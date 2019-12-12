BBC Copyright: BBC

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is limited in what it can report while the polls are open.

Under electoral law, the BBC must follow a code of practice to ensure fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.

The corporation does not report on any of the election campaigns from from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio, online or on social media and other channels.

From 22:00, normal reporting of the election resumes, with rolling online BBC coverage overnight, and Election 2019 on BBC One with Huw Edwards and Laura Kuenssberg.

You can read more about how the BBC reports election day here.