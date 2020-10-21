Obama
Obama to stump for Biden as Trump quits interview

Edited by Matthew Davis

  1. Trump walks out of CBS interview

    Correspondent Lesley Stahl also interviewed Donald Trump in 2016 and in 2018
    President Trump abruptly walked out of a taped interview with broadcaster CBS on Tuesday night at the White House.

    He has since lashed out at correspondent Lesley Stahl, who was hosting the interview for CBS programme 60 minutes.

    He also accused the host of not wearing a face mask at the White House, tweeting, "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come."

    A video of the journalist without a face covering accompanied the tweet.

    CBS News said Stahl wore a mask when she entered the White House and greeted the president. She then removed it and socially distanced herself for the interview. The clip Trump tweeted was filmed after the interview, CBS said.

  2. Obama to make first in-person campaign appearance

    Joe Biden was Barack Obama's vice-president and the two are close friends
    We know Barack Obama is alarmed about Trump's presidency but apart from a headlining appearance at the Democratic National Convention, we haven't seen much of the box office Democrat on the campaign trail.

    However in the last two weeks before the election he will be more visible. Today Obama makes the first of a number of campaign stops Philadelphia, Pennslyvania. It's a battleground state that could swing the outcome of the election (it's also Joe Biden's home state).

    Obama will try to rally support for Biden, particularly from black and Latino voters. At the drive-in rally in a sports centre the ex-president will draw on his close relationship with his former vice-president in his appeal to voters, according to CBS news in Philadelphia.

  3. Your Questions Answered: What about Nato?

    We’ve been asking our readers for their most pressing questions about the US election. Now it’s our turn to respond.

    Click here if you want to know more about this project or send in a question of your own.

    Joseph D, 18, from Reading, UK, asks: What would the future of Nato look like under Trump or Biden as president?

    The two presidential candidates have a fundamentally different vision when it comes to the 71-year-old military alliance.

    President Donald Trump is no fan of Nato: He called it "obsolete" and repeatedly disparaged it as a drain on the US national budget that mainly benefits Europe.

    In 2018, he suggested the US might pull out, and questioned Nato's core principle of collective defense, asking why US troops should go to war to protect a small country like Montenegro.

    Joe Biden, meanwhile, has drawn a sharp contrast with Trump on the matter. He's pledged to restore strained US relationships with allies, especially in Nato.

    The Democratic nominee has also often stressed that the nation must "take immediate steps to renew US democracy and alliances" and "salvage" the country’s reputation.

    Read our state department correspondent's analysis on the two candidates' foreign policy plans here.

  4. Voices from the campaign trail

    Video caption: On the campaign trail in Florida and Georgia

    We're speaking to ordinary voters every day -- and here's a flavour of some of the views Trump and Biden supporters have been giving us on our recent travels in Florida and Georgia.

  5. What are the candidates doing today?

    • Joe Biden is hunkering down, prepping for the final presidential debate on Thursday in Nashville. But while he is making few public appearances this week, former president Barack Obama will campaign for Biden at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia
    • Donald Trump, meanwhile, is attending a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina this evening. After that he will answer questions in a town hall event at the White House for broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group

  6. What's been going on so far today?

    Donald Trump, pictured here with President Xi Jinping, has portrayed China as a threat to the US
    Image caption: Donald Trump, pictured here with President Xi Jinping, has portrayed China as a threat to the US

    One of the big stories overnight was a report that President Donald Trump keeps a bank account in China and has been pursuing business interests in the country for years - that's from the New York Times. It's a stark contrast to Trump’s negative rhetoric about China - he has repeatedly said China poses a threat to the US - and his administration’s trade war with the country. Read more about the story here.

    The news so far:

    • Talks are ongoing in Congress about a financial relief package to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Each side has said they want a deal passed before the 3 November election, but experts say this is unlikely.
    • On Tuesday night, Trump cut short a TV interview with broadcaster CBS. He later accused the 60 Minutes interviewer Lesley Stahl, of not wearing a mask in the White House
    • And on Tuesday Trump’s wife, Melania, chose not to accompany the president on the campaign trial due to a lingering Covid-19 cough. Both Melania and her husband contracted coronavirus last month

  7. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the US election 2020 - it is now 13 days until millions of Americans decide if Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden will be the next US president.

    We’ll be bringing you the latest news and analysis from the campaign trail throughout Wednesday, as well as the views of Americans on the core issues in the presidential race.

