One of the main promises the Conservative Party is pushing today is their points-based immigration policy.

"I'm not hostile to immigration," Mr Johnson tells Sophy Ridge.

He says people will come in "by virtue of what they can contribute". Those highly-skilled workers who will be welcome include, he says, "first violinists, nuclear physicists, prima ballerinas".

"We want to bear down on migration, particularly of unskilled workers who have no job to come to," he adds.

Writing in the Sunday Express , Home Secretary Priti Patel has given more detail about this policy today.

She says it would start in January 2021 and aims to "attract the best talent that our country and economy needs, while reducing overall numbers".

There would be fast-tack entry to the UK for entrepreneurs and some people working for the NHS, and sector-specific schemes for low or unskilled workers to meet labour market shortages.

You can read about how significant the issue of immigration is from our home affairs correspondent, here.