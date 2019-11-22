Video content Video caption: Election battleground: Norwich Election battleground: Norwich

There were only 507 votes between the Conservatives and Labour in first and second place respectively in Norwich North in 2017.

The BBC has been taking a closer look at some of the places where the election could be won or lost - this report looks at some of the issues the people of Norwich are talking about.

