Biden and Trump clash over Covid response

The Supreme Court rules on absentee ballots in two crucial states
The Supreme Court has made two decisions about absentee ballots in key states "battleground states" Pennsylvania and North Carolina. It ruled on Wednesday that election officials should accept absentee ballots for several days after the election on 3 November.
It has become an issue partly because of record numbers of postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic - election officials are worried that backlogs in the system could lead to ballots not arriving in time for election day.
Republicans, who say postal voting is open to abuse (evidence suggests fraud is almost zero), have moved to limit how long postal ballots will be accepted in some states. Meanwhile, Democrats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina welcomed the court's decision.
A court spokeswoman said Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Trump appointee who joined the court on Tuesday, had not taken part in either case because she had not had time to study the arguments. Republicans had hoped her addition to the court this week would break a deadlock in their favour in the Pennsylvania case.
In Goodyear, Arizona Trump urged states to shun lockdowns and said Mr Biden’s plans to manage the pandemic would lead to economic misery, and “no weddings, no thanksgivings, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together”.
From his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said that ignoring the pandemic would not end it. He has not ruled out lockdowns and said he will be guided by science. "I do promise this: We will start on day one doing the right things," he said.
British right-wing politician Nigel Farage made an appearance again in the US to support Donald Trump on Tuesday. Introducing the president at the Goodyear rally, the Brexit Party founder and former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) told the crowd Trump was "one of the most powerful men in Europe".."This is the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life," he added.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our reporting on the US 2020 election, which is now just five days away. We’ll be bringing you the latest news and analysis from the campaign trail, as the two candidates start to make their final pitches to voters.
Early voting numbers have already broken records but millions of Americans have yet to cast their ballot. We’ll be taking a specific look today at the so-called “battleground states” and why they are so crucial..
The design of the US election system means that a candidate can win fewer votes nationally than their opponent, but if they are victorious in a handful of "swing states", they can become the next president. We’ll be looking in more detail at this system and the scene in those places, including Florida where both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are heading on Thursday.
