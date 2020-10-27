Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently ahead in the national polls - with 52% compared to President Donald Trump's 42%.
But in the US, the number of votes you win is less important than where you win them.
In the handful of states likely to decide to outcome of the election (known as battleground states), things still look good for Biden, with polls suggesting big leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - three industrial states his Republican rival won by margins of less than 1% in 2016.
However, it's the battleground states where Mr Trump won big in 2016 that his campaign team will be most worried about. His winning margin in Iowa, Ohio and Texas was between 8-10% back then, but it's looking much closer in all three at the moment.
I've voted! My first presidential election as a US citizen
The BBC's Laura Trevelyan joined an early voting queue yesterday. Here's what she found:
It’s 06.45, and it’s still dark
- on a cold and wet Monday morning in downtown Brooklyn. But the line of people outside
the New York City College of Technology snakes down the block and beyond - all
waiting patiently to vote.
After a turbulent four years in US politics, the
voters want to be heard. It’s my first time voting in a presidential election
as a US citizen, and I’m excited to be exercising my constitutional right
alongside my fellow Americans.
What brings you here so early, I ask my neighbour in line, a young white woman. Can I be honest, she asks me? Go ahead, I say.
I’m here to get Donald Trump out, because he’s a white supremacist, comes the
reply.
Just behind her in the line is a black man, who says he has had enough
of the chaotic Trump presidency and he’s here to vote for Biden/Harris because
democracy is on the line.
As I vote, the atmosphere is festive, almost carnival-like. Voting isn’t the same as in Britain - instead of the cross by your candidate, you must shade in an oval. Then I feed my ballot paper into the counting machine and the bar code is scanned. I’ve voted! I get a sticker from an election volunteer, and feel like I’m at school again, where good civic behaviour is encouraged.
Afterwards, I leave Brooklyn and head to Staten Island where early voting is also under way. This is the only New York City borough which Donald Trump won in 2016, and turnout is brisk here too.
Support for the President is still strong. I don’t like what’s happening in my country and I voted for a man named Trump, declares a middle-aged white woman as she leaves the pooling booth.
Another woman who is supporting Donald Trump tells me she wants him to restore the economy and end racism.
Brooklyn and Staten Island are only a few miles apart, but it’s like they inhabit different political universes - mirroring the political divide in America. I head for home through the rain, pleased to be part of what looks to be a record turnout in a US presidential election.
So who is Judge Amy Coney Barrett?
Hers is the name on countless lips this morning, but who is the newly confirmed Supreme Court judge Amy Coney Barrett?
She's a mother of seven and a committed Catholic - though she has repeatedly insisted her faith does not compromise her work.
She's also a long-term academic, and formerly an appeals court judge, who lives in South Bend, Indiana.
Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation opens up potential new rulings on abortion, gay marriage and Obamacare, as the
Supreme Court now has a solid majority of conservative justices.
Donald Trump - who as sitting president gets to select nominees - reportedly once said he was "saving her" for this moment: when elderly Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and a vacancy on the nine-member court arose.
Judge Barrett's record on gun rights and immigration cases implies she would be as reliable a vote on the right of the court, as Ginsburg was on the left.
President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a new Supreme Court justice so close to a presidential election has angered Democrats.
The party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, described Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation as "rushed and unprecedented", adding that it "should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters."
Biden's running-mate Kamala Harris said Justice Barrett's confirmation was "a disgrace, not only because of what she will do when she gets on the bench, but because of the entire process".
Democrats argued for weeks that it should be up to the winner of the 3 November election to pick the nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy.
They fear Judge Barrett's confirmation to the lifelong post will favour Republicans in politically sensitive cases that reach America's top court, for potentially decades to come.
But Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday: "We don't have any doubt, do we, that if the shoe was on the other foot, they'd be confirming. You can't win them all, and elections have consequences."
Back in 2016, Republicans refused to hold hearings for a Supreme Court nominee appointed by then-President Barack Obama, arguing the decision should not be made in an election year.
What happened at the Senate hearing?
Monday was a key night for the Supreme Court, with Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Democrats made speech after speech to try to delay the vote, but their unified opposition was not enough to stop Barrett's appointment, which was passed with 52-48 votes. Only one Republican voted against.
Democrats had argued that any vote on a new Supreme Court justice should be delayed until after the election.
Barrett's lifetime appointment will seal a 6-3 conservative majority on the nine-member Supreme Court, potentially tilting its ideological balance for decades to come.
But she stressed that as a Supreme Court judge, she would remain independent in her views: "A judge declares independence not only from the Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her."
Barrett is the third justice appointed by Donald Trump since he became president.
