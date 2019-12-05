And the issue of Islamophobia is likely to be very much under the spotlight again later this morning as
the BBC Asian Network hosts its Big Debate election special.
This edition of
the station’s regular debate show will feature panellists from the major
parties tackling audience questions for an hour from 10am - and we'll be building up to this event over the next half-hour.
What exactly did Baroness Warsi say in that interview?
During this morning's interview on the Today programme with Chancellor Sajid Javid, presenter Martha Kearney referred to an interview with Baroness Warsi on BBC Radio 4's World at One last week, in which she said he was in a "very difficult position" with regards to Islamophobia in her own party.
"To call out Islamophobia within the Conservative Party, to hold the party to account for its racism, is effectively a career-ending moment, and I can completely understand why Sajid would not want to be as blunt and as honest as I know he is," said the former Conservative cabinet minister.
She added that Mr Javid was put under pressure to "roll back" from calling for an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the party, and to "water it down" into an inquiry into prejudice more broadly.
"I hope that one day Sajid will be braver and bolder, but I'm not going to criticise him in the meantime if he's got an eye on his political career," she said.
Jo Swinson's Andrew Neil interview: the reaction
Every political leader who has so far turned up to take part in BBC Two's Andrew Neil Interviews has had to face some tough questions and many viewers believe the trickiest section for Jo Swinson last night was about her record during the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition years, when she served as a business minister - and voted with coalition colleagues to triple university tuition fees to £9,000 a year:
Jo Swinson herself has not referred directly to the interview - other than retweeting a few video highlights from the official Liberal Democrats account. But she did offer this reaction to a video of a Christmas grotto, from The i's policy editor, Jane Merrick:
Javid won't criticise PM over 'letterboxes' comments
Chancellor Sajid Javid declines to criticise Prime Minister Boris Johnson when asked about Islamophobia in the Conservative Party on Radio 4's Today programme.
Mr Javid is asked whether he would make comments such as those made by Mr Johnson about Muslim women wearing the veil looking like "letterboxes".
"I don't write articles... he was a journalist and he's written lots of articles, as he said himself. People can pick one word out or another, but what matters is the kind of prime minister he is going to be," he says.
"When it comes to our nation and the great diversity of it, it's hard to find anyone who celebrates it more than Boris Johnson does."
Warsi Islamophobia claims 'nonsense' - Javid
Chancellor Sajid Javid says claims that it would be a "career-ending moment" for him to criticise the Conservatives over Islamophobia are "nonsense".
Mr Javid is asked on the Today programme about reports of sitting and former Tory councillors posting Islamophobic material on social media, and comments made last week by Baroness Warsi, the former Conservative cabinet minister, who thinks that the party has been slow to act.
"I've got time for Sayeeda Warsi... but she wouldn't be knowledgeable of all the actions we have taken," he says.
"It's right that when someone is accused that we look at the evidence. But we have a zero-tolerance policy against any type of prejudice or hatred - it is something I came into politics to fight."
Would a hung Parliament really mean Jeremy Corbyn in power, as Javid claims?
BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley picks up a detail from Sajid Javid's Today programme interview. The chancellor seemed to suggest, as he also did on BBC Breakfast, that a hung Parliament would automatically mean Jeremy Corbyn in power.
But Nick asks what the situation would be if the Tories were the largest party but just short of a majority? Perhaps Mr Javid might have a different answer if that transpires...
'Not a single doubt' EU trade deal can be agreed in months - Javid
On the Today programme, Sajid Javid is challenged on the Conservatives' plans for the first 100 days post-Brexit, with Martha Kearney pointing out that they have only agreed the withdrawal deal and still need to secure a free trade agreement.
Mr Javid says they will get an "ambitious, deep, comprehensive, free-trade agreement" and there is "not a single doubt in my mind it can be agreed within months".
He says the fact that they have an agreement in principle with the EU will make negotations easier.
Asked what the tariffs on the car industry would be, he says there will be "zero tariffs, zero quotas".
He says it doesn't matter that no other country has agreed a trade deal with the EU is such a short period of time, because no other country has left the EU and started negotations from such a position of close alignment.
Despite Kearney pointing out that Mr Javid's Tory colleague Dominic Raab has said no-deal is still on the table, Mr Javid says it is "extremely remote" as a possibility.
Croydon Central is 'going to be tight again'
Labour's Sarah Jones predicts the election in Croydon Central "is going to be tight again".
The constituency has been won by under 200 votes three times in its 40 year history. The seat is normally won by under 5,000 votes.
She's asked about Ms Swinson's apology for supporting the coalition government's cuts and asked what guarantee voters have that they won't do the same thing again and be apologising once more after five years.
Ms Wollaston says: "We are not going to be going into coalition again with the
Conservative party, particularly not this Conservative party which has shifted
so far to the right."
She says she can give an "absolute assurance" that the party would not go into any coalition.
Challenged that this is not what Ms Swinson said, having apparently left open the possibility of joining a coalition if either of the main parties' changed their leader, Ms Wollaston insists they would only support other parties on an "issue by issue" basis.
Ms Wollaston also gets in a dig at Boris Johnson's refusal to commit to an interview with Mr Neil. She says Ms Swinson "did turn up, unlike the prime minister who yet again is evading any scrutiny at all".
Lawyer accuses Labour of 'interference' in anti-Semitism cases
He says the evidence to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's inquiry shows there are "many, many outstanding complaints, many examples
of interference and many examples of double standards in the way in which
complaints are processed".
People connected to Jeremy Corbyn's office and the investigating unit have been secretly passing information on USB sticks and WhatsApp groups, he says.
Shadow housing secretary John Healey was also on the programme and said the party was "too slow and too weak" at the start but has "toughened up".
He says there is an in-house lawyer responsible for investigations, special appeals panels and new fast-track expulsion powers.
And he apologised to members of the Jewish community who feel let down by the way the party handled anti-Semitism complaints.
Another hour, another studio
Sajid Javid is being kept busy this morning. At 8:10am, the chancellor will be the morning's keynote interviewee on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Martha Kearney will be firing the questions at him in 15 minutes' time and we will have updates here.
Javid gets pressed over 100-day promise
As soon as Mr Javid gets into his flow detailing exactly what his party would do in those 100 days, he is hit by a tough question by BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt.
Stayt asks: "One of the principal problems you have in laying out these 100 days about what you intend to do... is that your Conservative government has been in power for 10 years and you have not tackled these things. You have not done what is required and now out of the blue, you are going to come up with solutions and answers and proposals. People will say why should we trust you now when you haven't delivered before?"
Mr Javid says that he is proud of his party's record and achievements in government which he says is at risk from a Labour government. On the NHS he says: "You need to keep looking at it and investing and it will always be a priority, but most of all it needs the funding. Without the funding, we will all lose out and that requires a strong economy.
"We can choose to keep the economy strong and fund all these fantastic public services or we can choose Corbyn who will 100% crash the economy."
Election bingo - first 100 days
We suspect that we might hear the phrase "first 100 days" a few times today from the Conservatives as they outlines what the party calls its 100-day promise.
Chancellor Sajid Javid is on BBC Breakfast right now and has just squeezed the words into his second answer.
Labour's Rayner challenged over teacher recruitment plans
Talking of which, the shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has been speaking to BBC Breakfast about those Labour plans to keep class sizes below 30.
She says that the recruitment of 20,000 new teachers and training of 25,000 unqualified staff who are already in the classroom would take place over the next five years.
Asked whether children could go through primary school without seeing their class size reduce, she says: "On 13 December I can’t
bring in 20,000 teachers. It will happen, but it will be over a five-year period."
Ms Rayner is also pressed on whether Labour's plans are sufficient, with the National Audit Office saying another 55,000 teachers are needed to keep pace with rising pupil numbers.
She says: "We're on track to make these changes that need to happen. Over last seven years the government have missed their recruitment
targets. Teachers are leaving the profession,
it’s a crisis."
Labour to recruit 20,000 extra teachers and limit class sizes
Labour’s focus today is on its education plans, with the
party promising maximum class sizes of 30 in every school in England.
It says that, if elected, it would recruit nearly 20,000 extra teachers to
achieve this result, which is an extension of its manifesto pledge to limit
class sizes in primary schools.
The pledge only covers England because education policy is
devolved in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
But headteachers say that rising numbers of pupils mean that
they need 47,000 more secondary teachers and 8,000 in primary schools just to
keep pace with the demand.
Welcome to today’s live general election coverage. We’ll be
bringing you news of all the main developments as they happen throughout the
day.
The Conservatives have already outlined plans for tax cuts
and later in the day Boris Johnson will be visiting a business, while Labour is
focusing on plans for education. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is campaigning in
Scotland and the Greens are outlining their plans to protect wildlife and
biodiversity.
One week to go
The Christmas tree is up in Downing Street and there are now just seven days until election day, when voters decide which party gets the keys to the door of that famous No 10 door wrapped up
with a bow - and which ones just get lumps of coal.
BBC London
Today Programme
Today Programme
BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast
Labour to recruit 20,000 extra teachers and limit class sizes
Labour’s focus today is on its education plans, with the party promising maximum class sizes of 30 in every school in England.
It says that, if elected, it would recruit nearly 20,000 extra teachers to achieve this result, which is an extension of its manifesto pledge to limit class sizes in primary schools.
The pledge only covers England because education policy is devolved in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
But headteachers say that rising numbers of pupils mean that they need 47,000 more secondary teachers and 8,000 in primary schools just to keep pace with the demand.
Johnson pledges tax-cutting Budget in first 100 days
Boris Johnson has been setting out his plans for the first 100 days after the election, saying that if he is voted back into office there would be a tax-cutting Budget after the UK leaves the EU.
He’s also saying the party would give schools and the NHS extra cash immediately.
Labour say the plans are “more of the same failed austerity, privatisation and tax giveaways for the few”, while the Lib Dems say they are "pure fantasy".
The SNP says voters have seven days to escape Brexit and lock Boris Johnson out of office.
The day ahead
Welcome to today’s live general election coverage. We’ll be bringing you news of all the main developments as they happen throughout the day.
The Conservatives have already outlined plans for tax cuts and later in the day Boris Johnson will be visiting a business, while Labour is focusing on plans for education. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is campaigning in Scotland and the Greens are outlining their plans to protect wildlife and biodiversity.
One week to go
The Christmas tree is up in Downing Street and there are now just seven days until election day, when voters decide which party gets the keys to the door of that famous No 10 door wrapped up with a bow - and which ones just get lumps of coal.