EPA/Kirsty O'Connor/pool Copyright: EPA/Kirsty O'Connor/pool

Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy asks the leaders to give their own personal climate change resolutions.

Nicola Sturgeon from the SNP says her energy provider uses renewable resources, that she has a smart meter, is trying to fly less and be more conscious about what she eats.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says she uses a reusable cup and makes sure she does the recycling. She also points out that her electric campaign bus is electric.

Plaid's Adam Price looks to the New Year. He says he's going to start cycling to work every day and he's going to start using an electric car.

He also says he has convinced his partner they should use re-usable nappies for their one-year-old son.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will "do everything I can to improve recyling in local authorities and elsewhere", as well as combatting "excessive packaging".

Mr Corbyn adds that he's "always the last one to turn the heating on", and that the heating only went on in his house last week. "I'm quite miserable actually... because I don't like to see the waste of energy," he adds.

Despite the sincerity with which each of these leaders give their resolutions, Green Party co-leader Sian Berry laughs at their answers.

"It isn't about lists," she says.

She says politicians often list what they're going to do but that leads to "broken promises".

"I just cannot sit back and let this happen again," she adds.

Ms Berry adds that she isn't a homeowner so finds it difficult to make her privately-rented home more green. Instead, she says, she "works to change the system".