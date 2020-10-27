BBC Copyright: BBC Laura shows off her 'I voted early' sticker Image caption: Laura shows off her 'I voted early' sticker

The BBC's Laura Trevelyan joined an early voting queue yesterday. Here's what she found:

It’s 06.45, and it’s still dark - on a cold and wet Monday morning in downtown Brooklyn. But the line of people outside the New York City College of Technology snakes down the block and beyond - all waiting patiently to vote.

After a turbulent four years in US politics, the voters want to be heard. It’s my first time voting in a presidential election as a US citizen, and I’m excited to be exercising my constitutional right alongside my fellow Americans.

What brings you here so early, I ask my neighbour in line, a young white woman. Can I be honest, she asks me? Go ahead, I say. I’m here to get Donald Trump out, because he’s a white supremacist, comes the reply.

Just behind her in the line is a black man, who says he has had enough of the chaotic Trump presidency and he’s here to vote for Biden/Harris because democracy is on the line.

BBC Copyright: BBC Neither the dark nor the cold put early voters off in downtown Brooklyn Image caption: Neither the dark nor the cold put early voters off in downtown Brooklyn

As I vote, the atmosphere is festive, almost carnival-like. Voting isn’t the same as in Britain - instead of the cross by your candidate, you must shade in an oval. Then I feed my ballot paper into the counting machine and the bar code is scanned. I’ve voted! I get a sticker from an election volunteer, and feel like I’m at school again, where good civic behaviour is encouraged.

Afterwards, I leave Brooklyn and head to Staten Island where early voting is also under way. This is the only New York City borough which Donald Trump won in 2016, and turnout is brisk here too.

Support for the President is still strong. I don’t like what’s happening in my country and I voted for a man named Trump, declares a middle-aged white woman as she leaves the pooling booth.

Another woman who is supporting Donald Trump tells me she wants him to restore the economy and end racism.

Brooklyn and Staten Island are only a few miles apart, but it’s like they inhabit different political universes - mirroring the political divide in America. I head for home through the rain, pleased to be part of what looks to be a record turnout in a US presidential election.