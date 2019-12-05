Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

During this morning's interview on the Today programme with Chancellor Sajid Javid, presenter Martha Kearney referred to an interview with Baroness Warsi on BBC Radio 4's World at One last week, in which she said he was in a "very difficult position" with regards to Islamophobia in her own party.

"To call out Islamophobia within the Conservative Party, to hold the party to account for its racism, is effectively a career-ending moment, and I can completely understand why Sajid would not want to be as blunt and as honest as I know he is," said the former Conservative cabinet minister.

She added that Mr Javid was put under pressure to "roll back" from calling for an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the party, and to "water it down" into an inquiry into prejudice more broadly.

"I hope that one day Sajid will be braver and bolder, but I'm not going to criticise him in the meantime if he's got an eye on his political career," she said.