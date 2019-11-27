As well as the row over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, the Conservatives have also faced criticism over the issue of Islamaphobia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that any party members found guilty of Islamophobia "are out first bounce".

However, Miqaad Versi, a spokesman for the Muslim Council of Britain, denied this was the case, saying there were multiple examples of Conservative councillors and even a Tory candidate sharing Islamophobic or far-right posts online.

He said there was a "structural problem" with the issue in the Tory party which meant Islamophobia was "not only tolerated", but those found to have engaged in Islamaphobia were "secretly" let back into the party - if any action was even taken in the first place.

"There’s no transparency, the processes themselves are not clear and unfortunately people don’t have any trust in the way things happen," Mr Versi told the Today programme.