Build-up to Conservative manifesto launch
By Becky Morton and Matt Cannon
All times stated are UK
What’s happening today?
What's in the Sunday papers?
These are feast of party pledges splattered across the front pages this Sunday.
Ahead of the Tories's manifesto launch, several papers preview some of the detail.
Among the policies to be included, the papers report:
• The Sunday Telegraph says the Tories are promising to scrap NHS hospital car parking charges for some
• And the Sunday Times and Sunday Express splash on Boris Johnson promising not to raise taxes
• And the Observer and the Sunday Mirror lead on Labour's pledge to compensate women affected by the rise in state pension age
Good morning
Today’s big event is the Conservative Party manifesto launch.
Boris Johnson will be unveiling his party’s election policies, including a promise to bring back his Brexit deal before Christmas if he achieves a majority.
We’ll be covering the build-up here as well as bringing you the latest analysis of the manifesto and the launch itself.
But first up representatives from the main parties will be appearing on the Sunday political programmes - with BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show guests including Conservative minister Michael Gove, Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will appear on Sophy Ridge's show on Sky News.