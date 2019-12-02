Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast, Andy McDonald says Labour's plans to cut fares are necessary because of the "swingeing increase" passengers have seen since 2010.

"We're going to try to put that right," he says.

The Labour candidate also defends the plans against charges they would affect funds for road-building - the party has said the money to pay for fare cuts would come from vehicle excise duty.

He says: "There's an awful lot of money available for roads, there's £30 billion ascribed to it by the Conservatives, and there's a whole host of other funds.

"I'll be straightforward with you, you cannot road-build your way out of a climate crisis."

However, he also says Labour hasn't decided what road projects would be scrapped but isn't "in the business of taking up vast swathes of countryside with brand new motorways".