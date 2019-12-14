The prime minister has been urged to "engage seriously" with the trade unions after his election win.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the state of workers' rights, Paul Nowak - the deputy general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) - said the outcome of Brexit will be an "early big test" for the government.

He added: "It is clear the prime minister does have the votes he needs to carry through his withdrawal agreement bill, but I think what happens next - with the future shape of our relationship with the European Union - will be a very early test for Boris Johnson."

Mr Nowak said Mr Johnson has "two choices" on whether to deliver a Brexit deal which "protects jobs and employment rights" or one which could "deregulate the economy and employment protections".

He said: "Our message would be to put people before politics, to deliver a sensible Brexit deal that does protect jobs and employment rights.

"He does need to open that conversation with trade unions."