national leaders as prime ministers
and presidents the world over congratulate him on his victory over Trump
US media report that the US state department is
stopping the president-elect from reading a stack of international messages. Some
leaders however have been noticeably silent since the election – you can find out who here
The Trump administration is also refusing to help with a
more pressing issue – national security. Biden still hasn’t got access to the
President’s Daily Brief, a summary of classified intelligence offered to
presidents since 1946. Republican Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma has
pledged to “step in and push” if Biden hasn’t started receiving it by Friday
Biden has started appointing key
members of his team. On Wednesday he announced Ron Klain as White House chief of staff, a top aide of his since the 1980s and his chief of staff when he was
vice-president
Trump however continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and his teams have filed several lawsuits seeking to overturn the result
How will this endless US election end?
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
How Biden won the presidency
Trusted aide named Biden chief of staff
Biden phones US allies
