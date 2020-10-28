Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading in the polls nationally - 51% of those asked say they plan to vote for Biden. Republican Donald Trump is trailing behind on 43%.
That's the national picture, but the US election is decided in a small number of states where the race is tighter. The polls suggest Biden has big leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - three industrial states his Republican rival won by margins of less than 1% to clinch victory in 2016.
With six days to go until election day on 3 November, President Trump is keeping up his breakneck travel schedule with two airport rallies in the key battleground state of Arizona.
After staying overnight in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump will head to Bullhead City, in the state's northwest near Nevada, then to Goodyear, outside the state's largest city, Phoenix.
Polls show Trump is narrowly trailing Biden in Arizona, which he won by 3.5 percentage points over Democrat
Hillary Clinton in 2016.
If Biden can take the state, he will be the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so since Bill Clinton in 1996.
The former vice-president's plans for today include a briefing from public health officials. He will then give a
speech near his home in Delaware, outlining his plans to fight Covid-19 and protect
Americans with pre-existing health conditions.
The headlines so far on Wednesday
Donald Trump's campaign was temporarily hacked on Tuesday evening - officials say no sensitive information was exposed
Trump will hold two airport rallies today in Arizona, where polls suggest he's narrowly trailing Joe Biden
On Tuesday, Biden attacked Trump's record on coronavirus in two rallies in Georgia - the state typically votes Republican but Democrats hope it will switch this year
The record number of people casting their ballots early has continued to grow. More than 70 million Americans have voted in person or by post, which is more than half the total turnout in the 2016 election
But Donald Trump has again suggested it would be "inappropriate" to take extra time to count those early ballots sent by post - questioning the validity of the election
With less than a week to go, Biden leads Trump nationally by approximately 7-12 percentage points, according to various national polls - but the race is tighter in battleground states that could swing the outcome
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning from the UK, and welcome to our live reporting on the US 2020 election. There are just six days to go until America decides if Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be their next president. We'll be bringing you the latest news and analysis from the campaign, and we'll also have an additional theme today: the US and climate change.
America is the world's largest carbon polluter (in terms of emissions per person), and how the candidates view the environment is one of the key differences between them. Stick with us for more on that and their policies later.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rebecca Seales
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Donald Trump's campaign was temporarily hacked on Tuesday evening - officials say no sensitive information was exposed
-
Trump will hold two airport rallies today in Arizona, where polls suggest he's narrowly trailing Joe Biden
-
On Tuesday, Biden attacked Trump's record on coronavirus in two rallies in Georgia - the state typically votes Republican but Democrats hope it will switch this year
-
The record number of people casting their ballots early has continued to grow. More than 70 million Americans have voted in person or by post, which is more than half the total turnout in the 2016 election
-
But Donald Trump has again suggested it would be "inappropriate" to take extra time to count those early ballots sent by post - questioning the validity of the election
-
With less than a week to go, Biden leads Trump nationally by approximately 7-12 percentage points, according to various national polls - but the race is tighter in battleground states that could swing the outcome
Who's ahead in the polls?
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading in the polls nationally - 51% of those asked say they plan to vote for Biden. Republican Donald Trump is trailing behind on 43%.
That's the national picture, but the US election is decided in a small number of states where the race is tighter. The polls suggest Biden has big leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - three industrial states his Republican rival won by margins of less than 1% to clinch victory in 2016.
See more in our US election poll tracker.
Where will the candidates be today?
With six days to go until election day on 3 November, President Trump is keeping up his breakneck travel schedule with two airport rallies in the key battleground state of Arizona.
After staying overnight in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump will head to Bullhead City, in the state's northwest near Nevada, then to Goodyear, outside the state's largest city, Phoenix.
Polls show Trump is narrowly trailing Biden in Arizona, which he won by 3.5 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
If Biden can take the state, he will be the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so since Bill Clinton in 1996.
The former vice-president's plans for today include a briefing from public health officials. He will then give a speech near his home in Delaware, outlining his plans to fight Covid-19 and protect Americans with pre-existing health conditions.
The headlines so far on Wednesday
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning from the UK, and welcome to our live reporting on the US 2020 election. There are just six days to go until America decides if Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be their next president. We'll be bringing you the latest news and analysis from the campaign, and we'll also have an additional theme today: the US and climate change.
America is the world's largest carbon polluter (in terms of emissions per person), and how the candidates view the environment is one of the key differences between them. Stick with us for more on that and their policies later.