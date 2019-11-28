This evening leaders of the Green Party, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Lib Dems and Labour went head-to-head on Channel 4 to debate their policies to tackle climate change
The PM and the Brexit Party's Nigel Farage did not accept their invitations to take part - leading to a row over melting ice sculptures and the channel's refusal to let Michael Gove stand in for Mr Johnson
That's a wrap
That's all for today's live coverage of the election campaign ahead of polling day on 12 December.
In case you missed it, some of the top headlines from today include:
Join us tomorrow for more election fun - including updates from Labour's launch of its "regional manifestos" in England, and the BBC's televised debate between senior figures from seven political parties.
Friday's papers: 'PM's climate meltdown' and Hillsborough verdict
Labour to launch 'regional manifestos' in England
Labour is promising an "investment blitz" across England to bring "wealth, power and prosperity" to communities.
The party will be launching a regional manifesto for each part of the country on Friday, which will include pledges on transport, housing and jobs.
It says the fund will include improving transport connections between Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Hull, and Newcastle, and cutting journey times.
Read the full story here.
Climate debate fact-checked
Five party leaders took part in Channel 4's climate debate earlier tonight.
Two other leaders, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage were invited but chose not to take part. They were replaced by melting ice sculptures.
Reality Check has been looking at some of the claims made in the debate.
Read the full story here.
It's been a good night if you're an ice sculptor, right?
Labour leader 'exact opposite' of Johnson - Grime 4 Corbyn
The Grime 4 Corbyn campaign group says a Conservative win at the election could lead to people "dying from austerity cuts" and "freezing to death in their homes".
Co-organiser Sofia Mason, who grew up in east London, says the importance of the election in two weeks "can't be overstated".
The campaign group, which counts Stormzy and DJ Logan Sama among its supporters, was inspired by grime artists expressing support for the Jeremy Corbyn at the 2017 election, and works with musicians to put on events.
Ms Mason describes Mr Corbyn as the "exact opposite" of Conservative leader Boris Johnson, who she says people view as "a liar" and "self-serving".
"Since the last election we have seen the Tories' true colours with the Windrush atrocities and the tragedy of Grenfell burning to the ground. It is clear they don't care about our lives," she says.
Read more: Is grime still '4 Corbyn'?
Watch Brexitcast on air now
Head over to our news channel now if you want to catch this week's Brexitcast.
Tonight Chris Mason and Adam Fleming are joined by BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith, in the absence of Laura Kuenssberg and Katya Adler.
What are the adverts about in the BBC-Tory argument?
The Conservative Party has refused to take Facebook adverts down after the BBC complained that it had distorted footage.
But what are these adverts about?
One of the ads the BBC has taken issue with includes an edited clip of our political editor Laura Kuenssberg saying "pointless delay to Brexit", followed by newsreader Huw Edwards stating "another Brexit delay".
It also features the caption: "A hung parliament = gridlock. Stop the chaos. Vote Conservative."
The BBC News press team said adverts using edited BBC content are a "completely unacceptable use of BBC content which distorts our output and which could damage perceptions of our impartiality".
It has asked the Conservatives to remove the adverts.
The Facebook Ad Library - which the technology company launched in the UK last year to make campaigning on its platform more "transparent"- says the Tories have spent up to £2,000 on several versions of the advert so far. It is being targeted at 35 to 54-year-olds in England.
Tory Party refuses to remove 'distorted' Facebook ad
Our digital elections reporter tweets...
The Conservative Party hits back at the BBC's criticism of its Facebook advert that used edited BBC footage.
As per our post at 18:45, the BBC Press Office says the Tories "distorted" BBC content to use in Facebook adverts.
But the Tories disagree and say they aren't going to remove the ad.
The Conservative Party spokesman has made a bit of a slip-up though, calling on people to vote for Boris Johnson on 13 December (the election is on 12 December, folks).
What's happened so far today?
If you're just joining us, here's a quick summary of what's been happening today.
Leaders 'dodged' questions on flying and meat - Greenpeace
Speaking about tonight's Channel 4 leaders’ climate debate, Rebecca Newsom from Greenpeace UK says it "laid bare the ambitions of the leaders who took part, and exposed the disregard for this existential crisis of those who couldn’t be bothered to turn up."
She praises "strong action plans" on energy systems and homes, but says the leaders "dodged" sectors that required bigger personal lifestyle changes like flying and meat consumption.
Max Wakefield, director at Possible, an organisation advocating for a zero carbon society, says the debate proved the issue would not be sidelined in elections "as it has in the past".
"And no matter what the result of this election, it will not be forgotten that Boris Johnson refused to spend an hour of his time telling the public how he plans to tackle the greatest threat to our society and the natural world," he says.
Did the Conservatives scrap plans to make all new homes zero carbon?
Jo Swinson said: "We need to make sure that now we have a target for all new-build homes to be zero carbon and to have those high standards. And the Conservatives who can't be bothered to turn up tonight scrapped those plans."
Plans to make all UK homes zero-carbon were first proposed by Gordon Brown in 2006, and cancelled by the Conservative government in 2015.
Zero-carbon homes have better energy efficiency standards, and generate all the energy they need onsite through solar panels and suchlike.
The justification for the move was to reduce regulations on housebuilders, which would have made it harder for the government to meet its targets for home construction.
The following year, the Mayor of London put in place a zero carbon standard for homes in the city.
What policies do the parties have on climate change and the environment?
We've heard some party pledges on climate change and the environment - including cutting emissions, planting more trees, insulation homes and taxing flight travel.
But what do they say in their manifestos? Here BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin takes a closer look.
And earlier this month science editor David Shukman considered how big an issue climate change is for voters.
Watch: Boris Johnson's dad defends PM's no-show
Have the Conservatives cut support for onshore wind?
Nicola Sturgeon said: “We need more support for onshore wind which the Tories disgracefully have taken away.”
It is true that onshore wind installations in the UK last year were at their lowest since 2011, at 598 MW of generating capacity. That followed a bumper year in 2017, when 2,666 MW were installed, according to Renewables UK, the industry group.
It blamed the peak in 2017 and the subsequent downturn on government policy. 2017 was the last year of the renewable obligation scheme, which supported many large scale renewable projects.
Also, it said onshore wind projects are not able to bid for subsidies under another renewable support scheme, contracts for difference.
In addition the Conservative government changed the planning rules to give local councils in England more powers to block new wind farm schemes.
Overall, however, the UK has made impressive progress in decarbonising its electricity generation, helped among other things by a big increase in offshore wind generation.
According to Carbon Brief, since 2008 “the UK has cleaned up its electricity mix faster than any other major world economy.”
Brexit Party sets out decision not to take part in debate
A statement posted on Twitter by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says the party decided not to take part in the Channel 4 debate because "we have no faith that the broadcaster will conduct this debate in a fair and objective way".
“Brexit is the defining issue of our age and the fact that Channel 4 does not want to discuss it speaks volumes about this broadcaster and its Remain position," the statement said.
Gove: Conservative voice 'vetoed' by TV debate
Michael Gove says other political parties "vetoed a Conservative voice" when he was refused the chance to stand in for Boris Johnson in Channel 4's televised leaders' debate on climate change.
Speaking in a Conservative Facebook Live, the former environment secretary says he “wanted to take part".
But he says the editor of Channel 4 News asked the other parties for their permission and they said “absolutely no”.
“They’d rather debate a block of ice," he adds, in reference to the programme-makers' decision to put ice sculptures on display where Mr Johnson and the also-absent leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, would have been standing.
“It’s a pity that we couldn’t have a proper and full debate on the climate emergency with the other parties tonight," he says.
Moving on, he describes what would happen if other parties took power from the Tories.
“Instead of planting trees to suck CO2 out of the atmosphere, we’ll have two referendums sucking all the oxygen out of our political system," he says.
Hungry for more?
That may be it for Channel 4's debate - but there's plenty more climate change content for you to get your teeth into:
Channel 4: Debate 'was for leaders only'
It's the end of the debate.
Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy thanks the party leaders for taking part.
He adds: "Thank you also to Michael Gove from the Conservative Party, who did come here, but sadly, as we made clear from the start, this debate was for leaders only.
“And our leaders were only prepared to debate other leaders.
"Our offer to Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to come here and discuss the climate emergency remains open."
Two ice sculptures were set up instead of the Conservative Party and Brexit Party leaders.
What is your personal climate change resolution?
Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy asks the leaders to give their own personal climate change resolutions.
Nicola Sturgeon from the SNP says her energy provider uses renewable resources, that she has a smart meter, is trying to fly less and be more conscious about what she eats.
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says she uses a reusable cup and makes sure she does the recycling. She also points out that her electric campaign bus is electric.
Plaid's Adam Price looks to the New Year. He says he's going to start cycling to work every day and he's going to start using an electric car.
He also says he has convinced his partner they should use re-usable nappies for their one-year-old son.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will "do everything I can to improve recyling in local authorities and elsewhere", as well as combatting "excessive packaging".
Mr Corbyn adds that he's "always the last one to turn the heating on", and that the heating only went on in his house last week. "I'm quite miserable actually... because I don't like to see the waste of energy," he adds.
Despite the sincerity with which each of these leaders give their resolutions, Green Party co-leader Sian Berry laughs at their answers.
"It isn't about lists," she says.
She says politicians often list what they're going to do but that leads to "broken promises".
"I just cannot sit back and let this happen again," she adds.
Ms Berry adds that she isn't a homeowner so finds it difficult to make her privately-rented home more green. Instead, she says, she "works to change the system".