Live: People hurt in 'serious' crash near school

  1. 'Social media speculation'

    Insp Rob Brettell said Essex Police was "aware of a lot of speculation from social media".

    He said the content "could cause further worry and upset to the community and family", and said people should wait for official updates.

  2. Police cars at scene of crash

    Charlotte Rose

    BBC Essex

    I'm at the scene in Loughton, where I can see at least seven police cars on Willingdale Road.

    Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said it had treated "a number of patients".

    Police at scene
  3. 'Fast moving picture'

    Officers are still at the scene of the incident and described it as "fast moving".

    Essex Police urged people "not to speculate on the circumstances or people involved".

    The force said it wanted to ensure any updates were "accurate".

  4. 'Prolonged and serious investigation'

    An Essex Police inspector said the investigation into the incident was "likely" to be "prolonged and serious".

    Insp Rob Brettel said the force "urgently need the public's assistance and help".

    He appealed for anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV or information to contact officers on 101 or via Crimestoppers.

  5. Several hurt in 'serious' crash outside a school

    A number of people have been injured in a serious crash outside a secondary school.

    The collision happened near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:30 GMT.

    Stay with us for the latest updates.

