Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire constituency was held by the Conservatives by just over 3,000 votes in 2017. Across the Milford Haven waterway, the Preseli Pembrokeshire seat was last claimed by the Tories with a wafer-thin majority of 317 over Labour.
Chief Rabbi intervention 'highly unusual'
Martin Bashir
BBC religious affairs correspondent
This is a sweeping and unequivocal condemnation of Labour's leadership, its treatment of Jewish parliamentarians and its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism.
It's also highly unusual for such an intervention by the leader of a religious denomination during a general election campaign. The Chief Rabbi has pastoral oversight for a large proportion of people who identify as Jewish in the United Kingdom.
Last week, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York appealed to voters and politicians to "honour the truth" and "challenge falsehoods", but there was no specific criticism of individual candidates nor their party leaders.
But the Chief Rabbi's article asks if Jeremy Corbyn is fit for high office and calls on voters to consider what the result of this election "will say about the moral compass of this country?"
Last year, three Jewish newspapers, - The Jewish Chronicle, The Jewish News and The Jewish Telegraph - published exactly the same front cover on 25 July - arguing that a Labour government under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn would prove "an existential threat" to British Jewry.
The Chief Rabbi, in this highly critical column, is saying much the same.
Chief Rabbi attacks Labour anti-Semitism record
Here's some more on the criticism of Labour from the Chief Rabbi, who has claimed the party is not doing enough to root out anti-Jewish racism.
Writing in the Times, Ephraim Mirvis asked people to "vote with their conscience" in the general election, saying "a new poison - sanctioned from the very top - had taken root" in the party.
In the article, the Chief Rabbi - who is the spiritual leader of the United Synagogue, the largest umbrella group of Jewish communities in the country - says raising his concerns "ranks among the most painful moments I have experienced since taking office".
He claims "the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety" at the prospect of a Labour victory in the election.
He has been a persistent critic of Labour's response to anti-Semitism allegations, calling the party's claim that it had investigated all cases of anti-Semitism in its ranks a "mendacious fiction".
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour is tackling anti-Semitism by expelling members.
A Labour spokesman said: "We are taking robust action to root out anti-Semitism in the party, with swift suspensions, processes for rapid expulsions and an education programme for members."
Mr Corbyn will set out his policies for tackling anti-Semitism when he launches his race and faith manifesto later. The party says children will also be taught about injustice and the role of the British Empire as part of the national curriculum
Former Conservative deputy PM Lord Heseltine urges members
of his party to vote for the Lib Dems, or former Tory MPs who are standing as Independents.
Lord Heseltine, a long-standing critic of the Tories' pro-Brexit stance, was
expelled from the party in May after saying he would vote for the Lib Dems in the
European election
Here's some more on the criticism of Labour from the Chief Rabbi, who has claimed the party is not doing enough to root out anti-Jewish racism.
Writing in the Times, Ephraim Mirvis asked people to "vote with their conscience" in the general election, saying "a new poison - sanctioned from the very top - had taken root" in the party.
In the article, the Chief Rabbi - who is the spiritual leader of the United Synagogue, the largest umbrella group of Jewish communities in the country - says raising his concerns "ranks among the most painful moments I have experienced since taking office".
He claims "the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety" at the prospect of a Labour victory in the election.
He has been a persistent critic of Labour's response to anti-Semitism allegations, calling the party's claim that it had investigated all cases of anti-Semitism in its ranks a "mendacious fiction".
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour is tackling anti-Semitism by expelling members.
A Labour spokesman said: "We are taking robust action to root out anti-Semitism in the party, with swift suspensions, processes for rapid expulsions and an education programme for members."
Labour will launch a "race and faith manifesto" later, which aims to improve protections for all faiths and tackle prejudice.
Hello from Westminster
It's wet, it's dark, but we're here... so good morning and welcome to our live coverage of all the twists and turns on the campaign trail with just over two weeks until polling day.
There have been some significant interventions in the election overnight, with the Chief Rabbi criticising Labour’s record on dealing with anti-Semitism and ex-Tory deputy PM Lord Heseltine telling voters not to vote Conservative.
We’ll bring you all the details and reaction to those stories.
And if you've not registered to vote yet, you'd better get a move on. The deadline is midnight tonight.