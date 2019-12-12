General election 2019: South East results

This is one of the South East’s more rural constituencies, so a result isn’t expected until about 05:30 GMT, but it will be getting a new MP.

Former policing minister Nick Herbert wrote to his constituents in November announcing he would not be standing again in the seat he has held for the Conservatives since 2005. Instead he is focusing on his new roles as chairman of the Countryside Alliance and chairing the think tank Project for Modern Democracy.

Hoping to replace Mr Herbert in this Conservative seat is Andrew Griffith, a former media executive who became Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s business adviser after Mr Johnson’s victory in this summer’s leadership campaign.