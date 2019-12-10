Mr Buckland was also challenged over why the prime minister decided yesterday to suddenly suggest the possible abolition of the BBC licence fee needed "looking at".

He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It think what he’s responding to is genuine concern on the doorsteps… from people, particularly on fixed incomes, who worry about the cost of the licence fee and the fact that this system now, which has been in existence since the foundation of the BBC - is it really fit for purpose in the modern age?”

“What we are talking about as a first step is the decriminalisation of failing to pay the TV licence," he adds.

“Is it right to criminalise and target a vulnerable section of society for what really is, I think, an issue of civil liability?"

He says the Tories would launch a consultation on whether criminalisation was the right approach to the issue - and denied that the policy was made up on the hoof in an attempt to deflect attention away from the hospital photograph row.