Good morning from the UK, and welcome to our live reporting on the US 2020 election. There are just six days to go until America decides if Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be their next president. We'll be bringing you the latest news and analysis from the campaign, and we'll also have an additional theme today: the US and climate change.

America is the world's largest carbon polluter (in terms of emissions per person), and how the candidates view the environment is one of the key differences between them. Stick with us for more on that and their policies later.