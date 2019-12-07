SNP says lack of trust in Tories is winning them votes
The leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, will be campaigning in north-east Scotland today to - her party press office tells us - "set out
evidence demonstrating the damage five more years of Boris Johnson will do and
which show his premiership will have a nasty sting in the tail just for
Scotland".
Kirsty Blackman, the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster, told
BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the idea of Mr Johnson getting a full parliamentary term is making people decide to vote for her party instead.
She says of people she's talked to on the campaign trail, “nobody trusts him” –
including some Conservative voters.
'It doesn't have to be the red or the blue team'
While on the Today programme, Mr Gyimah responded to questions about the Liberal Democrats losing popularity in the polls during the course of the campaign.
He said "third parties... tend to get squeezed” in general elections because of, for example, being excluded from TV debates between the two biggest parties (like the one last night).
“We are a multi-party parliamentary party – it doesn’t have to be the red or the blue team," Mr Gymiah said.
When he appeared on BBC Breakfast a bit later, Mr Gyimah repeated the same opposition to the idea that the "red-blue fight" is the "only choice”.
He added that in the seats his party is targeting, the Lib Dems
are taking votes off both the Labour and Conservative parties.
“We are still very much in a position where we can stop the
madness of either a hard Brexit or a hard left government," he said.
Brexit is a 'gamble' for the future of business
The Lib Dems have unveiled a series of measures which they
say will boost small businesses – including by bringing in a new “start-up
allowances” to support business owners in their first few weeks.
The party says it has new analysis which shows that almost a
million businesses have closed in the last three years.
Sam Gyimah, the Liberal Democrats spokesman for business, has been doing the media rounds this morning to spread that message.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the “uncertainty” of
Brexit is the main “negative impact” that’s led to these businesses closing.
The “big macro story” affecting British business is that the
Conservatives and Labour are going to “gamble with our future” through Brexit, he added.
Saturday's papers: 'Weary TV debate' and 'hysterical bias'
Many of the papers lead with reaction to the BBC's two-way debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn last night.
Many of the papers lead with reaction to the BBC's two-way debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn last night.
For the Sun, the debate's highlight was Mr Johnson criticising Mr Corbyn's neutral position on Brexit.
For the Mirror, the Labour leader "came out on top" as he "skewered" the PM over the NHS.
But for the Telegraph, the hour-long debate was "weary" and "anything but a Christmas cracker".
The Times reports that "senior media figures" have accused broadcasters of sounding "hysterical" by "attempting to embarrass party leaders into doing interviews".
It quotes the former ITV boss Lord Grade and the Channel Five founder David Elstein as criticising editorial decisions made during the general election.
Compare where the parties stand on the big issues
With five days to go until polling day, you may want to use the weekend to get to grips with what the various parties are promising.
If that's the case, you can use our general election manifesto guide to compare the parties’ top priorities and election pledges on issues including Brexit, education and the NHS.
This morning's headlines
Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit in a head-to-head leaders’ debate.
You can take a look at our write-up of the programme here, or check out the five key things we learned from the debate, see the leaders’ on-air claims fact-checked, and read our political editor Laura Kuenssberg’s analysis from the night.
Also in the news, the Conservative Party have announced money for grassroots football as well as attacking Labour’s plans for a new “land value tax”.
While Labour has said it wants to make the entire UK bus fleet electric by 2030 with a £4bn investment.
Meanwhile the online message board Reddit has said leaked documents detailing UK-US trade talks were posted on Reddit by an account linked to a campaign "originating from Russia".
And new figures show record numbers of people have registered to vote in Scotland.
Wakey wakey
Welcome to today's live coverage of the general election.
It’s the final weekend of campaigning before polling day on Thursday 12 December.
Stick with us for all the latest updates, analysis and debate helping you to decide how to cast your vote.