Live
Latest updates from the election campaign trail
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Party leaders to face Question Time grilling | Brexit Party to unveil policies | Tories plan stamp duty hike on non-UK residents | Plaid want 'green jobs revolution | Who should I vote for? | How popular are the party leaders? | A simple guide to the election
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Live Reporting
By Becky Morton and George Bowden
All times stated are UK
Election battleground: Norwich
There were only 507 votes between the Conservatives and Labour in first and second place respectively in Norwich North in 2017.
The BBC has been taking a closer look at some of the places where the election could be won or lost - this report looks at some of the issues the people of Norwich are talking about.
A full list of candidates standing in Norwich North can be found here and a full list of candidates standing in Norwich South can be found here.
Tories pledge stamp duty hike for non-UK residents
BBC Breakfast
The Tories are focusing on housing again today, with a promise to force foreigners buying property in England to pay 3% more in stamp duty than UK residents.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak says the policy aims boost home ownership and make housing more affordable, especially for first-time buyers.
“Today it’s the case that if you’re a foreign company or someone living overseas, it’s as easy to buy a property here as it is for someone who’s actually living here – we don’t think that’s right," he tells BBC Breakfast.
You can read more about the Tories' policies on housing here.
Who's standing where?
Davids outnumber Ians by three to one, but there are more of both than there are Sarahs - the most popular name for female candidates in this year's election. Data journalist Daniel Dunford has been crunching the numbers and looking at how the parties are lining up in this year's election of alliances and "pacts". Find out more and check out the situation in your constituency here.
McDonnell defends Labour spending pledges
BBC Breakfast
Labour launched its manifesto yesterday, including huge investment paid for by tax increases on higher earners and reversing tax cuts on corporations.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, shadow chancellor John McDonnell denies suggestions from the Institute for Fiscal Studies that such changes would also affect individuals.
He tells the programme there is "no evidence" to support claims higher taxes on businesses would result in lower wages.
Mr McDonnell says the range of policies Labour is putting forward, including strengthening trade union rights and having worker representation on company boards, would protect wages from cuts.
Behind the scenes at BBC Question Time Special
The leaders of the Conservative Party, the Labour Party, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats will be grilled by a live audience as part of BBC Question Time Special this evening.
Ahead of the programme, host Fiona Bruce gives an exclusive look behind the scenes.
More NHS cash and a second EU referendum - Labour's key pledges
Labour launched their 2019 election manifesto yesterday, with the slogan It's Time For Real Change. It sets out the polices the party aims to introduce should it win the election.
It includes more money for the NHS, a promise to hold a second Brexit referendum, and plans for a National Care Service. You can read what our correspondents think about 12 key policies in the 105 page document here.
We will use our leverage for Wales - Plaid Cymru leader
BBC Breakfast
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was also asked whether his party would do a deal with the Labour Party if it gained a significant number of seats in the election.
He tells BBC Breakfast: "I don’t believe Labour governments or Conservative governments are going to solve the problems of Wales.
"We’ve put our faith in the Westminster parties and they’ve never delivered for us."
Mr Price says his party would use its "leverage for Wales" on "a case-by-case, vote-by-vote basis".
You can read more about some of Plaid Cymru's key policies here.
Wales has massive untapped potential - Plaid Cymru
BBC Breakfast
Plaid Cymru are launching their manifesto this morning, promising a £20bn "green jobs revolution" to create thousands of jobs and tackle climate change.
The party's leader Adam Price says Wales has "massive untapped potential", including for tidal lagoons and offshore windfarms.
“We want Wales to be the cradle of the green revolution just as we were for the original 200 years ago," he tells BBC Breakfast.
You can read more about the party's plans for the environment here.
Today's timings
Newspaper reaction to Labour manifesto
Most of today's papers lead with the launch of Labour's manifesto on Thursday.
The Mirror says leader Jeremy Corbyn aims to rebuild a country "ravaged" by nine years of austerity, while the Guardian says party strategists hope the manifesto "will help to tempt wavering voters" to Labour, which is still behind the Tories in the polls.
However, the Express describes it as an "£80bn raid on your wallets", while, for the Daily Mail, it amounts to Mr Corbyn's "£83bn tax robbery".
You can read our full review of the papers and see the front pages here.
Good morning
Following Labour’s manifesto launch yesterday, two more parties will be unveiling their election policies this morning – Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party.
Then this evening the leaders of the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and the SNP will face a live audience in a BBC Question Time special.
Stick with us for the latest updates.