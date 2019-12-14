Latest updates after Tory election win
By Katie Wright and Thomas Mackintosh
PM urged to 'engage seriously' with trade unions
The prime minister has been urged to "engage seriously" with the trade unions after his election win.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the state of workers' rights, Paul Nowak - the deputy general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) - said the outcome of Brexit will be an "early big test" for the government.
He added: "It is clear the prime minister does have the votes he needs to carry through his withdrawal agreement bill, but I think what happens next - with the future shape of our relationship with the European Union - will be a very early test for Boris Johnson."
Mr Nowak said Mr Johnson has "two choices" on whether to deliver a Brexit deal which "protects jobs and employment rights" or one which could "deregulate the economy and employment protections".
He said: "Our message would be to put people before politics, to deliver a sensible Brexit deal that does protect jobs and employment rights.
"He does need to open that conversation with trade unions."
How well did the polls predict the result?
Peter Barnes
BBC political analyst
After several elections where the polls as a whole were not a good guide to the result, this time they got it right.
The final figures in the BBC poll tracker were very close to the actual result, as the table below shows.
That's a very good performance - just a small underestimate of the Conservative share and a slight overestimate for the Brexit Party, with the other parties on the nose.
Many of the polling companies had individual polls that were close to the result. But first prize should probably go jointly to Opinium and Ipsos Mori, whose final published polls were almost exactly correct.
There was some evidence of the polls narrowing in the final couple of weeks but the polling companies that showed that most were the least successful at estimating the final result.
Read more from Peter here.
What was the result in my area?
The Conservatives have been celebrating the party's biggest election win for 30 years - but do you want to know how a particular area voted?
Click here for the results in full from every constituency.
What are today's newspapers saying?
Many of Saturday's newspapers are leading on the prime minister's victory speech in Downing Street.
The Sun says Boris Johnson urged the nation to take a well-earned break from Brexit, and welcomes his comments with the headline "Brexcellent".
The Daily Mail adds that Mr Johnson has lifted Britain's spirits.
But, the Daily Mirror is focusing on Labour, saying it is "time to start again".
You can read the full paper review here.
Five big things on Boris Johnson's to-do list
With a substantial majority in Parliament, Boris Johnson can push ahead with his plans, confident that MPs will back them.
So, what's in the prime minister's in-tray as he returns to work in Downing Street? Our BBC correspondents have come up with these five priorities:
Read our correspondents' analysis here.
Good morning
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to the north of England after the Conservatives' biggest election win since 1987.
For Labour, the inquest has already started with some supporters angered by Jeremy Corbyn's refusal to apologise for the party's worst performance since the 1930s.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson spoke with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on Friday evening and reiterated his opposition to her call for a second independence referendum in Scotland.
We will be bringing you the latest developments here.