Latest as Blair warns over Labour's future
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | The election at a glance | An animated tour of the results | How soon will Brexit happen? | Blair warns against 'whitewashing' defeat
By Alice Evans and Becky Morton
Blair: Corbyn's politics 'utterly incapable' of being elected
Mr Blair says his disapproval of Jeremy Corbyn as leader is not an attack on him "as a person", but on his political view.
"People saw him as fundamentally opposing what Britain and western countries stand for," Mr Blair says.
He adds that Mr Corbyn personified "a brand of quasi-revolutionary socialism - mixing far-left economic policy with deep hostility to Western foreign policy" - and that this combination "never has and never will" appeal to traditional Labour voters.
He says the far-left "protest movement" which was born out of Mr Corbyn's leadership was supported by "cult trimmings" and was "utterly incapable" of being voted in as a "credible government".
Blair: Corbyn's Brexit stance shows 'comic indecision'
Mr Blair is no fan of Jeremy Corbyn but he insists his criticism of the Labour leader is not personal.
He says Labour was never going to be able to succeed in uniting the country over such a divisive issue as the UK leaving the EU.
Mr Blair adds that in his opinion, the party should have accepted the result of the 2016 referendum while holding the government to account over whatever withdrawal agreement they negotiated with the UK - and should have called for a people's vote on the final decision if it was not a satisfactory deal.
"I believe with different leadership we would have kept much of our vote in traditional Labour areas," he says.
"Instead, we pursued a path of almost comic indecision - alienated both sides of the debate," he says.
Mr Blair adds that he feels deeply for the candidates who lost their seats "through no fault of their own".
Starmer 'seriously considering' leadership bid
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The Labour leadership race continues today, with Sir Keir Starmer the latest name to put himself forward.
The shadow Brexit secretary says he is "seriously considering" running and set out his pitch on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning.
He gives a number of reasons for Labour's election defeat, including allegations of anti-Semitism and there being "too much" in the manifesto.
Sir Keir agrees with some Labour politicians who argued the media was "hostile" during the campaign but adds "it's been hostile in the past and it'll probably be hostile in the future, so we can't rest there".
However, he says what really resonated during the campaign was the Tory slogan of "get Brexit done".
"We didn't knock it back, we didn't knock it down and neutralise it hard enough, because it clearly wasn't going to happen," he says.
Despite attacking Labour's election strategy, Sir Keir acknowledges the "shift to a more radical position" and rejection of austerity under Jeremy Corbyn in 2015 was "really important".
Tony Blair takes stage at conference
The former prime minister arrives at a conference in central London.
He's introduced by a Labour member who says "we're here to talk about what happened last week", before taking the stage.
He's expected to give a stark warning to Labour about how best to respond to the election fall-out.
Watch former MP's tirade against selfie-taking Corbyn
In case you missed it, here's a video from last night which shows former MP Mary Creagh confronting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Portcullis House.
She says she questioned him about posing for photos with young people - and about his eleadership during the election.
Ms Creagh lost her long-held Labour seat of Wakefield in the election.
What's happening today?
From about 11:30 GMT, MPs will continue to be sworn in. MPs are required to take an oath of allegiance to the Crown, or, if they object to this, a solemn affirmation.
Two to three days are usually set aside for this and the newly elected Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, told Parliament yesterday that he hopes the process can be wrapped up by the end of today.
However, that's a fairly ambitious task. The Speaker conceded some MPs might have to wait until tomorrow morning to make their oath or affirmation, ahead of the state opening of Parliament when Queen Elizabeth will deliver the Queen's Speech.
The Conservative Party are today focusing on plans to restore bursaries for student nurses as the party seeks to hold onto its new supporters. Following his election victory PM Boris Johnson said he wanted to repay the trust of these new voters.
Elsewhere today, former Labour prime minister Tony Blair is warning that his party will be "replaced" as a serious political force if it tries to "whitewash" the scale of its election defeat. We'll bring you more on that in the next few minutes.
And discussion over potential candidates for the contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader continues.
MPs will continue to be sworn in this morning, following the Conservative Party's resounding victory in last week's general election.