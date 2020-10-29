Biden and Trump clash over Covid response

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Supreme Court has made two decisions about absentee ballots in key states "battleground states" Pennsylvania and North Carolina. It ruled on Wednesday that election officials should accept absentee ballots for several days after the election on 3 November.

It has become an issue partly because of record numbers of postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic - election officials are worried that backlogs in the system could lead to ballots not arriving in time for election day.

Republicans, who say postal voting is open to abuse (evidence suggests fraud is almost zero), have moved to limit how long postal ballots will be accepted in some states. Meanwhile, Democrats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina welcomed the court's decision.

A court spokeswoman said Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Trump appointee who joined the court on Tuesday, had not taken part in either case because she had not had time to study the arguments. Republicans had hoped her addition to the court this week would break a deadlock in their favour in the Pennsylvania case.