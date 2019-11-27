Live
Latest from the election campaign trail
By Victoria King, Becky Morton and Francesca Gillett
'Structural problem' with Islamophobia in Tory party - Muslim Council of Britain
As well as the row over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, the Conservatives have also faced criticism over the issue of Islamaphobia.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that any party members found guilty of Islamophobia "are out first bounce".
However, Miqaad Versi, a spokesman for the Muslim Council of Britain, denied this was the case, saying there were multiple examples of Conservative councillors and even a Tory candidate sharing Islamophobic or far-right posts online.
He said there was a "structural problem" with the issue in the Tory party which meant Islamophobia was "not only tolerated", but those found to have engaged in Islamaphobia were "secretly" let back into the party - if any action was even taken in the first place.
"There’s no transparency, the processes themselves are not clear and unfortunately people don’t have any trust in the way things happen," Mr Versi told the Today programme.
Which non-party groups are sending you ads?
A huge variety of interest groups not allied to a party are sending out adverts via social media.
Campaign organisation the Open Rights Group says both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are building profiles of voters with their personal data - and says we should all be worried about that.
Conservative minister on mobile phone announcement
The Conservatives have promised "to make poor mobile phone signal a thing of the past" if they win the election by finalising, in their first 100 days in office, a £1bn agreement with mobile phone operators to pool existing phone masts and build new ones.
Today presenter Mishal Hussain suggests there's really nothing new in the announcement - it was trailed in October and has been worked on for years - but minister Robert Jenrick disagrees.
He says it would be "a landmark deal, the first of its kind anywhere in the world", and it's important that people know it'll help "millions of people" and be "one of the first priorities" of a Conservative government.
Why has the commitment on full-fibre bradband for all been watered down in the Tory manifesto, he's asked. The document suggests some places may get a lower quality provision instead.
"That's not the case," he insists. "Of course, there'll be some parts of the country where you wouldn't want to lay full-fibre... it can be delivered in other ways that make more sense."
He then tries to switch the focus to what he calls Labour's "barmy broadband pledge".
Jeremy Corbyn is promising to partly nationalise BT Broadband if he wins the election.
Burgon defends plan to scrap marriage allowance
Richard Burgon also faced questions over Labour plans to scrap a tax break for married couples when he appeared on the Today programme.
Jeremy Corbyn conceded in his interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil that the policy meant those on lower incomes could pay more tax under a future Labour government - despite previously insisting only the richest 5% of taxpayers would face tax rises.
However, Mr Burgon refused to describe abolishing the marriage allowance as a "tax rise" and reiterated that under Labour there would only be income tax rises for those in the top 5%.
"That allowance is going away but it's more than made up for in the extra funding and resources they will be getting," the shadow justice secretary told the Today programme, adding that those on lower incomes would benefit from other Labour policies such as 30 hours of free childcare for parents of two to four year olds.
Election explained: Climate change
As well as our overarching policy guide, we're also producing video digests on the key issues.
Channel 4, of course, is holding the first televised election debate solely focusing on climate change on Thursday.
Burgon defends Labour's pledges to Waspi women
Richard Burgon was also challenged on Labour's promise to compensate some of the women who lost out as a result of changes to the pension age.
Questioned whether this should be a priority, given that some of the women affected would be relatively well-off and it could cost £58bn, Mr Burgon vigorously defended the policy.
“This amounts to theft or robbery of money that these women paid into and money that they’re entitled to," he told the Today programme.
"It’s a wrong that needs righting," he added.
Corbyn has already apologised - Burgon
There's been some criticism directed towards Jeremy Corbyn, after he declined to apologise to the UK Jewish community following the chief rabbi's remarks on the party's handling of anti-Semitism within its ranks.
In a BBC interview with Andrew Neil, the Labour leader was asked four times whether he would like to apologise.
However, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon defends, saying he had already apologised on a number of occasions for the "real hurt felt by people in the Jewish community".
He's pushed hard by presenter Nick Robinson, who argues that doesn't amount to an apology for getting things wrong.
But Mr Burgon insists: “Jeremy has already said that the Labour Party’s processes were wrong, they weren’t swift enough, they weren’t hard enough."
Mr Burgon adds that the Labour Party has announced a number of policies aiming to "rebuild trust with the Jewish community", including making anti-Semitism awareness part of the school curriculum.
Even in dark times, there is progress - Price
Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price is talking about his experiences of being gay.
"I came out to my mother Christmas Day when I was 25. Growing up in the 1980s, Section 28... it was a very challenging time," he says.
But he says thing have improved and he can sit on the Breakfast sofa now as an openly gay man and political leader.
"It shows that even in these dark times there is progress, it does get better. So don't lose hope.
"I'm here, hopefully, as a symbol of that. We can change the whole of society so it becomes more welcoming and includive."
Mr Price says he personally has received "very little" homophobic abuse, but he worries that "hate of all kinds" is on the rise, adding: "We have to be vigilant."
With the SNP set to launch its manifesto today there'll be more work for the team behind our election policy guide.
It brings together all the parties' main policies and helps you work out what matters to you.
WATCH: What happened on Tuesday?
As well as the row over anti-Semitism and the Labour Party, the Muslim Council of Britain accused the Conservative Party of "denial, dismissal and deceit" over Islamophobia.
Conservative leader Boris Johnson said party members guilty of Islamophobia "are out first bounce", but the council said it believed the Tories had "a blind spot" on the issue.
Latest headlines
What's happening today?
Here's a quick look at the main stories this morning:
Good morning
Hello and welcome back to another day of all things election.
The main event today is the SNP manifesto launch, where leader Nicola Sturgeon will set out her party's policies - and accuse Boris Johnson of being “dangerous and unfit for office”.
We’ll also bring you more reaction to Jeremy Corbyn’s interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil, with the fall-out occupying most of the front pages this morning.
In the interview, the Labour leader was asked four times whether he would like to apologise to the UK Jewish community after the chiefrabbi’s criticism of how his party deals with anti-Semitism.
However, he declined to do so, instead saying a Labour government would protect "every community against the abuse they receive".
Stick with us for the latest updates.