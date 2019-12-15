BBC Copyright: BBC

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell is next up on the Marr show. Andrew Marr interviewed at his home yesterday.

Asked to take responsibility for the defeat, Mr McDonnell says the result was "catastrophic", and adds: "This is on me. I own this disaster."

He apologised to the "wonderful MPs" who lost their seats as well as the party's campaigners and "all those people who desperately need a Labour government".

"If anyone's to blame, it is me - full stop."

Asked about the reasons for the defeat, Mr McDonnell says: "I think it was Brexit that did it."

He also blames the media for having "demonised" Mr Corbyn.