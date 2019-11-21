Welcome to our live coverage of the latest news from the campaign trail.

The main event today is the launch of Labour’s manifesto, with leader Jeremy Cobyn speaking in Birmingham - we’re expecting that at around 11am.

But first, we’ll hear from the party’s shadow education secretary, Angela Rayner, who is appearing on Radio 4’s Today programme in about 40 minutes.

For the Conservatives, Chancellor Sajid Javid will be on the programme about 20 minutes later, explaining how his party's campaign will focus on housing today.