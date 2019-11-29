BBC Copyright: BBC

There is widespread interest in last night's Channel 4 leaders' debate on climate change - not so much for the subject under discussion, but the station's refusal to allow the former environment secretary Michael Gove to stand in for Boris Johnson and the decision to replace the prime minister with a melting ice sculpture.

According to the HuffPost UK website, the PM's father, Stanley Johnson, also turned up and offered to take his son's place .

The BuzzFeed News website says the Conservative threat to reassess the station's public service broadcasting licence if they win the election is a dramatic escalation of the war of words between the Tories and Channel 4.

