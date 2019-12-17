Live
Amended Brexit bill to rule out further extension
Our main story this morning concerns the so-called Brexit bill - the legislation that has to be implemented in order for the UK to actually leave the EU.
Boris Johnson plans to bring it back before Parliament on Friday but with at least one crucial change.
The government is to add a new clause to make it illegal for Parliament to extend the process beyond the end of next year.
The post-Brexit transition period - due to conclude in December 2020 - can currently be extended by mutual agreement for up to two years - but Mr Johnson wants to rule this out.
Critics say this raises the chance of leaving the EU without a trade deal - shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the move was "reckless and irresponsible".
Read our full story here.
What’s happening today?
Well, among other things, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold his first cabinet meeting of his new government.
There will be more reaction to his choices of cabinet members - such as Nicky Morgan. She'll be continuing as culture secretary, despite the fact she stood down at the election and is not an MP. How? Well, she's being elevated to the House of Lords.
Parliament will return later to elect a Commons Speaker - Sir Lindsay Hoyle has already been chosen. The process of swearing in new MPs will also begin.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage from Westminster after Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a resounding majority in last Thursday’s election.
We'll bring you all of the latest developments after the government revealed it will add a new clause to the Brexit bill to make it illegal for Parliament to extend the process beyond the end of next year.
Our deputy political editor Norman Smith says the move puts the prospect of a no-deal Brexit back on the table.
Stick with us for more.