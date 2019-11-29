Live
Latest updates from the election campaign trail
By Hamish Mackay and Katie Wright
Friday's front pages
There is widespread interest in last night's Channel 4 leaders' debate on climate change - not so much for the subject under discussion, but the station's refusal to allow the former environment secretary Michael Gove to stand in for Boris Johnson and the decision to replace the prime minister with a melting ice sculpture.
According to the HuffPost UK website, the PM's father, Stanley Johnson, also turned up and offered to take his son's place.
The BuzzFeed News website says the Conservative threat to reassess the station's public service broadcasting licence if they win the election is a dramatic escalation of the war of words between the Tories and Channel 4.
Catch up with the Electioncast team
Feeling left behind after a busy week of politics? Don't worry, the Electioncast team have you covered.
Jonathan Bartley to face BBC audience questions
BBC Radio 5 Live
Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley will be on BBC Radio 5 Live and the News Channel from 09:00 GMT this morning to answer questions from the audience.
On Wednesday, Plaid Cymru leader fielded questions on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
And earlier this month the PM also took part in an hour-long BBC Q&A - you can watch video on BBC iPlayer.
What's happening today?
Here's a quick look at some of the main stories making the headlines first thing:
Good morning
Hello from Westminster, and welcome to our coverage of all the twists and turns of the election campaign.
Without even showing up, the Conservatives have stolen the headlines from last night's TV debate on climate change.
Will Boris Johnson show up for an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil? That question remains unanswered.
And the TV debates keep on coming. Senior members of the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party will take part in a debate tonight on BBC One.
Stick with us for the latest updates throughout the day.