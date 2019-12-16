Live
Updates as new government begins first week
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Five big things on Boris Johnson's to-do list | What's happening this week | Who will be Labour's next leader? | Ten lesser-known MPs to keep an eye on | The election in graphics | Check your result
Live Reporting
By Katie Wright
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Boris Johnson prepares to welcome his new intake of Conservative MPs.
Following the Tories' crushing election victory last week, the PM’s new government will arrive in Westminster to begin work.
The fallout from Labour’s defeat continues - we’ll bring you all the latest twists and turns in that.
Meanwhile, a fresh round of talks will also begin this morning to try to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland. The power-sharing administration at Stormont collapsed nearly three years ago;