BBC Copyright: BBC

These are feast of party pledges splattered across the front pages this Sunday.

Ahead of the Tories's manifesto launch, several papers preview some of the detail.

Among the policies to be included, the papers report:

• The Sunday Telegraph says the Tories are promising to scrap NHS hospital car parking charges for some

• And the Sunday Times and Sunday Express splash on Boris Johnson promising not to raise taxes

• And the Observer and the Sunday Mirror lead on Labour's pledge to compensate women affected by the rise in state pension age

Read the full paper review