Our main story this morning concerns the so-called Brexit bill - the legislation that has to be implemented in order for the UK to actually leave the EU.

Boris Johnson plans to bring it back before Parliament on Friday but with at least one crucial change.

The government is to add a new clause to make it illegal for Parliament to extend the process beyond the end of next year.

The post-Brexit transition period - due to conclude in December 2020 - can currently be extended by mutual agreement for up to two years - but Mr Johnson wants to rule this out.

Critics say this raises the chance of leaving the EU without a trade deal - shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the move was "reckless and irresponsible".

