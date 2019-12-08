One of the main promises the Conservative Party is pushing today is their points-based immigration policy. "I'm not hostile to immigration," Mr Johnson tells Sophy Ridge. He says people will come in "by virtue of what they can contribute". Those highly-skilled workers who will be welcome include, he says, "first\nviolinists, nuclear physicists, prima ballerinas". "We want to bear down on migration, particularly of unskilled workers who have no job to come to," he adds. Writing in the Sunday Express , Home Secretary Priti Patel has given more detail about this policy today. She says it would start in January 2021 and aims to "attract the best talent that our country and economy needs, while reducing overall numbers". There would be fast-tack entry to the UK for entrepreneurs and some people working for the NHS, and sector-specific schemes for low or unskilled workers to meet labour market shortages. You can read about how significant the issue of immigration is from our home affairs correspondent, here .
Live Reporting
By Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
PM on immigration policy: Prima ballerinas welcome
Sky News
One of the main promises the Conservative Party is pushing today is their points-based immigration policy.
"I'm not hostile to immigration," Mr Johnson tells Sophy Ridge.
He says people will come in "by virtue of what they can contribute". Those highly-skilled workers who will be welcome include, he says, "first violinists, nuclear physicists, prima ballerinas".
"We want to bear down on migration, particularly of unskilled workers who have no job to come to," he adds.
Writing in the Sunday Express, Home Secretary Priti Patel has given more detail about this policy today.
She says it would start in January 2021 and aims to "attract the best talent that our country and economy needs, while reducing overall numbers".
There would be fast-tack entry to the UK for entrepreneurs and some people working for the NHS, and sector-specific schemes for low or unskilled workers to meet labour market shortages.
You can read about how significant the issue of immigration is from our home affairs correspondent, here.
PM takes the hotseat on Sophy Ridge show
Sky News
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is appearing on Sky's Sophy Ridge show now.
First up, he tells her he's already started work on the Conservative's manifesto pledge of funding for "40 new hospitals".
But she points out that the funds provided are just "seed money" to help start building projects.
Read our Reality Check piece on the promise to find out more.
This morning's agenda...
As is usual on a Sunday morning, the latest news lines are likely to come from a variety of political programmes.
8.30am - Sophy Ridge on Sunday (Sky) - her guests are Conservative leader Boris Johnson, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.
9am - The Andrew Marr Show (BBC) - his guests are SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon, shadow chancellor John McDonnell, and Conservative security minister Brandon Lewis.
We'll be watching the programmes so that you don't have to (!) - we'll post all of the best stuff here.
Anything juicy in Sunday's papers?
As the election approaches, the Observer reports that "senior Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP figures" have "launched an 11th-hour appeal to anti-Tory voters" to consider voting tactically and deny the Conservatives a majority.
But for the Sun on Sunday, "just 10,000 voters in battleground seats have the destiny of Brexit in their hands".
And ahead of the votes being counted on election night, the Sunday Times offers some light relief: Big Beast Bingo, featuring 12 high-profile figures who could lose in swing seats.
Among them are Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson and the former Tory ministers David Gauke and Dominic Grieve. Players are urged to "tick them off as they fall".
Elsewhere, Australia's former prime minister Tony Abbott writes in the Sunday Telegraph that a Labour government would be a "disaster" for Britain.
And in the Sunday Express, the Leave.EU founder, Arron Banks challenges Nigel Farage to back Boris Johnson and avoid Brexit being "pulled into the shadows by Parliament and quietly strangled".
Read our full story here.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live coverage of the general election campaign.
Candidates have only four days left to persuade voters to support them before polling stations open on Thursday.
Stick with us for all of the latest updates throughout the day.