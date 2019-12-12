Live
Latest as voters head to the polls
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Election manifesto guide | Who is standing for election in my area? | How the BBC is reporting the election
By Vanessa Barford and Mary O'Connor
All times stated are UK
Queues at polling stations
Some voters are reporting big queues outside London polling stations in areas such as Balham and Battersea.
Pictures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson casts his vote
How festive is your polling station?
This polling station in Furnace, near Inveraray, is certainly embracing the Christmas spirit.
Boris Johnson casts vote in Westminster
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his dog, Dilyn, to cast his vote in the 2019 general election at Methodist Central Hall, London.
He is voting in the Cities of London & Westminster constituency.
More #dogsatpollingstations
The UK's unusual polling stations
Each of the UK's polling stations has been carefully selected according to a strict set of rules.
So where can polling stations be located? And where are some of the most unusual ones?
Pubs, sports stadiums, religious buildings, museums, laundrettes and hair salons all feature.
Here are some of England's most unusual polling locations from the 2015 general election.
Suspicious device found near polling station
A controlled explosion has been carried out near a polling station in North Lanarkshire after a suspicious device was found.
Police said the device was found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats in Motherwell at about 01:00 on Thursday.
A community room in the building was due to be used as a polling station for voters in the area.
The council said all those registered to vote in the tower had been asked to go to Knowetop Primary School instead.
Forgot to return a postal vote?
Don't panic. Those who applied for a postal vote but have yet to return it to their Electoral Office must do so by 22:00 - but voters can also hand it into their local polling station by the close of polls.
More than seven million people put a cross next to the name of their favoured candidate via a postal vote in the 2017 general election.
#dogsatpollingstations
It has begun.
The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations is already trending on Twitter, after polling stations opened at 07:00 GMT.
But what we are *really* loving is photos of dogs in their best Christmas garb.
The early bird voters have been posting pictures of their festive pooches outside polling stations - and they are as paw-some as we'd hoped.
We'll bring you more photos as we get them.
What will be the weather be like?
The weather has been a hot - or rather, cold - talking point of today's wintry general election.
It is the first poll to be held in December since 1923, as UK elections usually happen in May or June.
So what will the weather be like today?
According to the BBC's weather forecast, it will be a wet day in many parts of the country, with rain spreading eastwards.
Hill snow can be expected in the north, with wind in southern and eastern parts of the UK.
Temperature wise, there will be highs of four degrees Celsius in Edinburgh, nine in Cardiff, six in Belfast and nine in London.
How do I vote?
Details about where to vote can be found on the Electoral Commission website and are also listed on your polling card.
People do not need a polling card to be able to vote but will need to give their name and address at their local polling station. You can only vote for one candidate or your ballot paper will not be counted.
Anyone aged 18 or over is eligible to vote, as long as they are a British citizen or qualifying citizen of the Commonwealth or Republic of Ireland and have registered to vote. Registration closed on 26 November.
The polls are now open
Polling stations across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are officially open, as of 07:00 GMT.
They will close at 22:00 GMT and counting will begin straight away.
Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.
Who is standing in my area?
A total of 3,322 candidates are standing for election in the UK's 650 parliamentary seats.
Find your constituency and the candidates who are standing here.
What are the dos and don'ts of election day?
Can you take a selfie inside a polling station? Can you vote whilst drunk?
The BBC has answered your top questions about the rules of election day etiquette as the polls are set open at 07:00 GMT.
You can read more of the rules for election day here.
How does the BBC report election day?
The BBC, like other broadcasters, is limited in what it can report while the polls are open.
Under electoral law, the BBC must follow a code of practice to ensure fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.
The corporation does not report on any of the election campaigns from from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio, online or on social media and other channels.
From 22:00, normal reporting of the election resumes, with rolling online BBC coverage overnight, and Election 2019 on BBC One with Huw Edwards and Laura Kuenssberg.
You can read more about how the BBC reports election day here.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and happy polling day.
We will be bringing you the latest updates as UK voters head to the polls for the third general election in less than five years.
Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open at 07:00 GMT.
After the polls close at 22:00 GMT, counting will begin straight away. Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.
You can read more about the day ahead here.