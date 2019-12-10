He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It think what he’s responding to is genuine concern on the
doorsteps… from people, particularly on fixed incomes, who worry about the cost
of the licence fee and the fact that this system now, which has been in
existence since the foundation of the BBC - is it really fit for purpose in the
modern age?”
“What we are talking about as a first step is the decriminalisation
of failing to pay the TV licence," he adds.
“Is it right to criminalise
and target a vulnerable section of society for what really is, I think, an issue
of civil liability?"
He says the Tories would launch a consultation on whether criminalisation was the right approach to the issue - and denied that the policy was made up on the hoof in an attempt to deflect attention away from the hospital photograph row.
Minister insists Johnson expressed 'sorrow and regret'
Boris Johnson initially refused to look at the image when shown it on the phone of an ITV reporter, before taking the device and putting it in his pocket. However, he later looked and returned the phone.
Mr Buckland tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think that in all the hundreds of interviews the prime minister has
done… there will come moments where you are suddenly sprung with something and
it’s difficult to know exactly what is happening."
Challenged over the fact the photo had been on the front page of the Daily Mirror that day and it was unlikely the prime minister was not aware of it, Mr Buckland says Mr Johnson "clearly hadn't seen the photograph".
He adds that the prime minister expressed "sorrow and regret" for what he saw and apologised to the family, while Health Secretary Matt Hancock also went to Leeds to apologise.
Mr Buckland is also asked why Tory press officers appeared to brief to journalists inaccurate reports that an adviser to the health secretary was punched by a Labour activist on the visit - when footage showed that this did not happen.
"I don't know who briefed what to whom," Mr Buckland replies, adding that he had seen the footage.
“What I saw was a very
confusing scene of public disorder, people who had clearly organised themselves
to come along, create trouble and mischief.
"It’s not a way to conduct civilised politics, people were
shouting, gesticulating towards Matt Hancock and his team."
Will Corbyn's long march lead to power?
During the election campaign we've profiled the main party leaders in detail, and with polling day so close now it feels like the right time to show them off again.
PM's oven-ready deal 'will give us indigestion for years' - Farage
A short time ago Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was also on Today.
He said he was "disappointed" with the direction the Conservatives were taking - after his party stood down its candidates in seats won by the Tories in 2017 to give them an electoral leg-up.
He said Boris Johnson's suggestion a few weeks ago that the next phase of negotiation would be "along the lines of a Canada-style trade deal" was "great".
However, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Now he’s gone back to saying
that his Brexit deal is oven-ready... and if he wins the election - which looks
likely - if we pass the current EU treaty,
this doesn’t get Brexit done, it takes us into years of negotiation."
The prime minister's "oven-ready deal will give us indigestion for years and years", he adds.
Conservative Robert Buckland is now on Today and is asked about Monday's NHS row.
He says the "family want their privacy to be maintained" and for their son "not to be used as a political football".
"This is an election that should be fought on the high ground, rather than an argument of who said what to whom," Mr Buckland argues.
He says it's "insulting" to those who work in the NHS when presenter Nick Robinson puts to him that the Conservatives have failed to maintain standards of care in the health service while in power.
He puts the blame for stress on the system on rising demand and insists investment is going in - citing the fact that the Tories are promising to build a whole new hospital in place of the building where the four-year-old boy was pictured.
Read our manifesto guide
There's not long left now to make your mind up - but what if you're only just switching on to this whole election thing? Or maybe you've followed it all along but still aren't sure.
The story was broken by the Yorkshire Evening Post and picked up by the Daily Mirror. This morning the Mirror leads with another picture of a child asleep on a chair in a hospital where her family say she had to wait "hours" for treatment.
The Mirror's associate editor Kevin Maguire says Boris Johnson should apologise...
Meanwhile,
Mr Johnson will try to keep the focus on Brexit, using a speech later to
warn there is a “clear and present” danger of another hung Parliament if
voters do not turn out to support the Conservatives on Thursday.
However, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson
will focus her campaigning on the cost to government of Brexit in a speech
later.
The Green Party is focusing on its
pledge to cancel student debt.
Later this
evening, the leaders of the main parties in Northern Ireland and Scotland will
take part in two separate BBC TV debates.
'Genuine concern' on the doorsteps over BBC TV licence - Buckland
During the election campaign we've profiled the main party leaders in detail, and with polling day so close now it feels like the right time to show them off again.
In this piece, the BBC's political correspondent Iain Watson looks closely at Jeremy Corbyn and his long march to power. From accidental leader to prime ministerial hopeful, it's quite a journey.
You can also read our pieces on the other leaders here:
Read BBC Reality Check's breakdown of what's in Boris Johnson's deal.
Conservative minister defends Tory NHS record
There's not long left now to make your mind up - but what if you're only just switching on to this whole election thing? Or maybe you've followed it all along but still aren't sure.
Check out our policy guide to compare the parties' manifestos - it'll hopefully make things clearer.
Mirror leads with another hospital image
As we mentioned, a row broke out on Monday over a picture of a four-year-old boy with suspected pneumonia asleep on a Leeds hospital floor. The hospital was extremely busy and there were no beds available in the treatment room.
The story was broken by the Yorkshire Evening Post and picked up by the Daily Mirror. This morning the Mirror leads with another picture of a child asleep on a chair in a hospital where her family say she had to wait "hours" for treatment.
The Mirror's associate editor Kevin Maguire says Boris Johnson should apologise...
Need a recap on yesterday? Catch up with Electioncast
Electioncast looks back at a difficult day on the campaign trail for the Conservatives and Adam heads to Crewe to chat to a group of undecided voters.
Listen back to the full episode here.
What's happening today?
Good morning
It’s the penultimate day of campaigning - 48 hours from now they'll be unlocking the polling station doors.
Labour are hoping to keep the focus on the NHS, after Boris Johnson faced criticism yesterday over his response to an image of a six four-year-old boy who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital.
Meanwhile, the prime minister will want to get back to his key message - “get Brexit done” - and is warning of the “danger” of another hung Parliament to achieving that goal.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates and analysis - as well as coverage of any other unexpected turns the campaign may take today.