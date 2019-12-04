STV Copyright: STV

The four major Scottish party leaders - the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Conservatives' Jackson Carlaw, Willie Rennie of the Scottish Lib Dems and Scottish Labour's Richard Leonard - took part in a TV election debate last night.

The politicians were challenged on their records and views on indyref2.

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland's future was "on the line at this election", adding: "We want Scotland to be an independent, internationalist country and we are determined that the people of Scotland will have the right to make that choice."

Mr Carlaw said Ms Sturgeon did not "respect the result" of referendums. He warned that if the Tories were not the largest party in the Commons after 12 December, Mr Corbyn could "sell out Scotland and cave in to Nicola Sturgeon's demand" for a second vote on independence in 2020.

Mr Rennie said he wanted to stop Brexit and indyref2, and called for "an end to the constitutional division we have endured for almost a decade".

And Mr Leonard said that Scottish independence would be "economically devastating" and "would lead to a hard border" between Scotland and the rest of the UK, as well as "turbo-charged austerity".

