10 downing street door
Live

Latest updates from the election campaign trail

Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Who should I vote for? | Election translator: Key words explained

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Hamish Mackay and Katie Wright

All times stated are UK

  1. Friday's front pages

    i and the Metro front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    There is widespread interest in last night's Channel 4 leaders' debate on climate change - not so much for the subject under discussion, but the station's refusal to allow the former environment secretary Michael Gove to stand in for Boris Johnson and the decision to replace the prime minister with a melting ice sculpture.

    According to the HuffPost UK website, the PM's father, Stanley Johnson, also turned up and offered to take his son's place.

    The BuzzFeed News website says the Conservative threat to reassess the station's public service broadcasting licence if they win the election is a dramatic escalation of the war of words between the Tories and Channel 4.

    Read more from our paper review here.

  3. Jonathan Bartley to face BBC audience questions

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Amelia Womack alongside Green co-leaders Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Amelia Womack alongside Green co-leaders Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry

    Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley will be on BBC Radio 5 Live and the News Channel from 09:00 GMT this morning to answer questions from the audience.

    On Wednesday, Plaid Cymru leader fielded questions on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

    And earlier this month the PM also took part in an hour-long BBC Q&A - you can watch video on BBC iPlayer.

  4. Latest headlines

    What's happening today?

    Here's a quick look at some of the main stories making the headlines first thing:

    • A row has broken out over Channel 4's decision to "empty chair" Boris Johnson last night during its election debate on climate change. Minister Michael Gove offered to take the PM's place for the Conservatives, but the broadcaster said the invitation was for leaders only. The party have written to Ofcom saying placing an ice sculpture on Mr Johnson's podium was a "provocative partisan stunt"
    • Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has refused to say whether he will take part in a BBC interview with presenter Andrew Neil. When asked several times if he would appear, the PM said he would have "all sorts of interviews with all sorts of people"
    • The focus for the Tories today is England's education watchdog Ofsted. Mr Johnson will announce plans for longer inspections and an extra £10m of funding as part of their aim to strengthen Ofsted. Opposition parties want a new body
    • Labour will be talking about an "investment blitz" across England to bring "wealth, power and prosperity" to communities. They will launch a regional manifesto for each part of the country, including pledges on transport, housing and jobs
    • Meanwhile, the BBC has asked the Conservatives to remove a Facebook advert that uses edited footage of its news reporters and presenters, saying the material was taken out of context. It was first shown yesterday afternoon

  5. Good morning

    Hello from Westminster, and welcome to our coverage of all the twists and turns of the election campaign.

    Without even showing up, the Conservatives have stolen the headlines from last night's TV debate on climate change.

    Will Boris Johnson show up for an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil? That question remains unanswered.

    And the TV debates keep on coming. Senior members of the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party will take part in a debate tonight on BBC One.

    Stick with us for the latest updates throughout the day.

Back to top