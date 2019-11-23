Aside from Jeremy Corbyn's confirmation that he would adopt a "neutral" stance in a another referendum, there were a number of other standout moments from last night's debate. Away from Breixt, Boris Johnson was put under pressure over why a report into Russian interference in UK democracy had not yet been published. Nicola Sturgeon was pressed on her terms for co-operating with a Labour government, while Jo Swison also got a tough time over her claim she could become prime minister. Read our summary of the key moments from the programme here.
Live Reporting
By Becky Morton
All times stated are UK
The key moments from the Question Time leaders' special
Aside from Jeremy Corbyn's confirmation that he would adopt a "neutral" stance in a another referendum, there were a number of other standout moments from last night's debate.
Away from Breixt, Boris Johnson was put under pressure over why a report into Russian interference in UK democracy had not yet been published.
Nicola Sturgeon was pressed on her terms for co-operating with a Labour government, while Jo Swison also got a tough time over her claim she could become prime minister.
Read our summary of the key moments from the programme here.
What's happening today?
Away from last night’s programme, several party leaders are out campaigning today.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to focus on workers' rights and taxation of businesses.
He'll then launch Labour's youth manifesto at a rally for young people.
Meanwhile, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will visit the Design Museum in Kensington, west London, to talk about her party's plans for innovation and technology.
Elsewhere, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon will be campaigning in Leven, Fife, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be in Hartlepool with Richard Tice - the party's candidate for the constituency.
Missed last night's debate? Catch up with Electioncast
Good morning
The big news from last night’s BBC Question Time leaders’ special was Jeremy Corbyn saying he would remain neutral in a future Brexit referendum if Labour wins power.
But party leaders Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon and Jo Swinson also faced questions from the audience on issues including Scottish independence, austerity and trust in politicians.
We’ll bring you the latest reaction and analysis as well as all the other news from the campaign trail.