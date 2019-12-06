Cabinet minister Michael Gove has moved across from 5 Live to Radio 4’s Today programme, where he is asked about the Conservatives accusing Labour of trying to fiddle any new referendum by allowing EU nationals the right to vote in it.

He says EU nationals have never been allowed to voted in general elections or a referendum in the UK, saying “we just think it would be unfair”.

He compares it to starting to play a rugby league final – where there are 13 players on either side - and then one team deciding to switch to rugby union and bringing two extra players onto the field, saying “that simply wouldn’t be fair”.

The Tories are claiming that Labour’s plans would give two million EU nationals the vote in another referendum – a figure which our BBC reality check team says relies on a lot of assumptions.