Latest news from the election campaign
By Victoria King and Joseph Lee
Scottish leaders clash in TV debate
The four major Scottish party leaders - the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Conservatives' Jackson Carlaw, Willie Rennie of the Scottish Lib Dems and Scottish Labour's Richard Leonard - took part in a TV election debate last night.
The politicians were challenged on their records and views on indyref2.
Ms Sturgeon said Scotland's future was "on the line at this election", adding: "We want Scotland to be an independent, internationalist country and we are determined that the people of Scotland will have the right to make that choice."
Mr Carlaw said Ms Sturgeon did not "respect the result" of referendums. He warned that if the Tories were not the largest party in the Commons after 12 December, Mr Corbyn could "sell out Scotland and cave in to Nicola Sturgeon's demand" for a second vote on independence in 2020.
Mr Rennie said he wanted to stop Brexit and indyref2, and called for "an end to the constitutional division we have endured for almost a decade".
And Mr Leonard said that Scottish independence would be "economically devastating" and "would lead to a hard border" between Scotland and the rest of the UK, as well as "turbo-charged austerity".
Tories pledge £4.2bn for local transport
As we mentioned, this morning's policy offering from the Conservatives is an extra £4.2bn of spending on local train, bus and tram services outside London.
The money aims to address criticism like that from the think tank IPPR North, which says transport spending is two-and-a-half times higher in the capital than elsewhere, leading to higher fares and worse services.
A planned £840m a year, starting in 2022, may not got that far but the Tories say it would be in addition to a £100bn pledge for new infrastructure over five years.
Labour called the announcement "pathetic" and the Liberal Democrats said the Tories "simply don't get public transport".
You might remember that on Monday Labour promised a big cut in rail fares and free travel for under 16s.
Editors criticise parties' fake newspaper election leaflets
If you’ve had something drop through your door that looked like a local newspaper but turned out to be a party political campaign leaflet, you’re not alone.
The tactic has been widespread this election among all the major parties and it’s now drawn criticism from newspaper industry group the Society of Editors.
Executive director Ian Murray said the public would not forgive politicians who “attempt to take them for mugs” and who risk undermining trust in genuine local publications.
Trump and Johnson hold 'off-camera' meeting
Speaking of President Trump, his arrival in the UK rather overshadowed more traditional electioneering on Tuesday.
Much discussion focused around whether he would have a one-to-one meeting with Boris Johnson - the two men are taking part in a Nato meeting in Hertfordshire with lots of other leaders.
Opposition parties continue to argue that post-Brexit trade talks with the US could undermine the NHS and food standards, making a meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Johnson politically sensitive so close to an election - although it would be very unusual for a British prime minister not to have a bilateral meeting with a visiting US president.
Now Downing Street says that meeting - despite not being officially scheduled - did take place off-camera, and involved discussion of Syria and Nato defence spending.
Electioncast - Trump's in town
Morning!
Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the general election campaign. There are eight days left until polling day and we’ll be bringing you updates of all the latest developments as they happen.
The Conservatives are putting the spotlight on local transport and we’re expecting a speech on the economy from Labour’s John McDonnell later this morning.