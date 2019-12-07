BBC Copyright: BBC

While on the Today programme, Mr Gyimah responded to questions about the Liberal Democrats losing popularity in the polls during the course of the campaign.

He said "third parties... tend to get squeezed” in general elections because of, for example, being excluded from TV debates between the two biggest parties (like the one last night).

“We are a multi-party parliamentary party – it doesn’t have to be the red or the blue team," Mr Gymiah said.

When he appeared on BBC Breakfast a bit later, Mr Gyimah repeated the same opposition to the idea that the "red-blue fight" is the "only choice”.

He added that in the seats his party is targeting, the Lib Dems are taking votes off both the Labour and Conservative parties.

“We are still very much in a position where we can stop the madness of either a hard Brexit or a hard left government," he said.