Workers assemble a polling booth
Live

Latest as voters head to the polls

Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Election manifesto guide | Who is standing for election in my area? | How the BBC is reporting the election

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Barford and Mary O'Connor

All times stated are UK

  2. Pictures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson casts his vote

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson casts his vote in Westminster
    Copyright: PA Media
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson casts his vote in Westminster
    Copyright: PA Media
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson casts his vote in Westminster
    Copyright: PA Media

  3. How festive is your polling station?

    This polling station in Furnace, near Inveraray, is certainly embracing the Christmas spirit.

    A man walks with a dog as he arrives to vote at a polling station in Furnace, near Inveraray
    Copyright: Getty Images
    A Christmas wreath hangs on the door of a polling station in Furnace, near Inveraray
    Copyright: Getty Images

  4. Boris Johnson casts vote in Westminster

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his dog, Dilyn, to cast his vote in the 2019 general election at Methodist Central Hall, London.

    He is voting in the Cities of London & Westminster constituency.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson casts his vote in the 2019 General Election
    Copyright: PA Media

  6. The UK's unusual polling stations

    Brian Mansley carries a sign, one of hundreds that are being dispatched to polling stations around Scotland from the Old Royal High School in Edinburgh
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Brian Mansley carries a sign at the Old Royal High School in Edinburgh

    Each of the UK's polling stations has been carefully selected according to a strict set of rules.

    So where can polling stations be located? And where are some of the most unusual ones?

    Pubs, sports stadiums, religious buildings, museums, laundrettes and hair salons all feature.

    Here are some of England's most unusual polling locations from the 2015 general election.

    Methodist Central Hall polling station opens in London, as voters go to the polls in today's general election.
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: A Methodist Central Hall polling station opens in London

  7. Suspicious device found near polling station

    Glen Tower flats
    Copyright: Google

    A controlled explosion has been carried out near a polling station in North Lanarkshire after a suspicious device was found.

    Police said the device was found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats in Motherwell at about 01:00 on Thursday.

    A community room in the building was due to be used as a polling station for voters in the area.

    The council said all those registered to vote in the tower had been asked to go to Knowetop Primary School instead.

  8. Forgot to return a postal vote?

    Don't panic. Those who applied for a postal vote but have yet to return it to their Electoral Office must do so by 22:00 - but voters can also hand it into their local polling station by the close of polls.

    More than seven million people put a cross next to the name of their favoured candidate via a postal vote in the 2017 general election.

  9. #dogsatpollingstations

    It has begun.

    The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations is already trending on Twitter, after polling stations opened at 07:00 GMT.

    But what we are *really* loving is photos of dogs in their best Christmas garb.

    The early bird voters have been posting pictures of their festive pooches outside polling stations - and they are as paw-some as we'd hoped.

    We'll bring you more photos as we get them.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter

  10. What will be the weather be like?

    A general image of rain during a polling day
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The weather has been a hot - or rather, cold - talking point of today's wintry general election.

    It is the first poll to be held in December since 1923, as UK elections usually happen in May or June.

    So what will the weather be like today?

    According to the BBC's weather forecast, it will be a wet day in many parts of the country, with rain spreading eastwards.

    Hill snow can be expected in the north, with wind in southern and eastern parts of the UK.

    Temperature wise, there will be highs of four degrees Celsius in Edinburgh, nine in Cardiff, six in Belfast and nine in London.

  11. How do I vote?

    Details about where to vote can be found on the Electoral Commission website and are also listed on your polling card.

    People do not need a polling card to be able to vote but will need to give their name and address at their local polling station. You can only vote for one candidate or your ballot paper will not be counted.

    Anyone aged 18 or over is eligible to vote, as long as they are a British citizen or qualifying citizen of the Commonwealth or Republic of Ireland and have registered to vote. Registration closed on 26 November.

  12. The polls are now open

    Polling stations across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are officially open, as of 07:00 GMT.

    They will close at 22:00 GMT and counting will begin straight away.

    Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

    Clocks in London's Canary Wharf financial centre strike 07:00 GMT
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: A clock in London's Canary Wharf financial centre strikes 07:00

  14. What are the dos and don'ts of election day?

    Video content

    Video caption: General election 2019: What shouldn't you do at a polling station?

    Can you take a selfie inside a polling station? Can you vote whilst drunk?

    The BBC has answered your top questions about the rules of election day etiquette as the polls are set open at 07:00 GMT.

    You can read more of the rules for election day here.

  15. How does the BBC report election day?

    Online coverage of election night will come from the BBC newsroom in central London
    Copyright: BBC

    The BBC, like other broadcasters, is limited in what it can report while the polls are open.

    Under electoral law, the BBC must follow a code of practice to ensure fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.

    The corporation does not report on any of the election campaigns from from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio, online or on social media and other channels.

    From 22:00, normal reporting of the election resumes, with rolling online BBC coverage overnight, and Election 2019 on BBC One with Huw Edwards and Laura Kuenssberg.

    You can read more about how the BBC reports election day here.

  16. Welcome to our live coverage

    A cup of coffee being poured
    Copyright: BBC

    Good morning and happy polling day.

    We will be bringing you the latest updates as UK voters head to the polls for the third general election in less than five years.

    Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open at 07:00 GMT.

    After the polls close at 22:00 GMT, counting will begin straight away. Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

    You can read more about the day ahead here.

Back to top