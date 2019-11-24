Houses of Parliament

Build-up to Conservative manifesto launch

Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Tories to launch manifesto 'to get Brexit done' | Labour pledges payouts to pension age rise women | Who should I vote for? | A simple guide to the election | The candidates standing in each constituency

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Becky Morton and Matt Cannon

All times stated are UK

  1. What’s happening today?

    • 08:30 GMT: Chancellor Sajid Javid, shadow chancellor John McDonnell, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price appear on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
    • 09:00 GMT: Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price are the main guests on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.
    • Later on Boris Johnson will launch the Conservative Party manifesto in the West Midlands.
    • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Green Party co-leader Sian Berry are also out campaigning today.

  2. What's in the Sunday papers?

    The Observer and Sunday Telegraph front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    These are feast of party pledges splattered across the front pages this Sunday.

    Ahead of the Tories's manifesto launch, several papers preview some of the detail.

    Among the policies to be included, the papers report:

    • The Sunday Telegraph says the Tories are promising to scrap NHS hospital car parking charges for some

    • And the Sunday Times and Sunday Express splash on Boris Johnson promising not to raise taxes

    • And the Observer and the Sunday Mirror lead on Labour's pledge to compensate women affected by the rise in state pension age

    Read the full paper review

  3. Good morning

    Boris Johnson
    Copyright: Reuters

    Today’s big event is the Conservative Party manifesto launch.

    Boris Johnson will be unveiling his party’s election policies, including a promise to bring back his Brexit deal before Christmas if he achieves a majority.

    We’ll be covering the build-up here as well as bringing you the latest analysis of the manifesto and the launch itself.

    But first up representatives from the main parties will be appearing on the Sunday political programmes - with BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show guests including Conservative minister Michael Gove, Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will appear on Sophy Ridge's show on Sky News.

Back to top