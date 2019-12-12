Ballot box (generic)
Live

General election 2019: South East results

  1. Profile: Arundel & South Downs

    This is one of the South East’s more rural constituencies, so a result isn’t expected until about 05:30 GMT, but it will be getting a new MP.

    Former policing minister Nick Herbert wrote to his constituents in November announcing he would not be standing again in the seat he has held for the Conservatives since 2005. Instead he is focusing on his new roles as chairman of the Countryside Alliance and chairing the think tank Project for Modern Democracy.

    Hoping to replace Mr Herbert in this Conservative seat is Andrew Griffith, a former media executive who became Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s business adviser after Mr Johnson’s victory in this summer’s leadership campaign.

    Nick Herbert
    Image caption: Nick Herbert is not contesting the 2019 general election

  3. Polls have closed

    The polls have now closed in the 2019 general election.

    Counting begins now with results here in the South East expected to start coming in from about 02:00 GMT.

    We’ll be here all night, and into tomorrow morning, bringing you those results as they happen, plus reaction from the winners and losers, in person and via social media.

    We’ll also keep you updated on the national picture, as the nation waits to find out who will form the next government.

    In the meantime we’ll be taking a closer look at each of the 44 constituencies in Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex.

    Ballot box
