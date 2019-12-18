Latest as Blair warns over Labour's future

Sky pool Copyright: Sky pool

Mr Blair is no fan of Jeremy Corbyn but he insists his criticism of the Labour leader is not personal.

He says Labour was never going to be able to succeed in uniting the country over such a divisive issue as the UK leaving the EU.

Mr Blair adds that in his opinion, the party should have accepted the result of the 2016 referendum while holding the government to account over whatever withdrawal agreement they negotiated with the UK - and should have called for a people's vote on the final decision if it was not a satisfactory deal.

"I believe with different leadership we would have kept much of our vote in traditional Labour areas," he says.

"Instead, we pursued a path of almost comic indecision - alienated both sides of the debate," he says.

Mr Blair adds that he feels deeply for the candidates who lost their seats "through no fault of their own".